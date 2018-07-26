Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me
578 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI S15,872 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,751
- 26,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,990$2,102 Below Market
- 21,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,274$1,246 Below Market
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE9,235 miles
$18,571
- 8,097 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,999
- 12,942 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
- 12,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,783$479 Below Market
- 7,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,634
- 11,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,300$963 Below Market
- 17,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,499
- 14,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,383$639 Below Market
- 6,017 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,432$241 Below Market
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI S5,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,955
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE10,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,750
- 11,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995
- 2,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,988
- 9,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,988
- 19,220 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.37 Reviews
Report abuse
David,07/26/2018
TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I had a Mazda Miata previously, so the VW Golf is definitely a big step up in terms of stability and comfort. I am a person who actually likes to drive and am a moderate driver. Having driven and researched the Japanese hatchbacks and smaller cars, the Golf is absolutely a much better driver's car. The others drive like school buses. The SE has a few bells and whistles I wasn't too worried about, so I bought the S model. Driving the S with the 5 speed manual is not a lot different than the 2010 GTI I owned (not as fast of course). The 2018 Golf gives one a feeling of solidity and control that other cars lack. It is quiet, comfortable and refined, gets great mileage and handles very well. Electronics are very nice. I think the Germans have done good work improving the Golf over the years. I only have 3000 miles on this car, so this is an initial assessment. I can't comment on reliability, but I hope for the best and am careful with the car, researching the owner's manual and following it explicitly. I am very happy with my Golf and am looking forward to taking it on a longer trip to see how it performs. Update at 12,000 miles: smooth as silk. No squeaks, rattles or problems. A car one enjoys driving. 19500 miles. No problems. Highway mileage usually about 39-42 mpg. I appreciate the ease of using GPS and CarPlay. Great car. I follow maintenance schedule closely, use Top Tier fuel, etc. 26000 miles: Zero problems. Quick and stable car that’s still a pleasure to own.
Related Volkswagen Golf info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Edison NJ
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Madison WI
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Fontana CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Rockford IL
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Irving TX
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Brownsville TX
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Ann Arbor MI
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid San Jose CA
- Used Volkswagen Routan Bloomington IL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spartanburg SC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2014 Dallas TX
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2014 Lansing MI
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2011 Lawrenceville GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS