2005 Volkswagen Golf Review
- Long list of standard features, high-quality cabin materials, utility of hatchback design, fuel-efficient diesel engine, fun to drive.
- More expensive than its peers, mediocre performance of base four-cylinder, some controls difficult to use.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though pricier than the average economy car, the 2005 Volkswagen Golf offers far more amenities, refined driving dynamics and a very fuel-efficient diesel option, all of which make it an attractive hatchback.
2005 Highlights
With an all-new Golf on the way next year, there are no major changes for the current model.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
lizzieinmd,12/07/2013
I bought my 2005 Golf TDI brand new in February 2005. I love the fuel mileage - average of 46-48 mpg and I don't visit the gas station very often. It is a really fun car to drive with what feels like lots of power due to the torque. It is, however, expensive to maintain and not always easy to find a good local VW mechanic. VW dealer service always seems to be sub par (I have been to 3 different dealers for service). I still would not give up my car because I do love driving it!
scvcampdavis,12/26/2007
I drive about 115 miles round trip to work. All I have ever done is change the oil (about every 12-15k miles), replace a couple head lights, and change the tires. My car has yet to need brakes or any major repair. The perfect stylish, fun to drive, daily commuter!
Karen Marie,02/26/2015
GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Bought Golf GLS M/T new Jan/2006. Had a great run for the first few years. It handles great, is a lot of fun to drive and looks good. But, once it was out of warranty, the problems started. At about 44,000 miles/7 yrs., the master cylinder (brakes) needed to be replaced, and rotors. Internal engine oil leak - new transmission needed before 50,000 miles. Hood latch broke 2x. Strange front thumping noise that cannot be diagnosed began in 9th year. Around year 6 the armrest latch broke. Around year 8 the glove compartment latch broke. And this is from a single driver - hardly ever passengers, no kids - so these things were hardly ever opened. Loved the car but would not buy again. I traded it in after 9 years and would not buy VW again, as much as I loved the car in the beginning.
tony,12/04/2004
This car is an awesome car. it is very good to drive around. I would recommend it for college students who do not have a lot of gas money. It is also very easy to find a parking space for this car due to its size.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
