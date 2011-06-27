Used 2000 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews
If only it would work reliably ...
I was drawn to the TDI by its sleek design, great handling, and its incredible fuel efficiency (50 miles a gallon means that I go to a gas station a little more than once a month). What I did not expect, after I had owned several Golfs prior to this one, were the major problems with reliability. Nearly from day one, things started to break: sunroof, door locks, glow plugs, electronic command module, my ignition key was not recognized and the car disabled itself. Now, the turn-lights aren't working and the "check-engine" light is on again. I should have been more suspicious of the 2-yr warranty. All that in 2.5 years plus really lousy service is more than I can handle.
Still lovin' it.
I bought the car new in 2000. Have had only a few minor problems. Yes, the oil issue is a pain but it improved over time. I've had the hatch latch repaired under warranty and the cruise control module was replaced, but otherwise no problems. Great gas mileage, still fun to drive. Hatch holds a lot of stuff. A great basic car.
2000 VW Golf GLS TDi
Bought new, fun to drive, great MPG I average 45MPG, It has distinctive styling when most cars look like all the other cars. German engineering at an affordable price!
It's Great ... If It's Working
My wife and I bought our Golf GLS four-door new in 1999. It only took a couple of months before bizarre problems manifested themselves. Windows that fell into doors, mysterious rattling, seatbelts that refused to work, a radio that went on and off by itself ... plus more serious issues such as transmission problems and sudden brake failure (that's right: failure!), blown head gaskets at 30,000 miles, fluid leaks. Good luck arguing warranty issues with your VW dealer. We spent at least $1000 a year fixing the Golf every year we had it -- factor that in if you buy one. Buy a VW if you're wealthy and/or married to a decent mechanic.
Love/Hate Relationship
This is my 4rth VW. The new Golf is by far superior. But with VW you are either lucky or poor. More often than not, the latter. While I love many things about the Golf, this will be my last VW. In 1st year - 5spd needed to be completely replaced due to a mftr defect in the 5th gear. Had to battle VW 6 mths with dangerous tranny (wouldn't go into 1st+5th gears -I had to start in 2nd!). Many other problems during the 60000 miles so far. Fun to drive but at what price. Love car but hate reliability. I had it shipped directly from Germany hoping it would prove more reliable than my previous VWs. Some who have been luckier than I, but more who swear they will never buy VWs again.
