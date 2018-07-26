Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me

CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania

ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Volkswagen reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning "Check Engine Light, Running Rough and Vehicle Went into Limp Mode. Volkswagen fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing Injector in Cylinder 2, Elastomer Seal Under Fuel Rail, All Injector Seals, Cylinder 2 Ignition Coil and Spark Plug. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Volkswagen agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Volkswagen USA on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). SUNROOF LEAK REPAIRED DRAINS, REPLACED CARPET BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. ***PRICE AS NEW $20,910*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 11/08/2024 OR 63,903 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The base S comes standard with halogen headlights, LED daytime-running lights and taillights, automatic rain-sensing wipers, heated side mirrors, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, you get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, manually adjustable seats with lumbar adjustment and power recline, cloth upholstery, cruise control and a rearview camera. FEATURES One Owner FWD 5-Speed Manual Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Cruise Control Fog Lights Leather Heated Seats Sunroof/Moonroof

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

VIN: 3VWB17AU4JM260140

Stock: 260140BB

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020