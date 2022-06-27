Skip to main content
2023 Audi S5

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $58,000
What to expect
  • Only minor changes to trim and available equipment
  • Part of the second S5 generation introduced for 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
