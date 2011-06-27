2002 Volkswagen Golf Review
Pros & Cons
- Fun-to-drive, lots of standard goodies, hatchback design offers excellent cargo utility.
- Limited engine choices with departure of 1.8T four-door, some controls hard to decipher, handling could be crisper, dated styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Looking for a cheap, functional, fun-to-drive car? The Golf offers all three, though the departure of the four-door turbo takes away some of the fun.
Vehicle overview
We've always liked the Golf, a fun-to-drive, chunky-but-spunky hatchback that has been a bestseller in Europe for more than two decades. Here in the States, the fourth-generation Golf does battle against a range of compacts, many of them with less sporting credentials.
Both the Golf GL and GLS are powered by a standard 2.0-liter SOHC four-cylinder powerplant producing 115 horsepower. An optional powertrain on the Golf is the Turbo Direct Injection (TDI) diesel engine making 90 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque, with an EPA rating of 49 miles per gallon during highway driving and 42 mpg in the city. Of these two engines, the TDI provides the most get-up-and-go, but neither compares to the turbocharged 1.8-liter four that VW offered on four-door Golfs in 2000 and 2001 (turbo fans now must buy a two-door GTI). All Golfs are available with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic.
The hatchback rides on front MacPherson struts and a rear independent torsion-beam axle. Separate shock and coil-spring mounts reduce intrusion into the luggage compartment and cut road noise.
Standard features on the Golf GL include an anti-theft alarm system, air conditioning, power locks, split folding rear seats with three headrests and three-point safety belts, and a tilting and telescoping steering wheel.
The Golf GLS adds a folding front-center armrest, one-touch up and down power windows, power heated mirrors, cruise control and velour fabric seats. Options on the GLS include a four-speed automatic transmission, a Monsoon sound system, alloy wheels, a power glass sunroof, heated front seats and heated windshield washer nozzles.
The Golf offers a multitude of safety features that we don't usually see in cars at this price point. Automatic locking retractors (ALR) and emergency locking retractors (ELR) are provided for the seatbelts. Child seat tether anchorage points are also included. Moreover, side airbags and head protection curtain airbags come standard. It all comes in an attractively packaged interior boasting high-quality materials, as well as the best rear headroom and storage capacity of cars in this class.
All new Volkswagen vehicles come with an improved 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, up from 2 years/24,000 miles. In addition, Volkswagen offers a fully transferable limited powertrain warranty that covers 5 years or 60,000 miles. Four-year/50,000-mile 24-hour roadside assistance is also provided.
With top-notch warranty coverage, high-quality materials and construction, a roomy and functional interior, and traditionally Germanic handling, the Golf makes a compelling case for purchase by cash-strapped consumers looking for an inexpensive set of wheels that doesn't feel cheap.
2002 Highlights
