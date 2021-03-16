What is the Enclave?

The Buick Enclave offers comfortable seating for seven, a relaxed ride, and a host of standard features. It straddles the line between mainstream and luxury brands, yet it costs more than the class-leading Kia Telluride without offering a significant increase in luxury appointments. With this deficit in mind, Buick is undoubtedly hoping some subtle tweaks for the 2022 Enclave will attract more interest.

Buick has already released images of the exterior styling changes for 2022, and they reveal a redesigned grille and more slender headlights. Out back, the Enclave will get new taillights as well as a redesigned bumper and rear fascia. While Buick hasn't released photos of the interior, we'd bet there's been some freshening up inside too. There could be a more upscale digital dashboard as well as a redesigned shifter for a more modern look. We'd expect Buick to introduce wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity too since that's a feature you can currently get on some Chevrolets.