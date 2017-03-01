Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me
- 20,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,944$2,809 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Golf S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.8L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Composition Media 6.5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Alloy Wheels. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel with shift paddles. Climatic Climate Control. Rear Window washer and wiper system. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU9HM066262
Stock: P4345
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 50,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,991$3,208 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.8T 4-Door S Auto... Clean Title, No Accidents, No Damage, 1 Owner! $35 Manufacturer Installed Additional Option. Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, and More!!! ***BEST DEAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. CARFAX AND MECHANIC INSPECTION AVAILABLE*** All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM $695, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE $1495, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU7HM020669
Stock: X020669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 14,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,444$1,850 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Black 2017 Volkswagen Golf S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.8L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Composition Media 6.5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Alloy Wheels. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel with shift paddles. Climatic Climate Control. Rear Window washer and wiper system. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU2HM037427
Stock: P4394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 40,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,991
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4-DoorClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Silver 2017 Volkswagen 4D Hatchback Golf TSI SE 4-Door 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp FWDWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU8HM042874
Stock: 042874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 23,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995$1,919 Below Market
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a $2500 down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership. ***Power Motor Group Specials***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU0HM013143
Stock: 013143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,490$1,543 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Black 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4 Door FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4 Door in Black vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, *MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, ** BLUE TOOTH**, ** KEYLESS START**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**, Beige w/Cloth Seating Surfaces.Odometer is 5399 miles below market average! 25/36 City/Highway MPGPlease contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW117AU8HM062179
Stock: 1244164A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 30,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,598$2,667 Below Market
Hgreg.com Broward - West Park / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.Clean CARFAX. Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 2758 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU4HM055864
Stock: 704138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-23-2019
- 28,794 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,977$1,928 Below Market
77 Auto - Rock Hill / South Carolina
Black 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4-Door FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, **4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA!**, Quartz Gray w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar.25/35 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Cargo capacity on par with compact crossovers; upscale interior; responsive and fuel-efficient engine; sophisticated ride; standard all-wheel drive and extra ground clearance compared to the regular Golf wagon. Source: Edmunds*****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing, and check availability of unit as we sell our inventory daily.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU8HM055690
Stock: 1077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- 23,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,998$1,614 Below Market
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
WOW ONLY 22K MILES AND LOADED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.. High output 1.8L TURBO 4cyl.. Grey LEATHER SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. All Power Options... HEATED SEATS.. Voice Command BLUETOOTH.. Push Button Start.. 16in Factory Alloys and MORE!! Fully Serviced and Ready to GO!! One of the NICEST Golf's in TOWN... LOW, LOW MILES.. Hurry! Striking a perfect balance of versatility, refinement, and efficiency, our 2017 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback 4 Door is sensational in Night Blue Metallic! Powered by a Turbo Charged 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 170hp while connected to responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport Mode. With its active suspension, precise handling, and powerful brakes, this Front Wheel Drive Golf packs a punch and offers near 35mpg on the highway. Great-looking Lyon wheels accent the low and sporty profile of our Golf. Inside the Golf hatchback is a luxurious European-inspired vibe that offers ample space and comfort. Settle into the supportive cloth seats, sunroof, grip the multi-function steering wheel, and focus on driving with the convenience of a composition media touchscreen sound system, available satellite radio, Bluetooth, and smartphone integration. You'll bask in the smart styling and enjoy smiles for miles! Masterfully constructed, our Volkswagen Golf delivers priceless peace of mind with a rearview camera system, anti-lock disc brakes, airbags, and other safety features. Peppy and powerful, yet refined and stylish, this hatchback is an intelligent choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU3HM020233
Stock: 191590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-19-2019
- 26,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,700$1,612 Below Market
Bozzani Volkswagen - Covina / California
Bozzani Volkswagen is going the extra mile for our customers WE WILL BRING THIS CAR TO YOU FOR A TEST DRIVE! For your health and safety, we thoroughly disinfect our test drive vehicles prior to arrival. Buy Online-Text-Email-Chat-Phone and We Will Deliver Your Next Vehicle to Your Door!We Offer:Online credit applicationTrade-In Appraisals via: Facetime, Facetime Messenger & SkypeWe can Complete Your Transaction Remotely By eContractDeliver your New Vehicle and Pick-Up Your Trade-InBozzani Volkswagen is pleased to present for sale this 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4-Door as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This ehicle is finished in the Platinum Gray Metallic exterior paint and Titan Black interior. Other factory options include: Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, and Traction control. Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. FWD 6-Speed Automatic with TiptronicCertified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3663 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU3HM072784
Stock: CP3677
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 33,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,881$1,959 Below Market
Dublin Volkswagen - Dublin / California
Dublin Volkswagen is pleased to offer this 2017 Volkswagen Golf. Wolfsburg 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp Grey Alloy Wheels, Back up Camera, BLUETOOTH!, CLEAN CARFAX, Climate Package, IPhone Integration, Non Smoker, Power Package, Security Package, Sunroof / Moonroof/ Roof / Panoramic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Comfort Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Composition Media w/6.5 Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 16 Dover Alloy. Odometer is 562 miles below market average!www.dublinvolkswagen.com , Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, Proudly serving Dublin, Oakland, San Ramon, Danville, Livermore, Pleasanton, Castro Valley, Walnut Creek, Concord, Newark, Fremont, Union City, Hayward, San Jose, Contra Costa County, Alameda County, San Joaquin CountY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU7HM025290
Stock: DX6580
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 43,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$14,688$1,741 Below Market
Fuccillo Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Adams / New York
One Owner, Clean Auto Check. Equipped With: Blind spot sensor, Emergency communication system, Power moonroof, Wireless phone connectivity, Exterior parking camera rear, Overhead console, Speed control, Smart device integration, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Heated front seats, Heated door mirrors, Compass, Outside temperature display. If you're interested in a car with a small footprint, economical engine and sizable cargo area, it's a great idea to look at a compact hatchback. Although this segment has numerous entries, the 2017 Volkswagen Golf is one of the best. Volkswagen has been refining its world-dominating hatch over four decades, and it shows with the Golf's classy cabin and a sophisticated ride quality. Seating for 5, 5-speed manual Transmission, 199 ft-lbs. @ 1600 rpm Torque, Cargo Capacity 22.8 cu.ft. *Engine: 1.8L Inline 4 Cylinders Drive train: Front Wheel Drive Transmission: 5-speed manual Horse Power: 170 hp @ 4500 rpm Fuel Economy: 25/36 mpg Billy Fuccillo has been in business for over 30 years offering a HHHHUGE selection of vehicles at HHHHUGE savings with on the spot financing for immediate delivery! Billy always says: the only deals we cannot make are the ones we dont see. Go to www.fuccillofinance.com to get the credit approval you deserve. We have a department that specializes in getting customers pre-approved. http://fuccillofinance.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW117AU2HM062839
Stock: 20507B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 32,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995$1,374 Below Market
Bommarito Volkswagen of Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. White 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4-Door FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, CLOTH INTERIOR, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, AND SO MUCH MORE.........., Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces. Bommarito VW of Hazelwood will deliver any vehicle NO CHARGE within 150 miles. Call for details. Volkswagen Combined Details: * Roadside Assistance * 100+ Point Inspection * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program) * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History CALL OR TEXT SHANNON THOMPSON FOR YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!! 314-623-1218.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU8HM037612
Stock: Y4507
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 34,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,298$1,715 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Comfort Front Seats, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Composition Media w/6.5" Touchscreen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU6HM023269
Stock: 335156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 36,471 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,950$1,640 Below Market
World Volkswagen of Neptune - Neptune / New Jersey
Yes we're Open and Delivering Vehicles daily. Please call or e-mail to make an appointment 732-922-1500.2017 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg Certified. Silk Blue Metallic FWD 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and Certified, Quartz Gray w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Comfort Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Composition Media w/6.5" Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Quartz Gray w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces.Call us today at 732-922-1500 to schedule a demo drive of a lifetime or check out our other vehicles at www.worldvw.com. Free vehicle Carfax history report provided.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW117AU0HM060670
Stock: PV9674
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 14,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,409$487 Below Market
Emich Automotive - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW117AU2HM024933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,500$1,778 Below Market
Chico/Redding Volkswagen & Service - Chico / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU5HM037177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,819 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,692$2,485 Below Market
Hi Lo Auto Sales - Frederick / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU9HM030829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
