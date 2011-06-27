1992 Volkswagen Golf Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
The radio now turns off with the ignition switch, and the previously optional tilt steering wheel is no longer available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Volkswagen Golf.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sammac,06/26/2002
6 great years with this car and i will miss it. Very dependable, peppy and heaps of room for cargo. only two problems experienced were with one window that fell into the door and needed to be repaired, and a dashboard light that worked only sporatically since I bought it (was never repaired due to steep labour cost to change the $5 bulb). Strong, heavy build - great in the snow.
ter,03/09/2002
The golf is a good car but like any car you have to do matenmance. Even more so for a golf. It is fun to drive and the gas milage is great.
Features & Specs
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5400 rpm
