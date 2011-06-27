Vehicle overview

Getting more for your money is elusive no matter what you happen to be purchasing. Imagine your Starbucks barista saying, "Thanks for your order. Here's some gold bullion as a token of our gratitude." Or, "Here's your new 2011 Volkswagen Golf; we decided to upgrade you to an Audi free of charge." That latter buying fantasy may not be so far-fetched, however, as the Golf delivers Audi-like refinement, style and versatility without breaking the bank.

Compared to other vehicles in its class, the VW Golf feels positively upscale. Its interior puts others to shame (including VW's own 2011 Jetta) thanks to a sophisticated design, top-notch materials and all-around comfort. Add in optional niceties like a premium Dynaudio stereo and a navigation system and the fairly economical Golf can begin to feel like a near luxury car.

The advantages continue under the hood, with a choice of a punchy 2.5-liter inline-5 engine or a highly fuel-efficient turbodiesel rated at 42 mpg on the highway. The rest of the Golf is up to the task as well, with a solid on-road feel, precise steering and confidence-inspiring handling. Much of the Golf's goodness comes courtesy of a redesign last year.

If you're shopping in this segment, you'll find that the 2011 Mazda 3 offers sharper handling and more cargo capacity, but its interior can't match the Golf in either design or quality. The more affordable 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring is also worthy of consideration given its space, features and sporty leanings, as is the personable 2011 Mini Cooper, though its higher price and lack of space are difficult to ignore. In the end, the 2011 Volkswagen Golf rises to the top by exceeding expectations and delivering that all-so-elusive impression, "more for the money."