2018 Volkswagen Golf Review
Pros & Cons
- Squared-off hatchback design provides lots of room for cargo
- Premium interior materials
- Engine is powerful and fuel-efficient
- Automatic transmission doesn't shift as responsively or intuitively as we'd like
- Fewer luxury and convenience features offered than on rival hatchbacks
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Golf does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
When it launched for the 2015 model year, this generation Golf was an outlier in the economy class. It offered higher-quality interior materials and more refined ride and handling characteristics than its competitors, along with the practicality of a hatchback. In many ways, the 2018 Volkswagen Golf is better than ever. This year, you get more standard features, including smartphone integration, LED running lights and taillights, automatic headlights and wipers, and the option of a new 8.5-inch infotainment touchscreen.
But even though the 2018 Golf retains its old charms and adds more features, the rest of the small-car field has evolved. The Honda Civic hatchback offers enjoyable performance and high fuel economy along with a roomy back seat and a slew of technology and safety features available across most of its lineup. Or you could check out the Mazda 3, which is engaging on the road and can be had with an even more upscale interior than the Golf.
It'll be worth your while to scout out these rivals, or even the redesigned Hyundai Elantra GT. Still, the 2018 Golf's positive attributes greatly outweigh its negatives.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Volkswagen Golf as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.
2018 Volkswagen Golf models
The Volkswagen Golf is a four-door small hatchback available in two trim levels. The base S is pricier than other base compact cars but comes standard with some nice upgraded features, while the SE trim adds a few luxuries and active safety features. The Golf comes standard with a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder (170 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) and a five-speed manual transmission. A six-speed automatic is available and bumps the Golf's torque up to 199 lb-ft if so equipped.
The base S comes standard with halogen headlights, LED daytime-running lights and taillights, automatic rain-sensing wipers, heated side mirrors, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, you get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, manually adjustable seats with lumbar adjustment and power recline, cloth upholstery, cruise control and a rearview camera.
Infotainment in the Golf S is handled by a 6.5-inch touchscreen system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker sound system.
Upgrading to the SE adds heated washer nozzles, 16-inch alloy wheels and a sunroof. Inside, the SE upgrades to simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, and keyless entry with push-button start. You also get blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Pedestrian recognition will be added to the collision mitigation system later this year.
The SE's infotainment system is upgraded to an 8-inch touchscreen that adds a CD player and satellite radio, along with VW's Security & Service app.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Golf.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Golf models:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when a car enters a blind spot. Includes rear cross-traffic alert that warns about approaching cars when reversing.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Detects an impending front collision and warns the driver to take action.
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a front collision should the driver fail to act.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Golf
Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack