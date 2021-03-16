  1. Home
2022 Buick Enclave

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $42,000 (estimated)
2022 Buick Enclave
  • Refreshed front and rear styling
  • Updates to interior styling and tech
  • Part of the second Enclave generation introduced for 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Buick Enclave Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/16/2021
What is the Enclave?

The Buick Enclave offers comfortable seating for seven, a relaxed ride, and a host of standard features. It straddles the line between mainstream and luxury brands, yet it costs more than the class-leading Kia Telluride without offering a significant increase in luxury appointments. With this deficit in mind, Buick is undoubtedly hoping some subtle tweaks for the 2022 Enclave will attract more interest.

Buick has already released images of the exterior styling changes for 2022, and they reveal a redesigned grille and more slender headlights. Out back, the Enclave will get new taillights as well as a redesigned bumper and rear fascia. While Buick hasn't released photos of the interior, we'd bet there's been some freshening up inside too. There could be a more upscale digital dashboard as well as a redesigned shifter for a more modern look. We'd expect Buick to introduce wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity too since that's a feature you can currently get on some Chevrolets.

EdmundsEdmunds says

For 2022, Buick's seven-passenger Enclave is set to receive a mild restyling, inside and out, with hopes of breaking out of its midpack status among three-row SUVs. If you're thinking about a new Enclave, you might want to wait until later this year when Buick will release more details about the updates.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Buick Enclave.

