Used 2016 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Dark Green
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    31,154 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,991

    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    35,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,991

    $5,643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive50i in White
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    51,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,500

    $5,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i

    53,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,995

    $1,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    65,584 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $30,411

    $2,623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive50i in White
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    30,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,010

    $1,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    30,717 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $36,950

    $747 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    33,652 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,999

    $1,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i

    30,863 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,030

    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    20,596 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $37,649

    $227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    43,449 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,492

    $1,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    56,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,800

    $2,802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i in White
    used

    2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i

    60,700 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Dark Green
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    47,194 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $34,900

    $801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    38,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,900

    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i

    32,587 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,500

    $838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive50i in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    41,532 miles

    $40,490

    $1,873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    20,887 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,998

    Details

2016 BMW X6 xDrive 35i Carbon Black Metallic
CD,05/08/2017
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
After owning and driving this car for almost one year here is my take on it. First let me say that I was sold on this car before the salesman pulled over to let me drive it purely based on how comfortable the upgraded seats were and how powerful it felt on the road. Quiet, powerful, and a very smooth acceleration. The 5.0 or M version is tempting, but really not necessary for me because this car gets out of its own way quickly. It seats five with ease, and unless you are over 6'5" the back seat is perfectly fine, and I have not had any problems filling up the rear with a ton of groceries. I own the M sport, loaded with options that are actually very easy to use and I usually do. The navigation screen is huge and clear. I like the sloping roof line and M sport molding much better than the X5 or any other similarly shaped SUV. Recently took a road trip (1800 miles) and it was extremely comfortable. I usually swap out my cars every 1-2 years, but I do believe I will hold on to this one for quite a while longer.
