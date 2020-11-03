Volkswagen claims the Golf R will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, which is 0.2 second quicker than VW's estimates for the outgoing model. We think real-world results might be even quicker, as we've recorded a 4.7-second sprint time in the previous Golf R. Braking performance should also improve since the front brake rotors grow by 0.7 of an inch in diameter. They're also drilled, which, if nothing else, just looks cool. Once again, both a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be available.

Golf R improvements aren't limited to the extra power under the hood, of course. All-wheel drive is standard, as before. Similar to the previous generation, the Golf R can send up to 50% of its power to the rear wheels. But the 2022 Golf R is now equipped with a torque-vectoring rear differential. It can direct extra torque to the outside rear wheel when going around a turn, which thereby makes the Golf R turn in more eagerly.

Three levels of stability control (including completely off) allow the driver to fine-tune the amount of electronic intervention to match personal ability. Additional customization of the behavior of the adaptive suspension dampers, active exhaust and steering is available via selectable drive modes.