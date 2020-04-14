2020 Volkswagen Golf Review

Europe gets an all-new Volkswagen Golf this year. Alas, the 2020 Golf for the U.S. is still the same model as last year. We were looking forward to getting the new model but this carry-over 2020 Golf might have enough positive qualities to potentially win you over. It's easy to drive, practical and impressively comfortable. You don't get a whole lot of choice, however. Though this Golf generation launched in a variety of configurations back in 2015, the options have dwindled over the last few years. You can pick transmission type and color and that's about it. For fresher alternatives to the Golf, check out the Honda Civic hatchback, the Toyota Corolla hatchback or even VW's performance-oriented GTI.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The Golf is dated but not without positive attributes. It has exceptional ride quality, a quiet interior and excellent fuel economy. And thanks to its well-matched 1.4-liter engine and eight-speed automatic, the Golf is an enjoyable daily companion. But the lack of optional features, downmarket interior plastics and mediocre tires ultimately make the Golf less desirable than more well-rounded competitors.

How does it drive? 7.5

How much you'll enjoy driving the Golf every day depends on what you want out of this little hatchback. The Golf scoots through daily traffic with ease. But under full-throttle acceleration, we recorded a slightly tepid 0-60 mph time of 8.3 seconds, which is slower than the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Hyundai Veloster. However, the Golf's quick-shifting eight-speed automatic makes it one of the smoothest-driving cars in the class.



The Golf has earned a reputation for sporty Germanic handling over the years, but there's little evidence of that with the 2020 Golf. The tires are the worst aspect; their lack of grip hurts emergency braking performance as well as handling. Our test Golf needed 132 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is longer than any other small hatchback.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Golf has an excellent ride quality over all manner of surfaces. It absorbs even moderate road imperfections with ease and never feels the least bit floaty, even at highway speeds. Praise also goes to the taller sidewalls on the otherwise unimpressive tires. Road and wind noise levels are low.



The Golf offers straightforward climate controls and adjustable vents capable of cooling the cabin with ease. We like the standard simulated leather seating surfaces, but seat comfort is mediocre, especially for taller drivers.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Golf has an uncluttered dash and easy-to-reach controls. The steering wheel controls are a little confusing at first, but previous Volkswagen owners will find them instantly recognizable. The Golf's boxy exterior design provides excellent visibility.



There is excellent room for front passengers no matter how tall they are. Rear passengers will find enough knee room and legroom as long as they are under 5 feet 10. Headroom in the back is generous.

How’s the tech? 6.0

The Golf's infotainment interface is pretty lacking. Its smallish 6.5-inch screen looks dated and cannot be upgraded to the newer units you can get in the GTI or the Jetta. Its overall operation leaves a lot to be desired too, as some simple adjustments require multiple menus to select. Other disappointing features are the basic audio system and the single(!) USB port for the entire car.



Driver aids such as blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning with emergency braking, and rear traffic alert are standard, but there are no optional packages to upgrade to adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. Those are offered by the Golf's competitors.

How’s the storage? 7.5

In typical hatchback fashion, the Volkswagen Golf offers up a fair amount of cargo capacity for its size. With 22.8 cubic feet on offer, it ranks above the Mazda 3 (20.1 cubic feet) and the Toyota Corolla Hatchback (17.8 cubes). The Civic does offer marginally more room with 25.7 cubic feet. The Golf's rear seats are split 60/40. They fold flat and offer a center pass-through. As an added bonus, the rear-seat release buttons can be accessed from the trunk.



Inside, the Golf offers adequate storage from a cubby in front of the shifter, two cupholders and a sizable center console. The door pockets are generous for all passengers and are lined with felt, but not completely, which leaves a hard plastic surface for items to bang into.



As far as installing child safety seats, larger ones will likely require sliding the front seat forward. But the anchor points are in plain view and easy to reach.

How economical is it? 8.0

The Golf is reasonably fuel-efficient. The EPA estimates it will get 32 mpg combined (29 city/35 highway). We achieved an impressive 36.7 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. That's better than we've seen from the Corolla Hatchback, Mazda 3 and the Honda Civic.

Is it a good value? 7.5

With the exception of choosing between the standard six-speed manual and an optional eight-speed automatic transmission, there are no options for the 2020 Golf. Our automatic-equipped test car stickered for just under $24K, making it less expensive than the Honda Civic and Mazda 3 hatchbacks. Unfortunately for the Golf, those two competitors offer interiors made from higher-quality materials as well as other options, such as upgraded audio systems and extra driver aids, that the Golf doesn't.



If you've previously owned a Golf, you might be disappointed to find that Volkswagen has shortened the warranties, in both time and allowable mileage, for 2020. Still, the Golf's warranties are fairly standard for the class, and Volkswagen offers two years/20,000 miles of free maintenance.

Wildcard 7.5

The Golf does a fairly good job of impersonating a budget Audi. With a torquey engine, a supple ride and quiet cabin, the Golf packs a lot of refinement into a practical hatchback package. But as competitors embrace the concept of an upmarket small car, the corners VW has cut in recent years become more apparent, especially when you take a critical look at interior materials.



There's no denying the inherent goodness of the Golf's chassis or its overall competence and fuel efficiency. With the standard six-speed manual transmission, and maybe a set of better tires, you could have all the refinement the Golf offers, plus a little bit of fun to boot.

Which Golf does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one trim, so your Golf decisions boil down to which of six colors to get and which transmission you want. If you desire more features, you'll have to upgrade to the sporty Golf GTI. Its base S trim approximates Golf TSI equipment, with upper trims adding touches such as leather seating and navigation.

Volkswagen Golf models

TSI. A turbocharged 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine drives the front wheels. If that doesn't get your blood pumping, the Volkswagen Golf GTI is a sportier and more powerful variant of the Golf, and it's The 2020 Volkswagen Golf is a compact hatchback available in a single, well-equipped trim, dubbed. A turbocharged 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine drives the front wheels. If that doesn't get your blood pumping, the Volkswagen Golf GTI is a sportier and more powerful variant of the Golf, and it's reviewed separately . A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and an eight-speed automatic is optional. Highlighted features of the 2020 Golf include: