What is the Audi S5?

Available as a coupe, convertible or a practical four-door hatchback (Audi calls this the Sportback), the Audi S5 blends style, technology and usability under handsome sheetmetal. No matter the body style, all S5s feature all-wheel drive and use a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine to deliver strong acceleration. Seating for four passengers is also shared across the lineup, but the four-door Sportback provides easier access to the rear seats than the coupe or convertible.

Nothing much changed for the S5 in 2022 and we're pretty sure that's going to be the case for 2023 as well. If anything, we expect minor changes to available trim options, such as tweaks to exterior styling and possibly the addition of upgraded tech features. Other Audis, like the Q7, are getting adaptive cruise control with lane keeping assist added to lower trim levels, so we wouldn't be too surprised if that happened with the S5.

These personal luxury coupes and convertibles are a bit of a rarefied space in today's marketplace. Most of the direct competition comes from German rival BMW and its 4 Series coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe (that's the four-door version, similar to the S5 Sportback). Lexus offers its IS sport sedan in coupe form, but it's no match for the performance of the Audi. Mercedes looks set to introduce an all-new model known as the CLE that could compete with the S5 coupe and convertible when it debuts before the end of the year.