Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2013 Volkswagen Golf Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding cabin materials and construction
  • fuel-efficient diesel engine
  • spacious hatchback body style
  • refined driving dynamics.
  • Unrefined and inefficient gasoline engine
  • diesel version is costly.
List Price Range
$7,495 - $9,790
Used Golf for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With an uncommon blend of refinement, performance and plentiful features, the 2013 Volkswagen Golf remains high on our list of hatchback picks.

Vehicle overview

In a general sense, hatchbacks attempt to embody the best of all vehicles by incorporating comfort, style, utility, value and performance into one package. And among hatchbacks, the 2013 Volkswagen Golf does this better than just about any other competitor. If you consider that the Golf has been in production since 1974, perhaps this should come as no surprise.

In the 39 years since its inception, Volkswagen has had plenty of time to zero in on its target. The 2013 VW Golf definitely hits the bull's-eye in regard to its interior, with class-leading materials and construction that we're more accustomed to seeing in upscale sister brand Audi. The features list is also quite impressive, along with available options that include premium audio and navigation. Quite frankly, the Golf looks and feels far more upscale than anything else in its class -- even compared to VW's own Jetta sedan.

Out on the open road, the 2013 Volkswagen Golf further proves its worth with confident handling and a comfortable, secure ride quality. The base 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine also adds to the overall experience by providing more power than its rivals, but unfortunately this comes at the expense of fuel economy. Opting for the diesel-powered Golf TDI model will increase mileage up to class-beating levels, but this model represents the range-topping trim and proves considerably more expensive.

Among the VW Golf's competitors, we rate the 2013 Ford Focus right up there with the Golf when it comes to driving demeanor and an upscale interior. Others, like the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT and 2013 Mazda 3 lack the VW's fit and finish, yet are praise-worthy cars nonetheless. Choosing the 2013 Volkswagen Golf will ultimately depend on where power, price, refinement and efficiency rank in your priorities.

2013 Volkswagen Golf models

The 2013 Volkswagen Golf is a five-passenger hatchback available in two- and four-door body styles. Each is broken into 2.5L and TDI trim levels, which correspond to engine choice. The high-performance GTI and Golf R are discussed in separate reviews.

Standard equipment on the base 2.5L Golf includes 15-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, heated mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, front seat adjustable lumbar, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable front center armrest, a trip computer, a cooled glovebox and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Convenience package adds heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and Bluetooth phone connectivity. The Convenience & Sunroof package adds those aforementioned items plus a sunroof, a multifunction steering wheel, a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and a touchscreen audio interface.

The Golf TDI includes all of the above equipment as standard, minus the sunroof. Also included are 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a lower ride height, foglights, heated windshield washer nozzles and ambient lighting. The Sunroof & Navigation package adds the sunroof and a navigation system, but subtracts the compass and auxiliary audio jack. The Tech package includes the Sunroof & Navigation items, plus adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, keyless ignition/entry and a premium Dynaudio sound system.

2013 Highlights

Other than a minor shuffling of features between trim levels, the 2013 Volkswagen Golf returns unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L is powered by a 2.5-liter five-cylinder that produces 170 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. These Golf models are classified as partial-zero-emissions vehicles (PZEV) when sold in states with California emissions standards. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and includes a hill-holder feature, while a six-speed automatic is optional. With the automatic, the Golf 2.5L achieves an EPA-estimated 24 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined. Sticking with the manual improves that to 23/33/26. But either way, that's worse fuel economy than the Golf's primary (though admittedly less powerful) competitors.

To get better fuel economy, we recommend the Golf TDI. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel inline-4 that puts out a modest 140 hp complemented by a robust 236 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automated manual (DSG) is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, a Golf TDI with a manual went from zero to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds -- a quick time for this segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy for either transmission is 30/42/34 mpg, though you are likely to do better in the real world.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Volkswagen Golf include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, a Golf TDI came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet -- a good distance for this segment.

In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Golf received the highest score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Volkswagen Golf's high level of interior refinement is echoed in its composed, solid feel on the road. At highway speeds, the Golf is significantly quieter than other hatchbacks. Alternately, you can take it out on a curvy road and the well-weighted steering will inspire confidence.

The Golf's gasoline engine provides strong power throughout the rev range, but it sounds unrefined and we're betting most buyers would sacrifice some of that muscle for better fuel economy. Opting for the turbodiesel will achieve that, along with an abundance of low-end torque. The downsides are a higher price, but in general, the Golf TDI is the more appealing model.

Interior

Simply replacing the VW logo on the Golf's steering wheel with four rings just might be enough to convince you that you're in an Audi, and that's how nice the Golf's interior is. Among other compact hatchbacks, the Volkswagen's blend of top-shelf materials, refined design and quality workmanship place it above all others. The Golf's cabin is actually much nicer than that of the recently redesigned VW Jetta sedan.

We're big fans of the standard touchscreen audio interface, which in particular does a nice job of controlling an iPod/iPhone in particular. The optional navigation system is easy to program, but its map size and displayed street names are noticeably hobbled by the small display screen.

Whether you choose the two- or four-door, the Golf's passenger space remains the same. For those who plan on shuttling multiple passengers, the four-door is the obvious choice, offering a surprisingly large backseat that's notably more spacious than that of a Mazda 3. Access to the two-door Golf's rear seats is made relatively painless thanks to front seats that slide easily out of the way. Behind the rear seats, the cargo area can hold up to 12.4 cubic feet of stuff -- which is about average for other hatchbacks. Dropping the split-folding rear seats bumps that figure up to 46 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Volkswagen Golf.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3K mi in - 2 months
j33ie,11/30/2012
I did my homework to get my wife an economical car that would be an upgrade to her horrid corolla. Went with the TDI due to its track history. Fuel economy is better than EPA estimates. Driving it is smooth, fun and flawless. My wife loves to push its acceleration abilities. Handles brilliantly. Brakes are solid. The displays are great and intuitive. Bluetooth audio is pretty sweet as well -they don't advertise that feature. I like driving it more than my Saab 9-3 2.0T except for the fact that it is red. This car beats many Audi's in price and comfort (same maker, I know). Overall, the best car I have owned and one of the few I would buy new due to its high resale value.
EPA Has Neutered this Car
bigal11,02/05/2013
Wonderful build quality, ride, and handling. Uses 25% more fuel than my '01. About the same MPG's as my kids' '08 Civic and '12 Elantra GT, which use 15% cheaper fuel. DSG is much nicer than anticipated for a guy who usually only buys manuals, but I don't relish the thought of the very expensive tranny fluid change at 40K miles, notably just outside the free factory service interval. This car is pricey, no doubt. You pay for the structural rigidity and interior finish quality. Fr a long term car it is worth it. Do not trust stated invoice. I paid fifteen hundred under, or twenty five thousand flat after two other dealers dropped out of the bidding. The invoice is well padded from factory.
Great Car
beefoe,07/15/2013
Purchased this car four months ago and have about 12,000 miles on it. Very enjoyable to drive and car has exceeded nearly all expectations. Don't be fooled by the 140 HP rating. The diesel engine is super torquey and it has loads of power when you need it. Won't blow anyone off the line but has great pickup through the 40-80 mph which makes highway passing very easy. Handling is excellent and the car is great fun to drive. My wife has an Audi A4 and prefers the Golf. Interior design is good, but I wish they'd offer a leather seat option. But I guess if they did, it would canibalize audi a3 sales.
Took a risk.
bbbb1983,06/04/2013
I came from a Subaru Legacy that was averaging 20mpg. I took a risk and went to my local VW dealer and test drove a number of vehicles. I was hesitant to purchase a diesel, but once I drove the TDi I was hooked. I do a lot of highway driving and this car rides like a dream. On top of that I average 49 mpg. I can creep up to 51 mpg if I don't use AC. City driving it ll hold consistently at 36.5 mpg. My insurance company even gave me a substantial discount for coverage because of the economy of this car.
See all 18 reviews of the 2013 Volkswagen Golf
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
30 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Diesel
140 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Diesel
140 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf features & specs

More about the 2013 Volkswagen Golf

Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf Overview

The Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback, Golf Diesel. Available styles include 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), and 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV is priced between $7,495 and$9,790 with odometer readings between 76787 and90043 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Volkswagen Golfs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Volkswagen Golf for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2013 Golfs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,495 and mileage as low as 76787 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf.

Can't find a used 2013 Volkswagen Golfs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Golf for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,143.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,332.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Golf for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,961.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,022.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Volkswagen Golf?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

