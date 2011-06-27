Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me
- $2,995
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLSNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2001 Volkswagen Golf 5 speed manual with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine. Cloth seats; sunroof. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGS21J314005222
Stock: 25699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,450
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI224,732 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Rare bird!! 2 Door coupe Golf with the 1.9L TDI diesel tied to a 5 speed manual transmission. Runs like a champ. Plenty of power, good clutch , and decent overall. Body good, interior clean and tires good. We have driven it daily and all the guys here love it! They don't want me to sell it!! Lol. It also has sunroof, power windows and locks and nice stereo. Come see for yourself!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (35 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWBP61J434072482
Stock: 072482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,350
2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS142,103 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!23/29 City/Highway MPGGet Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGK61JX34011612
Stock: T33442A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $4,999
2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS95,119 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2003 Volkswagen Golf 4dr 4dr Hatchback GLS Automatic features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGK61J434062149
Stock: EM-062149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Price Drop$5,555
1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg129,661 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
BMW of Arlington is pleased to be currently offering this 1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg. This VW is a true survivor. It is as fresh as it appears. The manual transmission shifts smoothly, and the 2.0 is running strong. Enjoy this German Machine from a golden era of VW. The paint is shiny and even the headlights are clear and in great condition. The interior is fresh and clean. The previous owner kept great care of this Golf. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The 1998 Volkswagen offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. This low mileage Volkswagen Golf has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJA81HXWM255424
Stock: WM255424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- New Listing$4,991
2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI113,814 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Kia - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS* (FWD, 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, 1.9L I4 SOHC Direct Injection) with only 113,814 miles (under 8k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * Golf GLS TDI * 4D Hatchback * Blue Anthracite * Driver vanity mirror * Illuminated entry * Premium AM/FM CD & Cassette * Remote keyless entry * Tachometer.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGR61J644043938
Stock: UK4200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $3,999
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL199,585 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Auto Sales - San Jose / California
-Affordable!-Great Commuter!-Well Maintained!-One Owner!-Clean CarFax Report!-Priced To Sell!-Low Maintenance!This is a 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL Hatchback with a 5 Speed Manual Transmission that comes in with 199k on the miles.It is very clean inside and out; mechanically sound and without any issues.It comes in with options like Power Door Locks Power Windows Cruise Control Keyless Entry and much more.This is a an affordable car that you can own today for a great price.If you are looking for a commuter then this is a good choice.These cars are reliable fuel efficient and easy to maintain.It is a One Owner car and it has a Clean CarFax Report.It has been maintained very well by the previous owner.You can send us a text at 408-375-1204 and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Come visit us locally at 3111 Monterey Hwy San Jose CA and let Capitol Auto Sales be your next and last stop for a vehicle! Customers are welcome to come in and test drive our vehicles at any time. Rates as low as 1.49 percent on approved credit and on selected vehicles only. We finance bad/good credit no license first time buyers and much more. Financing Available. We Accept Trade-Ins..We Accept Visa Mastercard and Discover. For more pictures and information about this vehicle please visit cas408.com or capitol408.com! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees finance charges dealer document preparation fees processing fees and emission testing and compliance charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWFL61JX54007359
Stock: 100492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,500
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL197,509 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
> WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! *** THIS CAR NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY, ON-SITE PURCHASE ONLY! Royal Moore Auto center is not able to offer financing on these pre-Wholesale vehicles. > Due to the COVID 19 Virus, the normal auto auctions that we sell our vehicles deemed to not be 'front line' and 'retail' ready, are closed. Royal Moore Auto Center will now make these vehicles available to the public. These vehicles have NOT been inspected by the Royal Moore Auto Center because they do not meet our requirements and therefore may, and usually do, need repairs. The Customer will pay ALL costs for ANY repairs. The Customer understands that Royal Moore Auto Center is NOT obligated to make any repairs regardless of any oral statement about these vehicles. The Customer understands that the vehicle is being purchased ' AS IS' AND WITH NO WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES.2005 Volkswagen Golf 24/31 City/Highway MPG Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWFL61J754032655
Stock: 70520XB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $995
1997 Volkswagen Golf GL161,439 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hawkeye Auto - Marion / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Volkswagen Golf GL.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFA81H3VM136084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900
2006 Volkswagen Golf GL148,853 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
J Bertolet Volkswagen - Orwigsburg / Pennsylvania
This 2006 Volkswagen Golf GL includes a AM/FM radio and CD player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation and is a car that deserves some serious attention. This one's available at the low price of $4,900. Want a hatchback you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Flaunting a suave silver exterior and a gray interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Keep the tunes going with features like AM/FM radio and CD player. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive! Contact Information: J Bertolet Volkswagen, 555 Rt 61, Orwigsburg, PA, 17961, Phone: 5703660501, E-mail: johnbertolet@jbertolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen Golf GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWFL61J964008827
Stock: 10420B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
1996 Volkswagen Golf GL68,785 milesDelivery available*
Bob Rohrman Toyota - Lafayette / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Golf GL 2.0, 4D Coupe, I4, 5-Speed Manual, FWD, Red. ***Please reach out to Ben Streitmatter for answers to questions*** 1996 4D Coupe FWD Volkswagen Golf Red GL 2.0 5-Speed ManualAt Bob Rohrman Toyota it's all about customer service, and great customer service starts with our strong and committed staff. We have many years of experience under our belts and we like to think this is what makes us a great Toyota dealership in Lafayette, IN. While we specialize in all the newest Toyota models, including the ever-popular Rav4, Tacoma, Camry and Prius, we also understand the newest models won't always fit every budget. That's why we carry one of the largest selections of pre-owned, used and certified vehicles in the Lafayette area. Whether you're looking for an older model year Toyota or you have your sights set on a different make and model, our inventory has something for everyone. We have cars under $10k and some under $5k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Volkswagen Golf GL.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFA81H6TM098198
Stock: U6009A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Price Drop$1,997
1995 Volkswagen Golf GL83,435 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cornerstone Auto of Plymouth - Minneapolis / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf GL.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFC81H8SM026203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,840Fair Deal
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV77,650 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Subaru Antelope Valley - Lancaster / California
Golf 2.5L, 2D Hatchback, I5, 5-Speed Manual, AM/FM w/Single CD Player/MP3 Readable, Power Tilt & Sliding Sunroof, Telescoping steering wheel. Clean CARFAX. 2.5L FWD 5-Speed Manual I5 Candy WhiteOdometer is 29860 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAB7AJ8AW214389
Stock: AW214389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- Price Drop$6,788Good Deal | $728 below market
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV103,365 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS: 2010 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF HATCHBACK THIS IS A 2 OWNER WITH 12 SERVICE RECORDS ON THE CARFAX REPORT. 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE ITS GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAB7AJ9AW260233
Stock: 8920B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,250
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L101,790 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
For sale today we have a 2010 VW Golf 4Dr Hatch-Back with the 2.5L 5 cyl engine and automatic transmission FWD PW/PL A/C cloth interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWDA7AJ5AW219940
Stock: 25024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,499
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L77,775 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hare Honda - Avon / Indiana
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L **Bluetooth Connectivity**, **Keyless Entry**, 8 Speakers, AM/FM w/Single CD Player/MP3 Readable, Me2 Cloth Seat Fabric, MP3 decoder, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. **Great Cars at Great Prices from Great People! HARE CARES***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBA7AJ1AW281505
Stock: AW281505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- New Listing$6,650
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV120,423 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1700029 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWDB7AJ6AW095397
Stock: c1298746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $6,749
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV193,782 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED**, AIR CONDITIONING**, CRUISE CONTROL**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION**FWD https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/b4hjw
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAB7AJ7AW086372
Stock: S086372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020