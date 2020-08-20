2021 Lexus LC 500h
What’s new
- Suspension adjustments for a smoother ride and quicker turn-in
- Revised transmission tuning
- Active Cornering Assist added
- Android Auto smartphone integration now available
- Part of the first LC 500h generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Extraordinary cabin design and interior materials
- Impressive fuel economy for a sporty grand-touring coupe
- Manages to be both sporty and comfortable
- Generous list of standard features
- Touchpad-based infotainment is frustrating to use
- Limited trunk and interior storage space
- Other high-end sport coupes offer a greater degree of customization
2021 Lexus LC 500h Review
The LC 500h is one of the most distinctive-looking coupes on the road. But there's more to this alluring coupe than just its looks. The 2021 Lexus LC 500h is also a hybrid — hence the "h." To make it, Lexus removes the 5.0-liter V8 engine in the LC 500 and replaces it with a 3.4-liter V6, two motor-generators and a lithium-ion battery pack.
This powertrain nets the 500h an EPA-estimated 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's a vast improvement over the V8-powered LC 500 and one of the highest numbers you'll see for a high-end luxury coupe. We're not as impressed with how the LC 500h drives, but the well-appointed interior, supremely smooth ride and generous standard features are enough to make this Lexus pretty compelling.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
Inconsistent brake feel and a complicated transmission system sap some of this car's driving spirit, but superb weight balance and grippy tires mean twisty roads aren't out of the question. Solid steering feel at highway speeds also makes for easy and stable cruising.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The 500h's adjustable suspension excels at absorbing large bumps and smaller road imperfections. There's some noticeable wind noise at freeway speeds and, depending on the road surface, some tire noise too. But around town or on well-kept roads, the LC 500h is pleasantly quiet.
How’s the interior?7.5
Getting in and out is easier than you'd expect of a car seated this low, and the driving position feels snug and commanding. But the cabin is surprisingly small relative to the LC 500h's size. The bulky transmission tunnel and angled-in windows mean you have little room to move around. The rear seat is useless for adults or even taller children.
How’s the tech?7.0
A full suite of driver aids are included, including adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors (helpful given the long hoodline that's hard to see over).
How’s the storage?6.0
The 4.7-cubic-foot trunk is larger than a Porsche 911's, but the competitive edge ends there. It's still quite small and shallow, with a high liftover height. The car's battery also consumes trunk space and contributes quite a bit of ambient heat even after short drives. The back seat is actually the most useful storage space in the vehicle.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard8.5
There's just enough power and handling performance to keep it interesting, even if the 500h is more at home on long highway travels than twisting roads. For maximum fun, the V8 version is the one to get. But whether V8 or hybrid, the LC is a halo car that showcases Lexus' core values.
Which LC 500h does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus LC 500h models
The LC 500h comes in just one trim level, but you do have several packages from which to choose. Each 500h has a 3.5-liter V6 engine connected to two electric motors, which are powered by a lithium-ion battery pack stored under the floor. The total system produces 354 horsepower and is mated to both a continuously variable transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission. Together they simulate the feeling of 10 gear ratios. Highlight features include:
The LC 500h comes standard with the following:
- 20-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Keyless ignition and entry
- Power-adjustable steering wheel
- Power-adjustable front seats
- Leather upholstery
Technology features include:
- 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Dual USB ports
- 12-speaker sound system
- Lexus Enform emergency and concierge communications plus onboard Wi-Fi
You also get advanced driver safety features such as:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the LC 500h and the car in front)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the LC 500h back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
Touring package
Adds several optional features, such as:
- All-Weather Package with a heated leather-trimmed steering wheel
- Premium leather-trimmed front seats
- Faux suede headliner
- 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system
- Parking sensors
Sport package
Offers additional equipment, including:
- Power-adjustable front sport seats with faux suede inserts
- Glass or carbon-fiber roof
- Performance brake pads
- Parking sensors
Dynamic Handling package
Includes performance upgrades, such as:
- Features from the Sport package
- 21-inch wheels
- Rear steering (improves steering responsiveness)
- Rear spoiler that automatically deploys at certain speeds
- Faux suede headliner
- Carbon-fiber doorsill plates
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus LC 500h.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the LC 500h
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$97,510
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|354 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LC 500h safety features:
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Adjusts vehicle speed to maintain a set distance between the LC 500h and the car in front while using cruise control.
- Pre-Collision System
- Alerts the driver if a front collision with a pedestrian or vehicle is deemed imminent. Can automatically apply the brakes.
- Intuitive Park Assist
- Sounds an alert that increases in frequency as the LC 500h approaches an object in front of or behind the car.
Lexus LC 500h vs. the competition
Lexus LC 500h vs. Polestar 1
Like the LC 500h, the Polestar 1 has remarkable styling and runs on a hybrid powertrain. Unlike the Lexus, the Polestar is a plug-in hybrid, helping it boast more power and 52 miles of EV-only range. Its significantly higher price is hard to overlook, but the Polestar 1's performance and exclusivity make it awfully enticing.
Lexus LC 500h vs. BMW i8
The BMW i8 is the original hybrid luxury cruiser, with wild looks and carbon-fiber construction that make it more exotic than the LC 500h. The i8 is quick, fun to drive and has 34 miles of electric range thanks to its plug-in ability. However, clunky operation around town and a high price tag are its limiting factors.
Lexus LC 500h vs. Lexus LC 500
If the hybrid powertrain is more of a curiosity and less of a necessity to you, we recommend checking out the non-hybrid, gasoline-powered V8 model called the LC 500. The LC 500 is lighter, more powerful and more performance-focused than its LC 500h sibling. There's also a new convertible version for 2021 that's only available for the LC 500.
FAQ
Is the Lexus LC 500h a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Lexus LC 500h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus LC 500h:
- Suspension adjustments for a smoother ride and quicker turn-in
- Revised transmission tuning
- Active Cornering Assist added
- Android Auto smartphone integration now available
- Part of the first LC 500h generation introduced for 2018
Is the Lexus LC 500h reliable?
Is the 2021 Lexus LC 500h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus LC 500h?
The least-expensive 2021 Lexus LC 500h is the 2021 Lexus LC 500h 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $97,510.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $97,510
What are the different models of Lexus LC 500h?
More about the 2021 Lexus LC 500h
2021 Lexus LC 500h Overview
The 2021 Lexus LC 500h is offered in the following submodels: LC 500h Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Lexus LC 500h?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus LC 500h and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 LC 500h.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lexus LC 500h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 LC 500h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus LC 500h?
Which 2021 Lexus LC 500hs are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus LC 500h for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lexus LC 500h.
Can't find a new 2021 Lexus LC 500hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus LC 500h for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,117.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,802.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus LC 500h?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2021 Lexus LC 500h info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mustang
- Chevrolet Corvette 2020
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Audi R8 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan