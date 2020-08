Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me

Gene Messer Volkswagen - Lubbock / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2010 Volkswagen Golf. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Volkswagen Golf treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. The Volkswagen Golf will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2010 Volkswagen Golf: Now in its sixth generation, the Volkswagen Golf is all-new for 2010. The popular hatchback packs a load of standard features in a pleasing cabin, and despite its small size, the Golf is able to swallow passengers with ease and, with the rear seats folded flat, lots of gear. The TDI offers an impressive EPA estimated 30 mpg in the city, 42 mpg on the highway, while the GTI--the original hot hatch--is propelled by its turbocharged four from 0 to 60 mph in less than seven seconds. This model sets itself apart with quality interior materials, pocket-rocket performance in the (GTI), excellent fuel efficiency (TDI), nimble handling, and Convenient hatchback design We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: WVWAA7AJ0AW291468

Stock: AW291468

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020