What is the A5?

The Audi A5 is one of an ever-dwindling number of compact premium 2+2 coupes on offer in 2023. Its main rival is the BMW 4 Series, with the Infiniti Q60 and Lexus RC rounding out the segment. The A5 is powered by a relatively beefy turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 261 horsepower. That grunt is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels via Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The current generation of A5 has been on sale since 2018, and it's already received a heavy face-lift that granted it more aggressive exterior looks and (finally) a touchscreen that rises above the center console and controls the cars infotainment system. For 2023, we expect next to nothing to change, with the powertrain, interior and exterior options to remain largely untouched.

The A5 is a solid, easy-to-use personal coupe that's perfect for buyers who don't need more than space for themselves and a passenger. There are sportier versions of the A5 on offer, too — the S5 and RS5 — but their upped performance is matched by a serious uptick in asking price. If you want something sleek, comfortable and full of tech, consider the A5. Just be aware that you'll be short on storage space and room in the back seats.