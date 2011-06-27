Vehicle overview

In a general sense, hatchbacks attempt to embody the best of all vehicles by incorporating comfort, style, utility, value and performance into one package. And among hatchbacks, the 2013 Volkswagen Golf does this better than just about any other competitor. If you consider that the Golf has been in production since 1974, perhaps this should come as no surprise.

In the 39 years since its inception, Volkswagen has had plenty of time to zero in on its target. The 2013 VW Golf definitely hits the bull's-eye in regard to its interior, with class-leading materials and construction that we're more accustomed to seeing in upscale sister brand Audi. The features list is also quite impressive, along with available options that include premium audio and navigation. Quite frankly, the Golf looks and feels far more upscale than anything else in its class -- even compared to VW's own Jetta sedan.

Out on the open road, the 2013 Volkswagen Golf further proves its worth with confident handling and a comfortable, secure ride quality. The base 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine also adds to the overall experience by providing more power than its rivals, but unfortunately this comes at the expense of fuel economy. Opting for the diesel-powered Golf TDI model will increase mileage up to class-beating levels, but this model represents the range-topping trim and proves considerably more expensive.

Among the VW Golf's competitors, we rate the 2013 Ford Focus right up there with the Golf when it comes to driving demeanor and an upscale interior. Others, like the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT and 2013 Mazda 3 lack the VW's fit and finish, yet are praise-worthy cars nonetheless. Choosing the 2013 Volkswagen Golf will ultimately depend on where power, price, refinement and efficiency rank in your priorities.