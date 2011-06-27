1990 Volkswagen Golf Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
The Golf lineup is trimmed to a single GL model offered in both two- and four-door body styles.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volkswagen Golf.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jznroch,07/10/2002
I bought my VW used and owned it for 8 years and absolutely loved it! Nothing major ever went wrong. Only had to replace brakes, muffler, etc. I would recommend this car to anyone. Only problem - any mechanic I talked to said VW's are so hard to fix. I had trouble with mechanics trying to fix it and not knowing how to. Great gas mileage and after 12 years, never once did I have trouble starting it on a winter morning. The heater worked so well it was like being in a sauna after 5 minutes. I wrecked it 3 months ago and am still mourning "my best friend." This car would have ran another 10 years.
Dan Bliven,01/21/2003
very very good car
FoxyPaws,03/03/2004
My first car. She was the car that could. She could: go fast, drink no gas, pull the people, move the dresser, look good, park in any spot, feel racey. She Couldn't: survive the snow :( Alas my poor car died in the snow and I sold her to a mechanic... going strong now apparently...
Nick,10/19/2008
I have been driving this car for over a year. It has exceeded my expectations by ten fold. Also, it is very easy to customize it to just how you like it. Durability is superior to other newer cars today.
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5400 rpm
