Every C40 Recharge will be equipped with impressive technology features. There are twin electric motors, one each at the front and rear, while range can be improved over time through over-the-air updates. It also has unlimited mobile data and a leather-free interior.

The purchasing process for the C40 Recharge is all online. Volvo says it's simplified its website to make finding preconfigured or custom-order EVs easier. The pricing is also transparent and no-haggle. We expect deliveries for the C40 Recharge to start in the first quarter of 2022.