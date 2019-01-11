  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(22)

2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI

What’s new

  • Engine gains 8 horsepower, for total output of 228 hp
  • Upgraded brakes and limited-slip differential are now standard on all trims
  • Seven-speed automatic replaces previous six-speed auto
  • New Rabbit trim level and wider availability of driver assistance features
  • Part of the seventh GTI generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling makes fun work of twisting roads
  • Roomy hatchback design offers excellent passenger and cargo versatility
  • Sophisticated ride quality with the optional adaptive suspension
  • High-quality interior materials look and feel great
  • Limited grip of standard all-season tires saps performance potential
Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale
Which Golf GTI does Edmunds recommend?

We think the GTI is at its best when it's basic. But this year we're tempted by the limited-edition Rabbit trim level. The Rabbit slots in between the base S and the SE trim, but it offers adaptive LED headlights, gloss black wheels and roof spoiler, keyless entry and a push-button start. As a bonus, it comes in a few eye-catching color options not available on other GTIs.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

Just a quick spin in the 2019 Volkswagen GTI is all it takes to be reassured it remains the iconic hatchback it's been since it was introduced in the States in 1983. The GTI continues to blend a user-friendly interior, excellent practicality and solid performance for an attainable price.

The GTI takes the basic Golf platform and adds performance with a more powerful engine (up 8 horsepower for 2019), a lower and stiffer suspension and an available seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. You also get a myriad of sporty touches such as 18-inch wheels, sport seats and unique styling touches. This year, Volkswagen has decided to spread the driver assistance systems further down the trim levels, which is unfortunate. But you do get bigger brakes this year, plus a mechanical limited-slip differential for all GTIs.

Other manufacturers have cottoned on to the hot hatch idea, and the GTI has stiff competition from the Hyundai Veloster N, the Mini Cooper S and even other compact cars such as the Honda Civic Si and Subaru WRX. But the GTI still offers a nearly unassailable mix of performance and practicality wrapped up in traditional styling that started it all. From young enthusiasts to those with over 30 years of driving under their belts, the GTI appeals to just about everyone.

2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI models

The 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is a four-door hatchback that seats five. It's available in four trim levels: S, Rabbit, SE and Autobahn. The S is well-equipped for a base model but lacks some more common features and conveniences. The new-for-2019 Rabbit bridges the gap somewhat between the S and the SE and comes in special colors not available in other GTIs. The SE adds more amenities while the Autobahn loads up with more luxury-grade features.

All GTI models are front-wheel-drive and use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed manual or a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

For a base trim, the S possesses some nice features. They include 18-inch alloy wheels (with all-season tires), a limited-slip front differential, LED foglights, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, ambient interior lighting, and a 60/40-split folding rear seats with a center pass-through. Technology features include a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are available as part of the optional Driver Assistance package.

The limited-edition Rabbit supplements the S trim with special exterior color choices, adaptive LED headlights, black 18-inch wheels, a black spoiler and mirror caps, Rabbit badging, keyless entry with push-button ignition, and the contents of the Driver Assistance package.

Moving up to the SE gets you a sunroof, leather seats, an 8-inch touchscreen display, and VW Car-Net Security and Service connected services. The SE's Experience package adds adaptive suspension dampers (Dynamic Chassis Control) and an upgraded eight-speaker Fender sound system.

Finally, the Autobahn trim gets the adaptive suspension and Fender sound system as standard, plus automatic high beams, a power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a navigation system and a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror. You also get more safety features, including adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with Maneuver Braking (which automatically applies the brakes if a collision with nearby objects seems likely), a self-parking system, and a lane keeping assist system.

Summer-rated tires are an option, but only for the Autobahn.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volkswagen GTI Autobahn (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.4 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology8.5

Driving

7.5
The Golf GTI offers great performance for the price, but the standard all-season tires hurt acceleration, braking and handling abilities. As long as you don't try to wring out every bit of performance, the GTI feels great and is totally usable as a daily driver.

Acceleration

7.0
Even though maximum torque comes at a low 1,500 rpm, it takes a couple tics before the turbo engages. But when you do hit that boost point, the GTI feels properly quick. The numbers don't exactly bear that out. At our test track, our best 0-60 mph run took 6.8 seconds, which is slower than the Focus ST and the same as the less powerful Civic Si.

Braking

6.5
The brake pedal feels a little light and doesn't offer much initial braking force. Although you'll have to press the pedal a little firmer than you might think, the brakes are never grabby. Ultimate performance is a disappointment, however. The GTI required a long 134 feet to stop from 60 mph in our testing, which is much longer than other like-minded sporty hatches. We blame the all-season tires; a previous GTI we tested with summer tires stopped considerably shorter.

Steering

9.0
The GTI has good on-center feel with an immediate but gradual reaction to steering input when moving the wheel from center. Steering effort is light in most modes, firming up noticeably, but not uncomfortably, in Sport. Effort builds up slightly as speed increases.

Handling

7.5
At a moderate pace, the GTI takes on long, sweeping turns and tight corners amicably, with little body roll. Driving it hard will reveal the limits of front-wheel drive, even with the electronic differential. There's simply more understeer than we expect. Our GTI test car wore the standard all-season tires; the optional summer tires would have performed better.

Drivability

9.5
The clutch pedal strikes the perfect balance between firm enough to modulate effectively and light enough to use in heavy city traffic. Thanks to a catch point that is right off the floor and a hill-hold assist feature, it's easy for first-timers to learn how to drive stick.

Comfort

8.5
The available adaptive suspension dampers allow the driver to select a composed ride that is far more relaxed than others in the class. The supportive seats and rear air vents ensure everyone remains comfortable. Exterior noise can be intrusive, but you will never have to raise your voice to converse with passengers.

Seat comfort

8.5
The front seats are eminently comfortable and supportive, with prominent bolsters that keep you planted without being intrusive. The rear seatbacks and bottoms are set at comfortable angles, though the bottom is short. The leather upholstery is a little stiff.

Ride comfort

10.0
Ride comfort is superlative thanks to the adjustable dampers unique to the Autobahn trim. In Comfort and Normal modes, the GTI is supple, not unlike the standard Golf. Sport mode stiffens the dampers for a ride that is undoubtedly busier but not harsh.

Noise & vibration

8.0
For better or worse, you'll always hear the engine note, no matter how fast you're going. It offers a pleasant thrum while idling and cruising, and it sounds good enough while accelerating. Road noise is noticeable but not terribly intrusive. There's quite a bit of wind noise at highway speeds.

Climate control

8.5
Dual-zone automatic climate control is unique to the Autobahn, and it works well to keep the cabin cool on a warm day. Heated front seats get comfortably warm rather than truly hot. Even though the shade is perforated, the sunroof does not let heat radiate into the cabin.

Interior

8.5
Controls are laid out logically inside, and all are within easy reach of the driver. Getting into and out of the cabin is no problem, though tall passengers might feel the pinch behind a similarly tall driver. Outward visibility is exceptional.

Ease of use

8.5
Most physical controls are within reach and easy to understand. The only exception is those on the steering wheel; it will take some time to figure out what all the buttons do. The touchscreen's user interface features a logical menu layout and numerous buttons to access high-level functions easily.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The GTI's tall, flat roofline provides easy entry for all passengers. The high doorsills hamper exiting slightly; you'll have to pull your feet closer to your body than you would in rivals as you exit the vehicle. The doors' grab handles are large, sturdy and don't require much force to close.

Driving position

8.5
The height-adjustable seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel provide a generous range of motion, though the driving position feels a little high. The instrument panel is easy to see no matter how you position the wheel. An adjustable center armrest also helps out with getting an ideal seating position.

Roominess

8.0
There's abundant headroom for tall passengers, even with the sunroof. Shoulder room is good, too, but the narrow middle seat and intrusive transmission tunnel mean that three-across seating should only be attempted occasionally. There's plenty of front legroom, while rear legroom is tight for adults.

Visibility

9.0
The thin front pillars and tall windows provide an expansive view forward and to the side. The long rear doors allow for plenty of glass in the rear three-quarters view, helping to minimize blind spots. The rear pillar is slightly wider than average, but it's still very easy to see out the back.

Quality

8.0
While it's not as visually interesting as what you'll find in some rival hot hatches, the GTI's reserved cabin design will undoubtedly age better. There are a few hard plastics, but the faux leather door trim and carbon fiber-like door and dash trim give it an upscale feel.

Utility

8.5
Behind the rear bench is a decently sized cargo hold. With the rear seats folded, the GTI can carry more than most competitors. Despite the GTI's tight packaging, there are many places to store small items.

Small-item storage

9.0
The GTI makes excellent use of its limited interior space. The tall, long front door pockets will each hold a pair of water bottles, while each rear door pocket has room for one water bottle. Additional storage can be found beneath the center console, under the armrest and in the sizable glovebox.

Cargo space

8.0
The cargo area is wide and flat and offers 22.8 cubic feet of storage. You'll have to move the front seats forward to fold the rear seats flat. The cargo area increases to 52.7 cubes, one of the largest in the segment.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Two seat anchors are located on each of the outboard rear seats. They are concealed under removable and easily accessible plastic covers. Attaching a strap to either of the seatback tethers requires removing the cargo cover. The cramped back seat might make installing a rear-facing car seat difficult.

Technology

8.5
The new infotainment system improves upon its predecessor in a number of ways, including quicker response times and a larger screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but there's only one USB port. The Autobahn boasts a ton of safety features, but they aren't available on lower trims.

Smartphone integration

8.5
The GTI supports multiple physical media inputs for listening to audio files. A CD player and SD card reader are located in the glovebox, while an auxiliary input and USB port reside under the center console. Many competitors offer multiple USB ports. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard.

Driver aids

8.5
The Autobahn is loaded with features you won't find on other trims, including front and rear sensors, automated parking and lane departure warning. Adaptive cruise control is available in conjunction with the manual transmission, keeping the set speed even as you shift gears and blip the throttle.

Voice control

7.0
The voice control system is quite good at identifying names in your contact list. If you're in the correct radio band, it's also easy to switch radio stations. However, switching stations on different bands — between satellite radio and FM, for example — is more difficult. Natural speech detection is minimal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

5 star reviews: 68%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 9%
2 star reviews: 4%
1 star reviews: 5%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 22 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Still has it!
TurboVW,
Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

After a 2009 WRX and a 2010 Evo MR, the GTI is the car I’ve been looking for all along. It doesnt have the raw speed and handling of the Evo or the thrill of pushing a WRX hard, but the GTI is about 80% of the fun but 100% more comfortable as a daily driver. The WRX was a pain during our bumper to bumper rushhour and the Evo wracked my back after about 3 hours in those Recaros and that highway drone 😬. The GTI feels well built, is quieter, and the DSG is super smooth. My Autobahn wasnt cheap but it’s been worth it! 2 year update: I’m still loving my GTI but squeaks and rattles are becoming apparent. Also the right passenger side has a squeak that no one can figure out. It’s still comfortable, quick, and on long trips I can get up to 38 mpg!

3 out of 5 stars, Stalling issue
GTIjunkie,
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

See if the dealer can interrogate CPU and fix it this way: I had this issue, they scanned my car and saw it was partially still in transport mode. They put it back into transport mode and then removed it. I have not stalled since and it happened 8 times in 6 days of taking delivery which was ~300 miles and I am just shy of 1200 now. I opened a ticket with VW so it was documented.

4 out of 5 stars, 2019 GTI Autobahn DSG
Rich - Boston, MA,
Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I purchased my GTI in April 2019 from Kelley VW in Danvers, MA. Great sales experience! I traded a 2016 Golf SE. Since I purchased my GTI I have driven 3800 miles. During that time I have enjoyed the fit and finish and the thrill of taking the car on backroads and major highways. The white/silver paint is chameleon and looks great with the other car accents. All of the accessories that come with the Autobahn model work great including the drive modes (Sport,Comfort,Normal,Eco, Custom) . DSG manual is terrific and I use it more than the Drive or Sport selections. It has not all been a honeymoon. I have had two tires (Bridgestone) leak air and have to be reseated on the rim to stop the slow leaks. I read reviews where these tires were criticized. VW should switch to Michelins. And last week the direct fuel injector on Cylinder 2 failed after starting the car and had to be replaced. Not an encouraging sign for reliability. This was covered in full by my 6yr/72k warranty thank goodness. Since the repair the car is running great. The service advisor at Coastal VW suggested that I have the fuel injector cleaning service once a year to insure the direct injection system remains in good condition. He also recommended ONLY branded (Mobil, Shell, Sunoco, etc) premium fuel and to avoid other gasoline brands. He suggested to not fill the car with gas but rather only to a half a tank to enable more frequent fillings and fresher gas (since I drive low miles). I will follow up in the next few months and let you know how it's going. Despite some disappointments I am still loving my MK7.5!

5 out of 5 stars, Love my GTI
Remember the Fast?,
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Purchased the SE trim with the Experience package in dark blue metallic and love it! The power is effortless. Not unlimited, effortless. What I mean is that no matter how much accelerator I give it, it doesn’t feel or sound like it’s straining. It just goes. Plenty of power to pass on the highway. Also, in sport mode, downshifting with the paddles to 2nd gear coming into a 90 degree turn and stomping the acceleration out of the turn is downright addictive. But it is also docile and smooth in everyday driving. Wonderful combination. I couldn’t justify spending almost $10K more for an R for basically AWD and 60 more horsepower (I got a very nice Labor Day discount.) Besides, when the very good 6 year/72,000 mile warranty runs out, I’ll get APR to re-chip it and have R level performance for about $1,000. Until then, I’m completely satisfied with my purchase. And don’t buy everything you hear about VW reliability. I traded in a 2010 Golf that had never been in the shop for anything besides regular scheduled maintenance. Not. One. Single. Time.

Write a review

See all 22 reviews

Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Golf GTI safety features:

Forward Collision Warning
Warns the driver if a front collision, including with pedestrians, seems imminent. If necessary, it can apply automatic emergency braking.
Maneuver Braking
Automatically applies the brakes if a collision with a nearby object seems likely during low-speed parking.
Lane Assist
Warns the driver of vehicles in blind spots with a flashing light. Can also apply countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. the competition

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Subaru WRX

If you're averse to hatchbacks and need all-wheel drive to get you through inclement weather, the WRX should work out well. It comes standard with a strong turbocharged engine and offers superb handling ability. The WRX provides a more visceral experience than the GTI, but it lacks the GTI's polish.

Compare Volkswagen Golf GTI & Subaru WRX features

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Honda Civic

The Civic Si is a delight to drive quickly and comes fairly well equipped at a price that undercuts the GTI by thousands of dollars. But it's not available as a hatchback, and its engine lacks the low-end punch of the GTI. Still, it's hard to fault Honda's bargain performer.

Compare Volkswagen Golf GTI & Honda Civic features

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door

Available in both two- and four-door versions, the Mini Hardtop might just be the closest competition the GTI has. It provides nimble and playful handling but at the expense of a firm ride quality. We like that Mini gives you plenty of ways to customize the Hardtop to your liking. The downside, however, is that those options end up making the car rather pricey.

Compare Volkswagen Golf GTI & Mini Hardtop 4 Door features

