1995 Volkswagen Golf Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

1995 Highlights

1995 Highlights

Volkswagen doubles the number of trim levels in the Golf line: During the year, four-door models are offered in entry-level base and City trim, as well as midlevel Celebration trim; the GL remains the best-equipped four-door Golf. In addition, a two-door Sport model joins the lineup; it has distinctive styling cues like seven-spoke alloy wheels and blacked-out taillights, along with standard sport seats and a power sunroof. All Golfs meet 1997 side-impact standards, and the front seatbelts are now height-adjustable and equipped with pre-tensioners. Daytime running lights are standard across the line.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun For a Big Guy
1995Golf,10/10/2009
I bought is car to run errands and bang around in saving my primary vehicle from those lovely people who ding your doors and scrap your bumpers. I wanted something very small but big enough for me to fit in. Well this car is small , fun to drive around the city and as for me ,a 6 foot guy, I got 6 inches of head room. It is like my own little street legal Go-Kart. Now I want a new one!!!
think it is great
Hans,11/07/2008
I am the third owner of my 95 golf lll gl when I got the car it had 165,000 miles on it ... I have had it now 4 yrs and put about 80k miles on it myself. Yes I have had some Major repairs, but considering the shape I got it in, really was BASIC maintenance. It has its quarks, and in time you learn to "love" them ... Wish I was able to get the car new instead of being the third owner ... I would with out doubt recommend this model and yr to any one looking for a car - even used!
Pooper
bobf,05/21/2002
Sluggish, no zip - was peppy at first!
No More VW
No More VW,07/20/2002
I loved this car when I bought it. It is really fun to drive, but that's where the excitement ends. A lot of things break on this car. Hoses, electronics, gauges, door locks, the list goes on. And nothing is cheap to fix or replace. I've heard that VW parts are more expensive than Mercedes Benz, and I wouldn't be surprised if it were true. Quality is not great either: the mouldings on the doors are discoloured, it's making a lot of little noises, and the seats aren't very stable.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf Overview

The Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback. Available styles include GL 4dr Hatchback, Celebration 4dr Hatchback, 4dr Hatchback, Sport 2dr Hatchback, City 4dr Hatchback, and GL 2dr Hatchback.

