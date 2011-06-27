Vehicle overview

Since the mid 1990s, Volkswagen has been cultivating its image in the United States as an automaker providing cars that have an upscale European feel to them but without the extra-high sticker price normally associated with the true luxury brands. It's been a fairly effective strategy, and the company's cars have often been favorites of ours in their respective segments. But recently Volkswagen's marketing managers have decided that the brand has lost some of its former funky, enthusiast flair and possibly moved too far up-market. A return-to-its-roots approach meant to attract the young and hip is now in effect, and leading the charge is the 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit.

This isn't really an all-new model for Volkswagen; rather, it's the next generation of the Golf hatchback. In a throwback to 1975 when the European-market VW Golf debuted in the U.S. as the Rabbit (a name it kept until 1985), the company has decided the newest Golf would once again be named Rabbit in the North American market. The 2007 VW Rabbit is the brand's most affordable car and is based on the same platform as the Jetta. Compared to the old Golf, the Rabbit is a bit larger and heavier. The larger size is beneficial in terms of interior room, as the car provides a few more inches of headroom (front and rear) along with nearly 2 more inches of rear-seat legroom.

Under the hood is a 150-horsepower inline five (instead of the lackluster 115-hp four used previously). The car's body structure is stiffer than before, and a new multilink rear suspension has been used to improve the car's ride quality on bumpy pavement. Most consumers will be satisfied with the Rabbit's soft ride, though driving enthusiasts will likely be disappointed by the loss of that taut, European character of previous generations. Additionally, a switch to electric assist for the power steering has taken away some of the car's traditionally communicative steering feel.

In its favor, the 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit offers decent performance, plenty of standard features, a roomy interior and a slightly upscale feel. While it won't necessarily be able to recover VW's lost mojo, it should be more satisfying to own than some domestic hatchbacks (Dodge Caliber and Ford Focus) or the Kia Spectra5. The main competing hatchback that you'll really want to look at before making a purchase is the Mazda 3. Pricing and features are similar, but the 3 edges out the Rabbit in the "fun-to-drive" category thanks to its more responsive handling and steering.