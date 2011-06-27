2004 Volkswagen Golf Review
- Long list of standard features, high-quality cabin materials, utility of hatchback design, fuel-efficient TDI engine, fun to drive.
- More expensive than its peers, mediocre performance of base four-cylinder, some controls difficult to use.
Used Golf for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though pricier than the average economy car, the Golf offers far more amenities, and in TDI form, it's both frugal and fun. Put it on your test-drive list.
2004 Highlights
Like the Jetta and New Beetle, the Golf gets a revised and more powerful version of the 1.9-liter TDI engine. A Monsoon stereo is now standard on the GLS model and all Golfs get a new fuel cap warning light and seatbelt reminder.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
rsoreo,12/10/2003
I just bought a 2004 4dr VW Golf! his is my 3rg Golf and 4 VW in my driving history.I love it, After shopping other makes ie: Toyota, Honda, I found that for the money VW gives you the most bang in Standard features for the buck. From the heated side mirrors to the folding back seats that give you comparable room to the Subaru Baja this vehicle signs. Precise handling, cruise control and a quiet cabin that touts an 8 speaker Monsoon CD/cassete player makes you feel as if you spent much more on this ride than the under 19,0000 asking price.
dretal,01/12/2008
I used my golf diesel to tow trailers and all I need to setup and race motorcycles throughout Canada. I never had any problems, and the diesel engine had no problems towing the loaded car and trailer at 130 KM/hr. We love the car. In winter, we park it inside our heated (10°C) garage, avoiding any cold-weather startup issues, but when it does sleep outside, I've never had problems starting it.
colin1444,02/14/2014
Got this for my first car. I've wanted one for a very long time, and I bought it with 95,600 miles and a clean service history record. Not a problem since, just regular maintenance. Drives like a little sports car, and the trunk is huge for a car this size. I love how light and agile it is. It might be slow, but it's more fun to drive slow cars fast than fast cars slow! I would definitely recommend this to anyone, especially since it comes in two- or four-door models. Without a doubt, one of the most well-made cars out there. NICE JOB VW!
bb0029,08/28/2010
I drive this car about 50 miles a day to and from work. Comfortable ride and overall a pleasure to drive. This car makes the daily commute bearable for me.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
