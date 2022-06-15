Skip to main content
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $15,500
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage
What to expect
  • No major changes expected
  • Part of the fifth Mirage generation introduced in 2014
  • 5 Colors
  • 4 Trims
  • 4 Packages
