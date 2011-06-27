  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(39)
Appraise this car

2011 Volkswagen Golf Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior materials
  • available diesel engine
  • versatile hatchback body style
  • refined driving dynamics
  • stylish look inside and out.
  • Many desirable features unavailable on base model.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Golf for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$5,999 - $11,990
Used Golf for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Volkswagen Golf delivers a rare combination of economy and refinement, standing out among worthy competitors.

Vehicle overview

Getting more for your money is elusive no matter what you happen to be purchasing. Imagine your Starbucks barista saying, "Thanks for your order. Here's some gold bullion as a token of our gratitude." Or, "Here's your new 2011 Volkswagen Golf; we decided to upgrade you to an Audi free of charge." That latter buying fantasy may not be so far-fetched, however, as the Golf delivers Audi-like refinement, style and versatility without breaking the bank.

Compared to other vehicles in its class, the VW Golf feels positively upscale. Its interior puts others to shame (including VW's own 2011 Jetta) thanks to a sophisticated design, top-notch materials and all-around comfort. Add in optional niceties like a premium Dynaudio stereo and a navigation system and the fairly economical Golf can begin to feel like a near luxury car.

The advantages continue under the hood, with a choice of a punchy 2.5-liter inline-5 engine or a highly fuel-efficient turbodiesel rated at 42 mpg on the highway. The rest of the Golf is up to the task as well, with a solid on-road feel, precise steering and confidence-inspiring handling. Much of the Golf's goodness comes courtesy of a redesign last year.

If you're shopping in this segment, you'll find that the 2011 Mazda 3 offers sharper handling and more cargo capacity, but its interior can't match the Golf in either design or quality. The more affordable 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring is also worthy of consideration given its space, features and sporty leanings, as is the personable 2011 Mini Cooper, though its higher price and lack of space are difficult to ignore. In the end, the 2011 Volkswagen Golf rises to the top by exceeding expectations and delivering that all-so-elusive impression, "more for the money."

2011 Volkswagen Golf models

The 2011 Volkswagen Golf is a compact hatchback offered in either two- or four-door configurations and in one of two trim levels: 2.5L or TDI. The base 2.5L includes 15-inch steel wheels, heated outside mirrors, air-conditioning, cruise control, a trip computer, full power accessories, eight-way manually adjustable front seats, split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, metallic interior trim and an eight-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player.

Besides swapping the gasoline engine for a diesel, the TDI trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels; foglights; a sport suspension; a leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction controls; floor mats; a leather-wrapped shift knob and brake lever; split-folding rear seats with a center armrest and pass-through; Bluetooth; and an upgraded sound system with touchscreen controls, an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio and an iPod interface. With either trim level, four-door models gain power-reclining front seats.

Options for both models include a Cold Weather package (heated front seats and washer nozzles) and a sunroof. Bluetooth is further optional on the 2.5L. The TDI models can be equipped with adaptive xenon headlights, a premium Dynaudio sound system, a navigation system and (on four-door models) rear seat airbags.

2011 Highlights

Outside of a few features being shuffled around, the Volkswagen Golf remains unchanged for 2011.

Performance & mpg

The base 2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L is powered by a 2.5-liter five-cylinder that produces 170 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. These Golf models are classified as partial-zero-emissions vehicles (PZEV) when sold in states with California emissions standards. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined for the automatic and 22/30/25 mpg for the manual.

The Golf TDI receives a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel that puts out a modest 140 hp but an impressive 236 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual (DSG) is optional. EPA fuel economy estimates come in at an impressive 30/41/34 mpg with the regular manual, while DSG improves highway mileage to 42.

Safety

The 2011 VW Golf's standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are unavailable on two-door models, but are optional on four-door models. In government crash tests, the four-door Golf with the optional rear side airbags received four stars out of five for frontal impact protection and a perfect five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Golf with its highest score of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2011 Volkswagen Golf's high level of interior refinement is echoed in its composed, solid feel on the road. At highway speeds, the Golf is significantly quieter than other hatchbacks. Alternately, you can take it out on a curvy road and the well-weighted steering will inspire confidence. The Golf's gasoline engine provides smooth power throughout the rev range. Opting for the turbodiesel will get you an abundance of low-end torque and considerable gains in fuel economy without the traditional diesel clatter from under the hood.

Interior

Simply replacing the VW logo on the Golf's steering wheel with four rings would convince you that you were in an Audi. That's how nice the Golf's interior is. Among other compact hatchbacks, the Volkswagen's blend of top-shelf materials, refined design and quality workmanship place it far above all others. The Golf is actually much nicer than the new 2011 VW Jetta sedan.

Whether you choose the two- or four-door route, the Golf's interior passenger space remains the same. For those who plan on shuttling multiple passengers, the four-door is the obvious choice, offering a surprisingly large backseat that's notably more spacious than that of a Mazda 3. Access to the two-door Golf's rear seats is made relatively painless thanks to front seats that slide easily out of the way. Behind the rear seats, the cargo area can hold up to 12.4 cubic feet -- double the capacity of a Mini Cooper, but about average for other hatchbacks. The split-folding rear seats bump that figure up to 46 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Volkswagen Golf.

5(67%)
4(25%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
39 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it!
oute,03/22/2011
I like everything about this car. The quality of the interior was the first thing that attracted me to it. I sat in one at the Cleveland Auto Show and the highly bolstered seats gave me a very welcoming hug. The trip computer is awesome. It drives even better. The 170hp engine has plenty of power and the exhaust sounds really nice. The manual transmission (I have the 5-speed) is really smooth. Better than on a Civic Si or a Kia Soul (other cars I have experience with). If I drive conservatively I can average 35 mpg on my commute. Only down-side is that I don't think you can open the trunk unless the key is out of the ignition?
My dream car but better
Spencer,08/18/2010
I was in the market for something that was a) more fuel efficient than my 2002 Civic, b) had more power than my 2002 Civic, c) have something more environmentally conscious, and d) drive something more fun. The VW Golf does all of this, but does it better than I could have imagined. The clean, simple exterior belies the well assembled interior and its turbo diesel engine. Getting where you need to go should not be as fun as this car makes it (but I'm not complaining =p)! DISCLAIMER#1- For me, this car is totally worth its premium price, but it is nearly the same price as a GTI (budget beware!). DISCLAIMER#2- Diesel can be a task to find, but VW has a locator on their site.
Love the mileage
mered,12/29/2011
Had a problem the first week with a sensor that required a tow to the dealer to have replaced, ("never saw anything like this before") and a recall to replace a minor part a few weeks ago. Thus the 4 vs 5 for depedability. Otherwise, this has been a wonderful car. Bought it with gas mileage in mind, and get 38 around town, 48 - 52 on the highway, depending on how far I drive. I'm a conservative driver. When needed, it has plenty of power. Fits both me (5'10") and my 6'2" husband comfortably. Only thing I'd do differently is get a 4 door. So much easier for passengers.
Best Car I have ever owned...
tzo,05/08/2011
Summary: I own an '09 M3, but prefer to drive this '11 Golf TDI. Great exterior style, very comfy seats (I am 6'4") with great side support for back and hips. Audio quality is great... get the Dynaudio option. Very fun to drive... the torque hits like a 2 stroke motocross bike... at all RPMs. Very fun to corner around free way ramps... Holds family of four quite comfortably. I had a significant collision within weeks of buying it... and the front end got crushed, but the engine was 100% OK, and the subframe wasn't touched. So the VW front end collision system absorbs hits very well.
See all 39 reviews of the 2011 Volkswagen Golf
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Diesel
140 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
30 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Diesel
140 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Volkswagen Golf

Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf Overview

The Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback, Golf Diesel. Available styles include TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), and 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV is priced between $5,999 and$9,169 with odometer readings between 80180 and111936 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L is priced between $11,990 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 51066 and51066 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Volkswagen Golfs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Volkswagen Golf for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2011 Golfs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,999 and mileage as low as 51066 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf.

Can't find a used 2011 Volkswagen Golfs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Golf for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,208.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,639.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Golf for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,432.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,619.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Volkswagen Golf?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Golf lease specials

Related Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles