2021 Volkswagen Golf

MSRP from $23,195 - $23,995
Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback Exterior
MSRP$24,190
Edmunds suggests you pay$24,190
30 for sale near you

2021 Volkswagen Golf Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Hatchback design provides lots of room for cargo
  • Excellent ride comfort and quiet cabin
  • Lacks luxury, safety and convenience features
  • Budget tires negatively affect handling and braking performance
  • Mediocre acceleration
  • No changes for the final year of production for this Golf generation
  • Part of the seventh Golf generation introduced for 2015
2021 Volkswagen Golf pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volkswagen Golf.

    Features & Specs

    TSI 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    TSI 4dr Hatchback
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$23,195
    MPG 29 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
    TSI 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    TSI 4dr Hatchback
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$23,995
    MPG 29 city / 36 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all 2021 Volkswagen Golf features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.4%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Volkswagen Golf a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Golf both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Golf fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Golf gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg to 33 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Golf has 17.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Golf. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Volkswagen Golf?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volkswagen Golf:

    • No changes for the final year of production for this Golf generation
    • Part of the seventh Golf generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Volkswagen Golf reliable?

    To determine whether the Volkswagen Golf is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Golf. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Golf's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Volkswagen Golf a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Volkswagen Golf is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Golf is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Volkswagen Golf?

    The least-expensive 2021 Volkswagen Golf is the 2021 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,195.

    Other versions include:

    • TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,195
    • TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $23,995
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volkswagen Golf?

    If you're interested in the Volkswagen Golf, the next question is, which Golf model is right for you? Golf variants include TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Golf models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Volkswagen Golf

    2021 Volkswagen Golf Overview

    The 2021 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback. Available styles include TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

    What do people think of the 2021 Volkswagen Golf?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volkswagen Golf and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Golf.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volkswagen Golf and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Golf featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Volkswagen Golf?

    2021 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 18 2021 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Volkswagen Golfs are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Volkswagen Golf for sale near. There are currently 39 new 2021 Golfs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,524 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volkswagen Golf. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,157 on a used or CPO 2021 Golf available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Volkswagen Golfs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volkswagen Golf for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,233.

    Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,892.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volkswagen Golf?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

