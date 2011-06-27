Used 2000 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

If only it would work reliably ... pparis , 04/24/2003 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I was drawn to the TDI by its sleek design, great handling, and its incredible fuel efficiency (50 miles a gallon means that I go to a gas station a little more than once a month). What I did not expect, after I had owned several Golfs prior to this one, were the major problems with reliability. Nearly from day one, things started to break: sunroof, door locks, glow plugs, electronic command module, my ignition key was not recognized and the car disabled itself. Now, the turn-lights aren't working and the "check-engine" light is on again. I should have been more suspicious of the 2-yr warranty. All that in 2.5 years plus really lousy service is more than I can handle. Report Abuse

Still lovin' it. JStew , 02/17/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought the car new in 2000. Have had only a few minor problems. Yes, the oil issue is a pain but it improved over time. I've had the hatch latch repaired under warranty and the cruise control module was replaced, but otherwise no problems. Great gas mileage, still fun to drive. Hatch holds a lot of stuff. A great basic car.

2000 VW Golf GLS TDi Paul Tee , 07/08/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought new, fun to drive, great MPG I average 45MPG, It has distinctive styling when most cars look like all the other cars. German engineering at an affordable price!

It's Great ... If It's Working sherman , 09/11/2007 3 of 4 people found this review helpful My wife and I bought our Golf GLS four-door new in 1999. It only took a couple of months before bizarre problems manifested themselves. Windows that fell into doors, mysterious rattling, seatbelts that refused to work, a radio that went on and off by itself ... plus more serious issues such as transmission problems and sudden brake failure (that's right: failure!), blown head gaskets at 30,000 miles, fluid leaks. Good luck arguing warranty issues with your VW dealer. We spent at least $1000 a year fixing the Golf every year we had it -- factor that in if you buy one. Buy a VW if you're wealthy and/or married to a decent mechanic.