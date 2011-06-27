  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 1994 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1994 Volkswagen Golf Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Golf for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$731 - $1,728
Used Golf for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Two-door GL debuts. ABS is optional. Dual airbags are phased in shortly after 1994 production begins.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Volkswagen Golf.

5(50%)
4(17%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good car as long as nothing breaks
Andrewx5,12/16/2003
This car is great as long as you don't have to replace parts. Volkswagen parts are through the roof! I love my VW, but I need to part with it to get a car that has affordable parts.
Good and Bad
Gina ,10/02/2005
My 1994 Volkswagen Golf is expensive to fix, have has had lots of problems as its mileage increases. However, it is fun to drive, has very good pick up, and is faster than newer cars that I have driven.
Great car - I Bought It Twice
lowblackdub,01/15/2006
I just re-purchased my 1994 Volkswagen Golf four years after selling it. It was such a good car and the only car I ever regret selling. I've covered 180,000 kms. in it and it has been solid, with no major problems to speak of. It still looks, rides, and runs like it did eleven years ago when I originally purchased it.
Great little car!
golf_driver,03/26/2008
I got my Golf as a graduation gift in 2007 and have been fairly happy with it. The guy that owned it before me put a clutch in it after learning how to drive a standard, has some sketchy rust spots (originally a VT car), the engine cuts out at odd moments (due to the MAF sensor), and the radio died a silent death when the battery was disconnected one day. Also, the drivers door lock cylinder comes out with the key and the vacuum-powered locking system doesn't work. Other than that and some routine maintenance, I love my VW and plan on buying a Mk. 4 ASAP. All my friends envy me my sporty little car and want either a Golf or a Jetta now.
See all 6 reviews of the 1994 Volkswagen Golf
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Volkswagen Golf features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Volkswagen Golf

Used 1994 Volkswagen Golf Overview

The Used 1994 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback. Available styles include GL 4dr Hatchback, GL 2dr Hatchback, and Limited 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Volkswagen Golf?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Volkswagen Golfs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Volkswagen Golf for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Volkswagen Golf.

Can't find a used 1994 Volkswagen Golfs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Golf for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,878.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $25,106.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Golf for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,235.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,488.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Volkswagen Golf?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Golf lease specials

Related Used 1994 Volkswagen Golf info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles