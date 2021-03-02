The Volvo C40 Recharge is a new fully electric vehicle that aims to bring both tailpipe emissions-free power and coupe-like styling to the compact luxury crossover SUV class. It also provides a glimpse into the future of Volvo via its battery technology and an online-only buying process that the company says will soon become the norm across its EV lineup.
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge
- Volvo's first fully electric vehicle with no gas-powered counterpart
- Similar to the XC40 Recharge SUV but with coupe-like styling
- Maximum range of about 210 miles with improvements promised over time
- Kicks off the first C40 generation introduced for 2022
Power for the C40 Recharge comes from a 78-kWh battery pack. At maximum capacity it provides the equivalent of about 210 miles of EV range, though that figure has not yet been certified by the EPA. Volvo says it plans to issue remote software updates over the course of ownership to improve range capacity as well. The battery can be replenished to 80% of its capacity in just 40 minutes with the use of a DC fast-charging station.
Volvo says the C40 Recharge will be available with a range of colors and styles inside the cabin, though for some that may not be the main draw. The C40 Recharge will also be 100% free of leather throughout its interior, and the same will apply to all future EV models, the company said. There are also unique design accents, and a panoramic glass sunroof is standard.
Technology is front and center in the C40 Recharge — literally. Like the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2, the C40 Recharge features a large infotainment touchscreen powered by Google's Android operating system. In addition to coming with Google Maps, Google Assistant voice controls and Google Play Store functionality, the C40 will also have an unlimited data plan attached.
No more fussing around — Volvo is clearly committed to a fully EV future. The C40 Recharge is the next step toward a lineup that Volvo says will be electric-only by 2030. Based on similar technology we've sampled in the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2, we're inclined to believe the C40 Recharge will bring appealing power and style to the growing electric luxury SUV class. Check back to see whether that holds true once we've climbed behind the wheel.
Related 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2019
- Used Ford F-150
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used BMW X5 2019
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2022 Honda Civic News
- 2021 Camry
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- Ford Mustang 2021
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Lease deals by make
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Kia Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals