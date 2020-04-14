  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2020 Volkswagen Golf
2020 Volkswagen Golf

#6 Small hatchback

What’s new

  • Lineup reduced to a single trim
  • Several driver assistance systems and 8-inch touchscreen are no longer available
  • New Wi-Fi hotspot is standard
  • Part of the seventh Golf generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback design provides lots of room for cargo
  • Excellent ride comfort and quiet cabin
  • Lacks luxury, safety and convenience features
  • Budget tires sacrifice handling and braking performance
  • Mediocre acceleration
MSRP Starting at
$23,195
Save as much as $2,688
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,688 with Edmunds

2020 Volkswagen Golf pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Golf
TSI

msrp 

$23,195
starting price
See all for sale

2020 Volkswagen Golf Review

Europe gets an all-new Volkswagen Golf this year. Alas, the 2020 Golf for the U.S. is still the same model as last year. We were looking forward to getting the new model but this carry-over 2020 Golf might have enough positive qualities to potentially win you over. It's easy to drive, practical and impressively comfortable.

You don't get a whole lot of choice, however. Though this Golf generation launched in a variety of configurations back in 2015, the options have dwindled over the last few years. You can pick transmission type and color and that's about it. For fresher alternatives to the Golf, check out the Honda Civic hatchback, the Toyota Corolla hatchback or even VW's performance-oriented GTI.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
The Golf is dated but not without positive attributes. It has exceptional ride quality, a quiet interior and excellent fuel economy. And thanks to its well-matched 1.4-liter engine and eight-speed automatic, the Golf is an enjoyable daily companion. But the lack of optional features, downmarket interior plastics and mediocre tires ultimately make the Golf less desirable than more well-rounded competitors.

How does it drive?

7.5
How much you'll enjoy driving the Golf every day depends on what you want out of this little hatchback. The Golf scoots through daily traffic with ease. But under full-throttle acceleration, we recorded a slightly tepid 0-60 mph time of 8.3 seconds, which is slower than the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Hyundai Veloster. However, the Golf's quick-shifting eight-speed automatic makes it one of the smoothest-driving cars in the class.

The Golf has earned a reputation for sporty Germanic handling over the years, but there's little evidence of that with the 2020 Golf. The tires are the worst aspect; their lack of grip hurts emergency braking performance as well as handling. Our test Golf needed 132 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is longer than any other small hatchback.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The Golf has an excellent ride quality over all manner of surfaces. It absorbs even moderate road imperfections with ease and never feels the least bit floaty, even at highway speeds. Praise also goes to the taller sidewalls on the otherwise unimpressive tires. Road and wind noise levels are low.

The Golf offers straightforward climate controls and adjustable vents capable of cooling the cabin with ease. We like the standard simulated leather seating surfaces, but seat comfort is mediocre, especially for taller drivers.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Golf has an uncluttered dash and easy-to-reach controls. The steering wheel controls are a little confusing at first, but previous Volkswagen owners will find them instantly recognizable. The Golf's boxy exterior design provides excellent visibility.

There is excellent room for front passengers no matter how tall they are. Rear passengers will find enough knee room and legroom as long as they are under 5 feet 10. Headroom in the back is generous.

How’s the tech?

6.0
The Golf's infotainment interface is pretty lacking. Its smallish 6.5-inch screen looks dated and cannot be upgraded to the newer units you can get in the GTI or the Jetta. Its overall operation leaves a lot to be desired too, as some simple adjustments require multiple menus to select. Other disappointing features are the basic audio system and the single(!) USB port for the entire car.

Driver aids such as blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning with emergency braking, and rear traffic alert are standard, but there are no optional packages to upgrade to adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. Those are offered by the Golf's competitors.

How’s the storage?

7.5
In typical hatchback fashion, the Volkswagen Golf offers up a fair amount of cargo capacity for its size. With 22.8 cubic feet on offer, it ranks above the Mazda 3 (20.1 cubic feet) and the Toyota Corolla Hatchback (17.8 cubes). The Civic does offer marginally more room with 25.7 cubic feet. The Golf's rear seats are split 60/40. They fold flat and offer a center pass-through. As an added bonus, the rear-seat release buttons can be accessed from the trunk.

Inside, the Golf offers adequate storage from a cubby in front of the shifter, two cupholders and a sizable center console. The door pockets are generous for all passengers and are lined with felt, but not completely, which leaves a hard plastic surface for items to bang into.

As far as installing child safety seats, larger ones will likely require sliding the front seat forward. But the anchor points are in plain view and easy to reach.

How economical is it?

8.0
The Golf is reasonably fuel-efficient. The EPA estimates it will get 32 mpg combined (29 city/35 highway). We achieved an impressive 36.7 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. That's better than we've seen from the Corolla Hatchback, Mazda 3 and the Honda Civic.

Is it a good value?

7.5
With the exception of choosing between the standard six-speed manual and an optional eight-speed automatic transmission, there are no options for the 2020 Golf. Our automatic-equipped test car stickered for just under $24K, making it less expensive than the Honda Civic and Mazda 3 hatchbacks. Unfortunately for the Golf, those two competitors offer interiors made from higher-quality materials as well as other options, such as upgraded audio systems and extra driver aids, that the Golf doesn't.

If you've previously owned a Golf, you might be disappointed to find that Volkswagen has shortened the warranties, in both time and allowable mileage, for 2020. Still, the Golf's warranties are fairly standard for the class, and Volkswagen offers two years/20,000 miles of free maintenance.

Wildcard

7.5
The Golf does a fairly good job of impersonating a budget Audi. With a torquey engine, a supple ride and quiet cabin, the Golf packs a lot of refinement into a practical hatchback package. But as competitors embrace the concept of an upmarket small car, the corners VW has cut in recent years become more apparent, especially when you take a critical look at interior materials.

There's no denying the inherent goodness of the Golf's chassis or its overall competence and fuel efficiency. With the standard six-speed manual transmission, and maybe a set of better tires, you could have all the refinement the Golf offers, plus a little bit of fun to boot.

Which Golf does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one trim, so your Golf decisions boil down to which of six colors to get and which transmission you want. If you desire more features, you'll have to upgrade to the sporty Golf GTI. Its base S trim approximates Golf TSI equipment, with upper trims adding touches such as leather seating and navigation.

Volkswagen Golf models

The 2020 Volkswagen Golf is a compact hatchback available in a single, well-equipped trim, dubbed TSI. A turbocharged 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine drives the front wheels. If that doesn't get your blood pumping, the Volkswagen Golf GTI is a sportier and more powerful variant of the Golf, and it's reviewed separately. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and an eight-speed automatic is optional. Highlighted features of the 2020 Golf include:

TSI
On the outside you get:

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Automatic windshield wipers
  • A sunroof
  • Keyless entry and ignition

Inside, the Golf comes with:

  • Simulated leather upholstery
  • Heated front seats
  • 6.5-inch touchscreen
  • VW's Car-Net apps (includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)
  • Wi-Fi hotspot

Safety features include:

  • Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
  • Automatic emergency braking (automatically applies the brakes if a front collision is imminent)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volkswagen Golf.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • technology
  • driving experience
  • interior
  • comfort
  • infotainment system
  • seats
  • transmission
  • acceleration
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, PHENOMENAL PERFORMER
DannyMac,
TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I’ve had the car one week. Contrary to this review, the brakes are very smooth; they do not grab. I find, with the 6-speed manual, acceleration is not leisurely, as the review notes. The turbo kicks in quickly; acceleration is robust. I let out the clutch smoothly as I accelerate; I time the full release of the clutch to match the power band of the turbo. It takes right off. The gearbox gives precise shifts, up or down. Steering is crisp, sharp and smooth. I’ve found, fairly readily, a great driving position. Given the tall roof, my head easily clears the sunroof. I’m pleased with the back-up camera’s assist with rearward visibility while blind spot monitoring is a welcome supplement. One note: Blind Spot Monitoring is not turned on by default; I realized I did not see the indicators switch-on when a car passed by; the check-box setting was easily found using the right-side steering wheel settings under Vehicle Systems. VW provides a door lock/unlock switch on BOTH front doors. All four windows are one touch up & down. There were no flaws in either the upholstery or the dashboard; FIT & FINISH are superb. I haven’t been this pleased and happy about a new car in a long time. (I’ve driven a lot of cars in my 50 year driving experience.) I drove a 2011 Honda Fit with a 5-speed manual for 9 years. It was a superb handling car and very reliable even at 95,000 miles. I bought the GOLF to forestall the declining availability of manual transmission “regular” cars. The GOLF is, by far, a more luxurious vehicle. Current generation FITS lack the handling prowess of the 2009->2013 generation. Plus, the VW is a safer automobile. My generation FIT scored a POOR in the Small Offset Crash Test; Honda has not submitted the current generation FIT to IIHS for that test. It makes me suspicious that the current generation FIT would perform as mine did; i.e. Poorly.

5 out of 5 stars, SUCH A GREAT VEHICLE
DannyMac,
TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Very smooth-shifting 6-speed Manual Transmission. Excellent attention to detail inside & outside. There was talk in the reviews that performance sags a bit, until the Turbo kicks in. I find that I can control that with the clutch. I accelerate as I gradually let out the clutch to match the power curve. I do find that I must downshift to 2nd gear when turning into a residential street that requires a 25 MPH turn. Being a MT, there is no automatic engine shutoff at a stop. It’s a very comfortable driver’s seat with the multiple adjustment modes. I’m very pleased with the car. The infotainment system with integrated back-up screen is quite easy to use. It’s a very luxurious car.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI
Features & Specs

TSI 4dr Hatchback features & specs
TSI 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$23,995
MPG 29 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
TSI 4dr Hatchback features & specs
TSI 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$23,195
MPG 28 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Volkswagen Golf features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Golf safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitor
Alerts the driver when a car enters a blind spot. Includes rear cross-traffic alert that warns about approaching cars when reversing.
Forward Collision Warning
Detects an impending front collision and warns the driver to take action.
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a front collision should the driver fail to act.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volkswagen Golf vs. the competition

Volkswagen Golf vs. Hyundai Veloster

The Hyundai Veloster is an oddly designed three-door hatch (with a rear-hinged rear door on the passenger side) that is a blast to drive and comes in several potent flavors. The standard 2.0 model undercuts the Golf by thousands of dollars, while the Premium trim costs roughly the same as the Golf but comes with extra features.

Compare Volkswagen Golf & Hyundai Veloster features

Volkswagen Golf vs. Honda Civic

We are quite fond of the Honda Civic, which currently tops our list of the best small hatchbacks. The Civic is notable for its roomy cabin and powerful turbocharged engine, which comes standard on all hatchback models. We liked it so much, in fact, that we bought a sedan for our long-term fleet.

Compare Volkswagen Golf & Honda Civic features

Volkswagen Golf vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door

While it's a little old at this point, the Mini Hardtop 4 Door is a solid choice. Its efficient turbocharged three-cylinder engine is surprisingly peppy, and interior materials aren't far off what you'd find in a car from parent company BMW. We also had a long-term Mini Hardtop in our fleet, though it was a two-door model.

Compare Volkswagen Golf & Mini Hardtop 4 Door features

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Golf a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Golf both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen Golf fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Golf gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg to 32 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Golf has 22.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Golf. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Golf?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf:

  • Lineup reduced to a single trim
  • Several driver assistance systems and 8-inch touchscreen are no longer available
  • New Wi-Fi hotspot is standard
  • Part of the seventh Golf generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Golf reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Golf is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Golf. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Golf's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Volkswagen Golf a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Volkswagen Golf is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Golf and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Golf is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Golf?

The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Golf is the 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,195.

Other versions include:

  • TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $23,995
  • TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,195
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Golf?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Golf, the next question is, which Golf model is right for you? Golf variants include TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Golf models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Volkswagen Golf

2020 Volkswagen Golf Overview

The 2020 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback. Available styles include TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Golf?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Golf 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Golf.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Golf featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Golf?

2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,915. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,688 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,688 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,227.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 10.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 16 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,549. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $2,624 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,624 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,925.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 10.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Volkswagen Golfs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volkswagen Golf for sale near. There are currently 48 new 2020 Golfs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,695 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,000 on a used or CPO 2020 Golf available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Volkswagen Golfs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Golf for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,723.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,700.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volkswagen Golf?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

