Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Golf GLS 1.8T Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$640
|$1,330
|$1,698
|Clean
|$565
|$1,178
|$1,505
|Average
|$416
|$873
|$1,120
|Rough
|$267
|$569
|$734
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Golf GL TDi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,327
|$1,698
|Clean
|$558
|$1,175
|$1,505
|Average
|$411
|$872
|$1,120
|Rough
|$263
|$568
|$734
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$808
|$1,514
|$1,892
|Clean
|$714
|$1,341
|$1,677
|Average
|$525
|$995
|$1,248
|Rough
|$337
|$648
|$818
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$664
|$1,338
|$1,698
|Clean
|$587
|$1,185
|$1,505
|Average
|$432
|$879
|$1,120
|Rough
|$277
|$573
|$734
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDi 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,526
|$1,930
|Clean
|$681
|$1,351
|$1,711
|Average
|$501
|$1,002
|$1,273
|Rough
|$321
|$653
|$834