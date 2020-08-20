2021 Lexus LC 500h Review

The LC 500h is one of the most distinctive-looking coupes on the road. But there's more to this alluring coupe than just its looks. The 2021 Lexus LC 500h is also a hybrid — hence the "h." To make it, Lexus removes the 5.0-liter V8 engine in the LC 500 and replaces it with a 3.4-liter V6, two motor-generators and a lithium-ion battery pack. This powertrain nets the 500h an EPA-estimated 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's a vast improvement over the V8-powered LC 500 and one of the highest numbers you'll see for a high-end luxury coupe. We're not as impressed with how the LC 500h drives, but the well-appointed interior, supremely smooth ride and generous standard features are enough to make this Lexus pretty compelling.

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The LC 500h is a gorgeous car with an innovative hybrid V6 engine, a smooth ride, and a quiet, luxurious interior highlighted by advanced, even avant-garde design. It won't click with everyone, but it's tremendous fun to drive, especially on a straight open road.

How does it drive? 6.5

Aside from increased fuel economy, the LC 500h's powertrain is less appealing in every way than the V8 engine in the more affordable gas-only LC coupe. The 500h's combination of V6 and dual electric motors doesn't lack power necessarily; it's just 0.1 second slower going 0-60 mph than the V8. Our test car sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds. But the system does add 150 pounds to a car that's already heavy, and it lacks the V8's wonderful sound and sonic delight.



Inconsistent brake feel and a complicated transmission system sap some of this car's driving spirit, but superb weight balance and grippy tires mean twisty roads aren't out of the question. Solid steering feel at highway speeds also makes for easy and stable cruising.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Even though the LC's optional sport seats sound like an upgrade (more sport means more fun, right?), we prefer the standard seats. They have less bolstering than the sport seats, but the LC isn't made for fast turns and carving, so it's not a problem. The regular seats cradle average adults quite well, although drivers with larger, wider bodies might be less enthusiastic.



The 500h's adjustable suspension excels at absorbing large bumps and smaller road imperfections. There's some noticeable wind noise at freeway speeds and, depending on the road surface, some tire noise too. But around town or on well-kept roads, the LC 500h is pleasantly quiet.

How’s the interior? 7.5

While everything's easy to reach, many controls are frustrating to use. Locating options in the infotainment system with its awkward haptic touchpad interface is one problem. The steering wheel controls take a bit of getting used to because not all are intuitively placed or labeled.



Getting in and out is easier than you'd expect of a car seated this low, and the driving position feels snug and commanding. But the cabin is surprisingly small relative to the LC 500h's size. The bulky transmission tunnel and angled-in windows mean you have little room to move around. The rear seat is useless for adults or even taller children.

How’s the tech? 7.0

For a car that looks so clearly from the future, it's unfortunate that it's saddled with Lexus' dated technology inside. The navigation system is clunky and requires some effort simply to input a destination. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard features. You'll want to use your phone too since the LC's voice controls require an involved "voice-training" process before serving up consistent results. The Mark Levinson sound system is outstanding.



A full suite of driver aids are included, including adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors (helpful given the long hoodline that's hard to see over).

How’s the storage? 6.0

Given its size, the LC 500h has very little usable space. There's a woeful lack of small-item storage and no good spot to store your phone for easy access.



The 4.7-cubic-foot trunk is larger than a Porsche 911's, but the competitive edge ends there. It's still quite small and shallow, with a high liftover height. The car's battery also consumes trunk space and contributes quite a bit of ambient heat even after short drives. The back seat is actually the most useful storage space in the vehicle.

How economical is it? 8.0

An EPA-estimated 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving is a phenomenal figure for this class of vehicle. We managed 25.8 mpg over two weeks of mixed driving, covering open highways and being stuck in rush-hour traffic. Our best tank was 28.7 mpg. Given these results, it's possible that the EPA numbers are slightly optimistic.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Yes, it's expensive, but the LC 500h offers a lot of car for the money. High-quality materials abound, and the overall fit and finish is exceptional. The LC offers a longer powertrain warranty than many rivals, and given the company's track record, you're unlikely to find a sporty grand-touring hybrid that will cost less in the long run.

Wildcard 8.5

Lexus was the first brand in the modern era to champion the performance benefits of hybrids. The LC 500h advances that message, even if it can't match the performance of other sports cars in this price range. Instead, it leads with all-around excellence. The LC oozes exceptional quality, daring interior and exterior design, and world-class luxury.



There's just enough power and handling performance to keep it interesting, even if the 500h is more at home on long highway travels than twisting roads. For maximum fun, the V8 version is the one to get. But whether V8 or hybrid, the LC is a halo car that showcases Lexus' core values.

Which LC 500h does Edmunds recommend?

For our money, this hybrid grand tourer is best fit with the Touring package. That will net you a heated steering wheel, leather-trimmed front seats, a faux suede headliner and a stellar 13-speaker Mark Levinson stereo system. It also throws in Intuitive Park Assist, which uses sensors to detect objects in close proximity while parking.

Lexus LC 500h models

The LC 500h comes in just one trim level, but you do have several packages from which to choose. Each 500h has a 3.5-liter V6 engine connected to two electric motors, which are powered by a lithium-ion battery pack stored under the floor. The total system produces 354 horsepower and is mated to both a continuously variable transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission. Together they simulate the feeling of 10 gear ratios. Highlight features include: