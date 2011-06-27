1995 Volkswagen Golf Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$732 - $1,728
Used Golf for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Volkswagen doubles the number of trim levels in the Golf line: During the year, four-door models are offered in entry-level base and City trim, as well as midlevel Celebration trim; the GL remains the best-equipped four-door Golf. In addition, a two-door Sport model joins the lineup; it has distinctive styling cues like seven-spoke alloy wheels and blacked-out taillights, along with standard sport seats and a power sunroof. All Golfs meet 1997 side-impact standards, and the front seatbelts are now height-adjustable and equipped with pre-tensioners. Daytime running lights are standard across the line.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Volkswagen Golf.
Most helpful consumer reviews
1995Golf,10/10/2009
I bought is car to run errands and bang around in saving my primary vehicle from those lovely people who ding your doors and scrap your bumpers. I wanted something very small but big enough for me to fit in. Well this car is small , fun to drive around the city and as for me ,a 6 foot guy, I got 6 inches of head room. It is like my own little street legal Go-Kart. Now I want a new one!!!
Hans,11/07/2008
I am the third owner of my 95 golf lll gl when I got the car it had 165,000 miles on it ... I have had it now 4 yrs and put about 80k miles on it myself. Yes I have had some Major repairs, but considering the shape I got it in, really was BASIC maintenance. It has its quarks, and in time you learn to "love" them ... Wish I was able to get the car new instead of being the third owner ... I would with out doubt recommend this model and yr to any one looking for a car - even used!
bobf,05/21/2002
Sluggish, no zip - was peppy at first!
No More VW,07/20/2002
I loved this car when I bought it. It is really fun to drive, but that's where the excitement ends. A lot of things break on this car. Hoses, electronics, gauges, door locks, the list goes on. And nothing is cheap to fix or replace. I've heard that VW parts are more expensive than Mercedes Benz, and I wouldn't be surprised if it were true. Quality is not great either: the mouldings on the doors are discoloured, it's making a lot of little noises, and the seats aren't very stable.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf features & specs
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Golf
Related Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019