Release Date: Early 2022
Estimated Price: $60,000 (estimated)
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge
  • Volvo's first fully electric vehicle with no gas-powered counterpart
  • Similar to the XC40 Recharge SUV but with coupe-like styling
  • Maximum range of about 210 miles with improvements promised over time
  • Kicks off the first C40 generation introduced for 2022
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Review
Electric Only, Buy Online Only
Ryan ZumMallen
03/02/2021
What is the C40 Recharge?

The Volvo C40 Recharge is a new fully electric vehicle that aims to bring both tailpipe emissions-free power and coupe-like styling to the compact luxury crossover SUV class. It also provides a glimpse into the future of Volvo via its battery technology and an online-only buying process that the company says will soon become the norm across its EV lineup.

Every C40 Recharge will be equipped with impressive technology features. There are twin electric motors, one each at the front and rear, while range can be improved over time through over-the-air updates. It also has unlimited mobile data and a leather-free interior.

The purchasing process for the C40 Recharge is all online. Volvo says it's simplified its website to make finding preconfigured or custom-order EVs easier. The pricing is also transparent and no-haggle. We expect deliveries for the C40 Recharge to start in the first quarter of 2022.

What's powering the C40 Recharge?

Power for the C40 Recharge comes from a 78-kWh battery pack. At maximum capacity it provides the equivalent of about 210 miles of EV range, though that figure has not yet been certified by the EPA. Volvo says it plans to issue remote software updates over the course of ownership to improve range capacity as well. The battery can be replenished to 80% of its capacity in just 40 minutes with the use of a DC fast-charging station.

This dual-motor 408-horsepower powertrain is also equipped in the XC40 Recharge as well as the Polestar 2. (Polestar is Volvo's new offshoot brand.) We've found both of these vehicles lively and powerful on the road. With the weight of the floor-mounted battery pack lowering their center of gravity, the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2 feel balanced and sporty. In our testing, the Polestar 2 accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. We expect more of the same with the C40.

How's the C40 Recharge's interior?

Volvo says the C40 Recharge will be available with a range of colors and styles inside the cabin, though for some that may not be the main draw. The C40 Recharge will also be 100% free of leather throughout its interior, and the same will apply to all future EV models, the company said. There are also unique design accents, and a panoramic glass sunroof is standard.

Because the C40 Recharge is a crossover "coupe" with a sloping roofline, it loses some rear headspace compared with the more conventional XC40 Recharge. Otherwise, the look of the interior and its materials mirror those of the XC40, which we enjoy due to an accessible cabin and generous rear legroom.

How's the C40 Recharge's tech?

Technology is front and center in the C40 Recharge — literally. Like the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2, the C40 Recharge features a large infotainment touchscreen powered by Google's Android operating system. In addition to coming with Google Maps, Google Assistant voice controls and Google Play Store functionality, the C40 will also have an unlimited data plan attached.

EdmundsEdmunds says

No more fussing around — Volvo is clearly committed to a fully EV future. The C40 Recharge is the next step toward a lineup that Volvo says will be electric-only by 2030. Based on similar technology we've sampled in the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2, we're inclined to believe the C40 Recharge will bring appealing power and style to the growing electric luxury SUV class. Check back to see whether that holds true once we've climbed behind the wheel.

