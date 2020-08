Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit for Sale Near Me

Lester Glenn Buick GMC - Toms River / New Jersey

Lester Glenn Auto Group Hyundai has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit.Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner.The Rabbit is well maintained and has just 126,725mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition.More information about the 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit:What separates the 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit from its more expensive competition are its standard features and its lively demeanor. Even though the Rabbit is VW's entry-level car, it is fun to drive and comes with loads of standard safety and comfort features that are optional on many models in the same segment.Strengths of this model include safety and solidity., Lots of driving fun, and many up-level features at a low price.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Hyundai offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8833.***THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV with Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWBS71K97W190433

Stock: 7W19043A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020