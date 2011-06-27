  1. Home
2005 Volkswagen Golf Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard features, high-quality cabin materials, utility of hatchback design, fuel-efficient diesel engine, fun to drive.
  • More expensive than its peers, mediocre performance of base four-cylinder, some controls difficult to use.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though pricier than the average economy car, the 2005 Volkswagen Golf offers far more amenities, refined driving dynamics and a very fuel-efficient diesel option, all of which make it an attractive hatchback.

2005 Highlights

With an all-new Golf on the way next year, there are no major changes for the current model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volkswagen Golf.

5(71%)
4(23%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car!
lizzieinmd,12/07/2013
I bought my 2005 Golf TDI brand new in February 2005. I love the fuel mileage - average of 46-48 mpg and I don't visit the gas station very often. It is a really fun car to drive with what feels like lots of power due to the torque. It is, however, expensive to maintain and not always easy to find a good local VW mechanic. VW dealer service always seems to be sub par (I have been to 3 different dealers for service). I still would not give up my car because I do love driving it!
Good for the long haul.
scvcampdavis,12/26/2007
I drive about 115 miles round trip to work. All I have ever done is change the oil (about every 12-15k miles), replace a couple head lights, and change the tires. My car has yet to need brakes or any major repair. The perfect stylish, fun to drive, daily commuter!
Too many problems
Karen Marie,02/26/2015
GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Bought Golf GLS M/T new Jan/2006. Had a great run for the first few years. It handles great, is a lot of fun to drive and looks good. But, once it was out of warranty, the problems started. At about 44,000 miles/7 yrs., the master cylinder (brakes) needed to be replaced, and rotors. Internal engine oil leak - new transmission needed before 50,000 miles. Hood latch broke 2x. Strange front thumping noise that cannot be diagnosed began in 9th year. Around year 6 the armrest latch broke. Around year 8 the glove compartment latch broke. And this is from a single driver - hardly ever passengers, no kids - so these things were hardly ever opened. Loved the car but would not buy again. I traded it in after 9 years and would not buy VW again, as much as I loved the car in the beginning.
golf 2005
tony,12/04/2004
This car is an awesome car. it is very good to drive around. I would recommend it for college students who do not have a lot of gas money. It is also very easy to find a parking space for this car due to its size.
See all 32 reviews of the 2005 Volkswagen Golf
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Volkswagen Golf

Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf Overview

The Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback, Golf Diesel. Available styles include GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A), GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M), GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M).

