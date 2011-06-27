  1. Home
1990 Volkswagen Golf Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,807
Used Golf for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The Golf lineup is trimmed to a single GL model offered in both two- and four-door body styles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volkswagen Golf.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car!!!
jznroch,07/10/2002
I bought my VW used and owned it for 8 years and absolutely loved it! Nothing major ever went wrong. Only had to replace brakes, muffler, etc. I would recommend this car to anyone. Only problem - any mechanic I talked to said VW's are so hard to fix. I had trouble with mechanics trying to fix it and not knowing how to. Great gas mileage and after 12 years, never once did I have trouble starting it on a winter morning. The heater worked so well it was like being in a sauna after 5 minutes. I wrecked it 3 months ago and am still mourning "my best friend." This car would have ran another 10 years.
vws neva die
Dan Bliven,01/21/2003
very very good car
Sweet little car that's indestructable
FoxyPaws,03/03/2004
My first car. She was the car that could. She could: go fast, drink no gas, pull the people, move the dresser, look good, park in any spot, feel racey. She Couldn't: survive the snow :( Alas my poor car died in the snow and I sold her to a mechanic... going strong now apparently...
MkII
Nick,10/19/2008
I have been driving this car for over a year. It has exceeded my expectations by ten fold. Also, it is very easy to customize it to just how you like it. Durability is superior to other newer cars today.
See all 7 reviews of the 1990 Volkswagen Golf
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1990 Volkswagen Golf features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Volkswagen Golf

Used 1990 Volkswagen Golf Overview

The Used 1990 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback. Available styles include GL 4dr Hatchback, and GL 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Volkswagen Golf?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Volkswagen Golfs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Volkswagen Golf for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Volkswagen Golf.

Can't find a used 1990 Volkswagen Golfs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Golf for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,914.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,215.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Golf for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,801.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,967.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Volkswagen Golf?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Golf lease specials

