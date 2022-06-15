What is the Mirage?

The Mitsubishi Mirage is arguably the most affordable car on the market, and when equipped with the continuously variable automatic transmission, it's also one of the most fuel-efficient, getting an EPA-estimated 39 mpg combined.

It, along with the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedan (which we review separately), is one of the most basic vehicles you can purchase. From a spartan interior to its limited list of standard features to the weak engine, the Mirage will remind you of all the dollars and cents you saved purchasing it. The positive attributes of the Mirage, beyond its low starting price of around $15,000, are its excellent powertrain warranty (10 years/10,000 miles), that aforementioned fuel economy, forward collision warning and smartphone integration.

You won't get the warranty on a used car purchase, but you also won't find much changed while looking at the last couple iterations of the Mirage. The updates have been few and far between as the vehicle enters its ninth year of service, and it may not be in Mitsubishi's long-term plans as it (shocker!) focuses on more SUVs and crossovers.

Even if price is your primary concern, it's still worth checking out the subcompact competitors like the Nissan Versa and Kia Rio. If you're OK branching into extra-small sedans, the Hyundai Accent is worth a look too.