  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2000 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Golf
5(45%)4(37%)3(17%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.3
71 reviews
Write a review
See all Golfs for sale
List Price Estimate
$774 - $1,789
Used Golf for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...15

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

If only it would work reliably ...

pparis, 04/24/2003
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I was drawn to the TDI by its sleek design, great handling, and its incredible fuel efficiency (50 miles a gallon means that I go to a gas station a little more than once a month). What I did not expect, after I had owned several Golfs prior to this one, were the major problems with reliability. Nearly from day one, things started to break: sunroof, door locks, glow plugs, electronic command module, my ignition key was not recognized and the car disabled itself. Now, the turn-lights aren't working and the "check-engine" light is on again. I should have been more suspicious of the 2-yr warranty. All that in 2.5 years plus really lousy service is more than I can handle.

Report Abuse

Still lovin' it.

JStew, 02/17/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought the car new in 2000. Have had only a few minor problems. Yes, the oil issue is a pain but it improved over time. I've had the hatch latch repaired under warranty and the cruise control module was replaced, but otherwise no problems. Great gas mileage, still fun to drive. Hatch holds a lot of stuff. A great basic car.

Report Abuse

2000 VW Golf GLS TDi

Paul Tee, 07/08/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought new, fun to drive, great MPG I average 45MPG, It has distinctive styling when most cars look like all the other cars. German engineering at an affordable price!

Report Abuse

It's Great ... If It's Working

sherman, 09/11/2007
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

My wife and I bought our Golf GLS four-door new in 1999. It only took a couple of months before bizarre problems manifested themselves. Windows that fell into doors, mysterious rattling, seatbelts that refused to work, a radio that went on and off by itself ... plus more serious issues such as transmission problems and sudden brake failure (that's right: failure!), blown head gaskets at 30,000 miles, fluid leaks. Good luck arguing warranty issues with your VW dealer. We spent at least $1000 a year fixing the Golf every year we had it -- factor that in if you buy one. Buy a VW if you're wealthy and/or married to a decent mechanic.

Report Abuse

Love/Hate Relationship

ExOfficio, 04/26/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my 4rth VW. The new Golf is by far superior. But with VW you are either lucky or poor. More often than not, the latter. While I love many things about the Golf, this will be my last VW. In 1st year - 5spd needed to be completely replaced due to a mftr defect in the 5th gear. Had to battle VW 6 mths with dangerous tranny (wouldn't go into 1st+5th gears -I had to start in 2nd!). Many other problems during the 60000 miles so far. Fun to drive but at what price. Love car but hate reliability. I had it shipped directly from Germany hoping it would prove more reliable than my previous VWs. Some who have been luckier than I, but more who swear they will never buy VWs again.

Report Abuse
12345...15
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Golfs for sale

Related Used 2000 Volkswagen Golf info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles