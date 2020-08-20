  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LC 500h
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus LC 500h
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com

2021 Lexus LC 500h

#4 Luxury hybrid

What’s new

  • Suspension adjustments for a smoother ride and quicker turn-in
  • Revised transmission tuning
  • Active Cornering Assist added
  • Android Auto smartphone integration now available
  • Part of the first LC 500h generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Extraordinary cabin design and interior materials
  • Impressive fuel economy for a sporty grand-touring coupe
  • Manages to be both sporty and comfortable
  • Generous list of standard features
  • Touchpad-based infotainment is frustrating to use
  • Limited trunk and interior storage space
  • Other high-end sport coupes offer a greater degree of customization
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
Lexus LC 500h for Sale
2018
MSRP Starting at
$97,510
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Lexus LC 500h pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 LC 500h

msrp 

$97,510
starting price
Search Inventory
Lexus.com
Build & price

2021 Lexus LC 500h Review

The LC 500h is one of the most distinctive-looking coupes on the road. But there's more to this alluring coupe than just its looks. The 2021 Lexus LC 500h is also a hybrid — hence the "h." To make it, Lexus removes the 5.0-liter V8 engine in the LC 500 and replaces it with a 3.4-liter V6, two motor-generators and a lithium-ion battery pack.

This powertrain nets the 500h an EPA-estimated 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's a vast improvement over the V8-powered LC 500 and one of the highest numbers you'll see for a high-end luxury coupe. We're not as impressed with how the LC 500h drives, but the well-appointed interior, supremely smooth ride and generous standard features are enough to make this Lexus pretty compelling.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
The LC 500h is a gorgeous car with an innovative hybrid V6 engine, a smooth ride, and a quiet, luxurious interior highlighted by advanced, even avant-garde design. It won't click with everyone, but it's tremendous fun to drive, especially on a straight open road.

How does it drive?

6.5
Aside from increased fuel economy, the LC 500h's powertrain is less appealing in every way than the V8 engine in the more affordable gas-only LC coupe. The 500h's combination of V6 and dual electric motors doesn't lack power necessarily; it's just 0.1 second slower going 0-60 mph than the V8. Our test car sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds. But the system does add 150 pounds to a car that's already heavy, and it lacks the V8's wonderful sound and sonic delight.

Inconsistent brake feel and a complicated transmission system sap some of this car's driving spirit, but superb weight balance and grippy tires mean twisty roads aren't out of the question. Solid steering feel at highway speeds also makes for easy and stable cruising.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Even though the LC's optional sport seats sound like an upgrade (more sport means more fun, right?), we prefer the standard seats. They have less bolstering than the sport seats, but the LC isn't made for fast turns and carving, so it's not a problem. The regular seats cradle average adults quite well, although drivers with larger, wider bodies might be less enthusiastic.

The 500h's adjustable suspension excels at absorbing large bumps and smaller road imperfections. There's some noticeable wind noise at freeway speeds and, depending on the road surface, some tire noise too. But around town or on well-kept roads, the LC 500h is pleasantly quiet.

How’s the interior?

7.5
While everything's easy to reach, many controls are frustrating to use. Locating options in the infotainment system with its awkward haptic touchpad interface is one problem. The steering wheel controls take a bit of getting used to because not all are intuitively placed or labeled.

Getting in and out is easier than you'd expect of a car seated this low, and the driving position feels snug and commanding. But the cabin is surprisingly small relative to the LC 500h's size. The bulky transmission tunnel and angled-in windows mean you have little room to move around. The rear seat is useless for adults or even taller children.

How’s the tech?

7.0
For a car that looks so clearly from the future, it's unfortunate that it's saddled with Lexus' dated technology inside. The navigation system is clunky and requires some effort simply to input a destination. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard features. You'll want to use your phone too since the LC's voice controls require an involved "voice-training" process before serving up consistent results. The Mark Levinson sound system is outstanding.

A full suite of driver aids are included, including adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors (helpful given the long hoodline that's hard to see over).

How’s the storage?

6.0
Given its size, the LC 500h has very little usable space. There's a woeful lack of small-item storage and no good spot to store your phone for easy access.

The 4.7-cubic-foot trunk is larger than a Porsche 911's, but the competitive edge ends there. It's still quite small and shallow, with a high liftover height. The car's battery also consumes trunk space and contributes quite a bit of ambient heat even after short drives. The back seat is actually the most useful storage space in the vehicle.

How economical is it?

8.0
An EPA-estimated 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving is a phenomenal figure for this class of vehicle. We managed 25.8 mpg over two weeks of mixed driving, covering open highways and being stuck in rush-hour traffic. Our best tank was 28.7 mpg. Given these results, it's possible that the EPA numbers are slightly optimistic.

Is it a good value?

8.0
Yes, it's expensive, but the LC 500h offers a lot of car for the money. High-quality materials abound, and the overall fit and finish is exceptional. The LC offers a longer powertrain warranty than many rivals, and given the company's track record, you're unlikely to find a sporty grand-touring hybrid that will cost less in the long run.

Wildcard

8.5
Lexus was the first brand in the modern era to champion the performance benefits of hybrids. The LC 500h advances that message, even if it can't match the performance of other sports cars in this price range. Instead, it leads with all-around excellence. The LC oozes exceptional quality, daring interior and exterior design, and world-class luxury.

There's just enough power and handling performance to keep it interesting, even if the 500h is more at home on long highway travels than twisting roads. For maximum fun, the V8 version is the one to get. But whether V8 or hybrid, the LC is a halo car that showcases Lexus' core values.

Which LC 500h does Edmunds recommend?

For our money, this hybrid grand tourer is best fit with the Touring package. That will net you a heated steering wheel, leather-trimmed front seats, a faux suede headliner and a stellar 13-speaker Mark Levinson stereo system. It also throws in Intuitive Park Assist, which uses sensors to detect objects in close proximity while parking.

Lexus LC 500h models

The LC 500h comes in just one trim level, but you do have several packages from which to choose. Each 500h has a 3.5-liter V6 engine connected to two electric motors, which are powered by a lithium-ion battery pack stored under the floor. The total system produces 354 horsepower and is mated to both a continuously variable transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission. Together they simulate the feeling of 10 gear ratios. Highlight features include:

The LC 500h comes standard with the following:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Keyless ignition and entry
  • Power-adjustable steering wheel
  • Power-adjustable front seats
  • Leather upholstery

Technology features include:

  • 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Dual USB ports
  • 12-speaker sound system
  • Lexus Enform emergency and concierge communications plus onboard Wi-Fi

You also get advanced driver safety features such as:

  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the LC 500h and the car in front)
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the LC 500h back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)

Touring package
Adds several optional features, such as:

  • All-Weather Package with a heated leather-trimmed steering wheel
  • Premium leather-trimmed front seats
  • Faux suede headliner
  • 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system
  • Parking sensors

Sport package
Offers additional equipment, including:

  • Power-adjustable front sport seats with faux suede inserts
  • Glass or carbon-fiber roof
  • Performance brake pads
  • Parking sensors

Dynamic Handling package
Includes performance upgrades, such as:

  • Features from the Sport package
  • 21-inch wheels
  • Rear steering (improves steering responsiveness)
  • Rear spoiler that automatically deploys at certain speeds
  • Faux suede headliner
  • Carbon-fiber doorsill plates
Ad
Build Your LC 500h
181 people are viewing this car
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Base

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus LC 500h.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$97,510
    MPG 26 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower354 hp @ 6600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Lexus LC 500h features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite LC 500h safety features:

    All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
    Adjusts vehicle speed to maintain a set distance between the LC 500h and the car in front while using cruise control.
    Pre-Collision System
    Alerts the driver if a front collision with a pedestrian or vehicle is deemed imminent. Can automatically apply the brakes.
    Intuitive Park Assist
    Sounds an alert that increases in frequency as the LC 500h approaches an object in front of or behind the car.

    Lexus LC 500h vs. the competition

    Lexus LC 500h vs. Polestar 1

    Like the LC 500h, the Polestar 1 has remarkable styling and runs on a hybrid powertrain. Unlike the Lexus, the Polestar is a plug-in hybrid, helping it boast more power and 52 miles of EV-only range. Its significantly higher price is hard to overlook, but the Polestar 1's performance and exclusivity make it awfully enticing.

    Compare Lexus LC 500h & Polestar 1 features

    Lexus LC 500h vs. BMW i8

    The BMW i8 is the original hybrid luxury cruiser, with wild looks and carbon-fiber construction that make it more exotic than the LC 500h. The i8 is quick, fun to drive and has 34 miles of electric range thanks to its plug-in ability. However, clunky operation around town and a high price tag are its limiting factors.

    Compare Lexus LC 500h & BMW i8 features

    Lexus LC 500h vs. Lexus LC 500

    If the hybrid powertrain is more of a curiosity and less of a necessity to you, we recommend checking out the non-hybrid, gasoline-powered V8 model called the LC 500. The LC 500 is lighter, more powerful and more performance-focused than its LC 500h sibling. There's also a new convertible version for 2021 that's only available for the LC 500.

    Compare Lexus LC 500h & Lexus LC 500 features

    FAQ

    Is the Lexus LC 500h a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 LC 500h both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus LC 500h fuel economy, so it's important to know that the LC 500h gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the LC 500h has 4.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus LC 500h. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Lexus LC 500h?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus LC 500h:

    • Suspension adjustments for a smoother ride and quicker turn-in
    • Revised transmission tuning
    • Active Cornering Assist added
    • Android Auto smartphone integration now available
    • Part of the first LC 500h generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Lexus LC 500h reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus LC 500h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LC 500h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LC 500h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Lexus LC 500h a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lexus LC 500h is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 LC 500h and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 LC 500h is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus LC 500h?

    The least-expensive 2021 Lexus LC 500h is the 2021 Lexus LC 500h 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $97,510.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $97,510
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus LC 500h?

    If you're interested in the Lexus LC 500h, the next question is, which LC 500h model is right for you? LC 500h variants include 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of LC 500h models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Lexus LC 500h

    2021 Lexus LC 500h Overview

    The 2021 Lexus LC 500h is offered in the following submodels: LC 500h Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Lexus LC 500h?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus LC 500h and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 LC 500h.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lexus LC 500h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 LC 500h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus LC 500h?

    Which 2021 Lexus LC 500hs are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus LC 500h for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lexus LC 500h.

    Can't find a new 2021 Lexus LC 500hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus LC 500h for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,117.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,802.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus LC 500h?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Lexus lease specials

    Related 2021 Lexus LC 500h info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles