Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me

Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin

Our One Owner 2013 Volkswagen Golf TDI 4-Door Hatchback is on display in Reflex Silver Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder Diesel 4 Cylinder that offers 140hp while tethered to a responsive 6 Speed DSG Automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport mode for spirited driving. This Front Wheel Drive has agile suspension, powerful brakes, and a feeling of flat-out fun. The Golf TDI has a black grille, heated folding side mirrors, and daytime running lights. The cabin of the Golf TDI has a premium European-inspired feel. Settle into comfortable heated sport seats with cloth interior, look around and see the metal-look interior accents, sunroof, full-color navigation, power windows, cooling glove-box and a 60/40-split folding rear seat with a center armrest and a pass-through for added versatility. Enjoy the convenience of a multi-function trip computer while listening to your favorite tunes on a sound system with an MP3 and WMA compatible in-dash CD player. The engineers at Volkswagen have your safety in mind with the masterful construction of this all-around great car. Anti-lock disc brakes and six airbags are on board to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Our Golf is an intelligent choice that will be an excellent investment for you and your family. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 42 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWDM7AJXDW094008

Stock: 1935

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-18-2020