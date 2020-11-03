After spending 2020 and 2021 on hiatus, Volkswagen's über Golf finally returns to our shores. The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is based on the newest eighth-generation Golf, though curiously VW has decided to not sell the base Golf anymore in the United States. For us, it's just the Golf GTI or Golf R.
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
2022 Volkswagen Golf REstimated Price: Around $42,000 (estimated)
- Redesigned for 2022
- 315 horsepower from turbocharged four-cylinder engine
- Torque-vectoring AWD system for improved handling
- Digital instrument panel and R-specific steering wheel are among interior enhancements
- Launches the third Golf R generation for 2022 (eighth-generation Golf platform)
Volkswagen's tried-and-true turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder remains the Golf R's sole powerplant. It produces 315 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 27 hp and 30 lb-ft versus the previous Golf R. It will be considerably more powerful than the 2022 Golf GTI, which is slated to make 242 hp and 273 lb-ft.
The Golf R doesn't stray too far from the formula established by the redesigned GTI. The most significant changes to the cabin will be immediately apparent from behind the wheel. The digital Driver Cockpit instrument panel is once again standard and has a few more tricks up its sleeve this time. The screen can be configured to display a variety of information, including torque output, a g-meter and lap times. It'll even light up to let you know when to shift.
Volkswagen hasn't said much about advanced driving aids for the Golf R specifically. But since the previous model hewed closely to the contemporary GTI's offerings, we think it's safe to say the new Golf R will do the same with respect to the redesigned GTI. The 2022 Golf GTI is already confirmed to come standard with lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, with some additional items offered as options. Since it will be offered in a single trim level, we expect the Golf R will come standard with all of the GTI's optional features.
The redesigned 2022 Volkswagen Golf R aims to be faster, more high-tech and even more exciting to drive than its already superlative predecessor. Though still a year away from its U.S. release, the Golf R looks to be worth the wait.
