Used 2000 Volkswagen Golf GL TDi Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Golf
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)507.5/638.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length163.3 in.
Curb weight2847 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Silver
  • Flash Red
  • Candy White
  • Black
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Bright Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Black
