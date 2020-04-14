2020 Volkswagen Golf
What’s new
- Lineup reduced to a single trim
- Several driver assistance systems and 8-inch touchscreen are no longer available
- New Wi-Fi hotspot is standard
- Part of the seventh Golf generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback design provides lots of room for cargo
- Excellent ride comfort and quiet cabin
- Lacks luxury, safety and convenience features
- Budget tires sacrifice handling and braking performance
- Mediocre acceleration
2020 Volkswagen Golf Review
Europe gets an all-new Volkswagen Golf this year. Alas, the 2020 Golf for the U.S. is still the same model as last year. We were looking forward to getting the new model but this carry-over 2020 Golf might have enough positive qualities to potentially win you over. It's easy to drive, practical and impressively comfortable.
You don't get a whole lot of choice, however. Though this Golf generation launched in a variety of configurations back in 2015, the options have dwindled over the last few years. You can pick transmission type and color and that's about it. For fresher alternatives to the Golf, check out the Honda Civic hatchback, the Toyota Corolla hatchback or even VW's performance-oriented GTI.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The Golf has earned a reputation for sporty Germanic handling over the years, but there's little evidence of that with the 2020 Golf. The tires are the worst aspect; their lack of grip hurts emergency braking performance as well as handling. Our test Golf needed 132 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is longer than any other small hatchback.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The Golf offers straightforward climate controls and adjustable vents capable of cooling the cabin with ease. We like the standard simulated leather seating surfaces, but seat comfort is mediocre, especially for taller drivers.
How’s the interior?8.0
There is excellent room for front passengers no matter how tall they are. Rear passengers will find enough knee room and legroom as long as they are under 5 feet 10. Headroom in the back is generous.
How’s the tech?6.0
Driver aids such as blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning with emergency braking, and rear traffic alert are standard, but there are no optional packages to upgrade to adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. Those are offered by the Golf's competitors.
How’s the storage?7.5
Inside, the Golf offers adequate storage from a cubby in front of the shifter, two cupholders and a sizable center console. The door pockets are generous for all passengers and are lined with felt, but not completely, which leaves a hard plastic surface for items to bang into.
As far as installing child safety seats, larger ones will likely require sliding the front seat forward. But the anchor points are in plain view and easy to reach.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
If you've previously owned a Golf, you might be disappointed to find that Volkswagen has shortened the warranties, in both time and allowable mileage, for 2020. Still, the Golf's warranties are fairly standard for the class, and Volkswagen offers two years/20,000 miles of free maintenance.
Wildcard7.5
There's no denying the inherent goodness of the Golf's chassis or its overall competence and fuel efficiency. With the standard six-speed manual transmission, and maybe a set of better tires, you could have all the refinement the Golf offers, plus a little bit of fun to boot.
Which Golf does Edmunds recommend?
Volkswagen Golf models
TSI
On the outside you get:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic windshield wipers
- A sunroof
- Keyless entry and ignition
Inside, the Golf comes with:
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Heated front seats
- 6.5-inch touchscreen
- VW's Car-Net apps (includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)
- Wi-Fi hotspot
Safety features include:
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
- Automatic emergency braking (automatically applies the brakes if a front collision is imminent)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
Most helpful consumer reviews
I’ve had the car one week. Contrary to this review, the brakes are very smooth; they do not grab. I find, with the 6-speed manual, acceleration is not leisurely, as the review notes. The turbo kicks in quickly; acceleration is robust. I let out the clutch smoothly as I accelerate; I time the full release of the clutch to match the power band of the turbo. It takes right off. The gearbox gives precise shifts, up or down. Steering is crisp, sharp and smooth. I’ve found, fairly readily, a great driving position. Given the tall roof, my head easily clears the sunroof. I’m pleased with the back-up camera’s assist with rearward visibility while blind spot monitoring is a welcome supplement. One note: Blind Spot Monitoring is not turned on by default; I realized I did not see the indicators switch-on when a car passed by; the check-box setting was easily found using the right-side steering wheel settings under Vehicle Systems. VW provides a door lock/unlock switch on BOTH front doors. All four windows are one touch up & down. There were no flaws in either the upholstery or the dashboard; FIT & FINISH are superb. I haven’t been this pleased and happy about a new car in a long time. (I’ve driven a lot of cars in my 50 year driving experience.) I drove a 2011 Honda Fit with a 5-speed manual for 9 years. It was a superb handling car and very reliable even at 95,000 miles. I bought the GOLF to forestall the declining availability of manual transmission “regular” cars. The GOLF is, by far, a more luxurious vehicle. Current generation FITS lack the handling prowess of the 2009->2013 generation. Plus, the VW is a safer automobile. My generation FIT scored a POOR in the Small Offset Crash Test; Honda has not submitted the current generation FIT to IIHS for that test. It makes me suspicious that the current generation FIT would perform as mine did; i.e. Poorly.
Very smooth-shifting 6-speed Manual Transmission. Excellent attention to detail inside & outside. There was talk in the reviews that performance sags a bit, until the Turbo kicks in. I find that I can control that with the clutch. I accelerate as I gradually let out the clutch to match the power curve. I do find that I must downshift to 2nd gear when turning into a residential street that requires a 25 MPH turn. Being a MT, there is no automatic engine shutoff at a stop. It’s a very comfortable driver’s seat with the multiple adjustment modes. I’m very pleased with the car. The infotainment system with integrated back-up screen is quite easy to use. It’s a very luxurious car.
Features & Specs
|TSI 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$23,995
|MPG
|29 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
|TSI 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$23,195
|MPG
|28 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Golf safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Alerts the driver when a car enters a blind spot. Includes rear cross-traffic alert that warns about approaching cars when reversing.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Detects an impending front collision and warns the driver to take action.
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a front collision should the driver fail to act.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Golf vs. the competition
Volkswagen Golf vs. Hyundai Veloster
The Hyundai Veloster is an oddly designed three-door hatch (with a rear-hinged rear door on the passenger side) that is a blast to drive and comes in several potent flavors. The standard 2.0 model undercuts the Golf by thousands of dollars, while the Premium trim costs roughly the same as the Golf but comes with extra features.
Volkswagen Golf vs. Honda Civic
We are quite fond of the Honda Civic, which currently tops our list of the best small hatchbacks. The Civic is notable for its roomy cabin and powerful turbocharged engine, which comes standard on all hatchback models. We liked it so much, in fact, that we bought a sedan for our long-term fleet.
Volkswagen Golf vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door
While it's a little old at this point, the Mini Hardtop 4 Door is a solid choice. Its efficient turbocharged three-cylinder engine is surprisingly peppy, and interior materials aren't far off what you'd find in a car from parent company BMW. We also had a long-term Mini Hardtop in our fleet, though it was a two-door model.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Golf a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Golf?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf:
- Lineup reduced to a single trim
- Several driver assistance systems and 8-inch touchscreen are no longer available
- New Wi-Fi hotspot is standard
- Part of the seventh Golf generation introduced for 2015
Is the Volkswagen Golf reliable?
Is the 2020 Volkswagen Golf a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Golf?
The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Golf is the 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,195.
Other versions include:
- TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $23,995
- TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,195
What are the different models of Volkswagen Golf?
2020 Volkswagen Golf Overview
The 2020 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback. Available styles include TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
