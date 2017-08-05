Used 2016 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me
- 31,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,991
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
INTRODUCING THE 2016 BMW X6 XDRIVE! THIS 2016 BMW X6 IS A VERY WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE WITH 31K MILES. IT IS LOADED WITH OPTIONS SUCH AS:DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE,DRIVING ASSIST PLUS PACKAGE,COLD WEATHER PACKAGE,LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE,COLD WEATHER PACKAGE,DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE,FRONT POWER SEATS,DRIVER MEMORY SEAT,AC/HEATED SEATS,REAR HEATED SEATS,CRUISE CONTROL,4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,MULTI FUNCTIONAL HEATED STEERING WHEEL,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,HEADS UP DISPLAY,NAVIGATION,SIDE AND TOP VIEW CAMERAS,BLUETOOTH WITH SMART PHONE INTEGRATION,AM/FM/SAT/CD/USB,BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,AMBIENT LIGHTS,POWER MIRRORS,POWER TRUNK,POWER SUNROOF,COMFORT ACCESS,SOFT CLOSE AUTOMATIC DOORS,19 WHEELS,PARKING ASSIST SENSORS AND MORE.ALL THE OPTIONS FUNCTION ACCORDINGLY! THE POWERFUL 6 CYLINDER 3.0L TURBOCHARGED ENGINE RUNS VERY GOOD AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY INTO GEARS! THE DARK OLIVE METALLIC EXTERIOR IS IN VERY GOOD AND HEALTHY CONDITION AND THE BLACK INTERIOR HAS BEEN KEPT EXTREMELY CLEAN!82K MSRP! FOR QUESTIONS AND INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 713-839-9800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C55G0N78345
Stock: G0N78345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 35,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,991$5,643 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
M Sport Cognac/Black Bi-Color Interior Design Package Lighting Package Driver Assistance Plus Driver Assistance Package Luxury Seating Package Multi-Contour Seats Premium Package Wheels: 20" X 10" Fr & 20" X 11" Rr (Style 469M) Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System Surround View Cold Weather Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Rear View Camera Rear Manual Side Window Shades Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Alpine White Cognac/Black Nappa Leather Package W/M Sport Cognac/Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Poplar Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C53G0N79588
Stock: G0N79588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 51,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,500$5,098 Below Market
World Toyota - Atlanta / Georgia
2016 BMW X6 X-LINE AWD .. LOADED WITH EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE AND X LINE PACKAGE AND MORE.. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CAR FAX Buyback Guarantee. CAR FAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This BMW X6 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Take home this 2016 BMW X6 AWD 4dr xDrive50i and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW X6. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW X6 AWD 4dr xDrive50i. The best part about navigation systems like the one that comes in this car? You don't have to try to fold them up and stuff them back into the glove box. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. Fast and exciting, this BMW X6 AWD 4dr xDrive50i is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by BMW. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further. This BMW X6 AWD 4dr xDrive50i has high-end wheels to enhance your ride and the overall appearance of this vehicle. More information about the 2016 BMW X6: The BMW X6 is a luxurious SAV, which is BMW-speak for Sport Activity Vehicle. In other words, the X6 is more about driving enjoyment and luxury than pure off-road prowess and the ability to haul a huge load of cargo. Starting at around $60,000, the X6 is priced like the luxury vehicle it is. But in exchange, it offers huge amounts of fun, decent practicality and unique, sporty styling. Interesting features of this model are Attractive, coupe-like styling and decent ground clearance, luxurious interior, powerful engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU6C59G0R33637
Stock: G0R33637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 53,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995$1,600 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **POWER MOON ROOF**, **Car Fax ONE OWNER**, **Car Fax Certified**, **M SPORT**, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery. 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic Space Gray MetallicKBB Fair Market Range Low: $30,758 Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C54G0F93457
Stock: VNA8124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 65,584 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$30,411$2,623 Below Market
Regional Hyundai - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
**HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION**, **NON SMOKER**, **AM/FM/HD/RADIO**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE**, **FRONT USB CHARGING PORTS**, **AWD**, **HEADS UP DISPLAY**, **RUNNING BOARDS**, **REAR PARK ASSIST**, **SIRIUS XM RADIO**. 18/24 City/Highway MPG2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged GrayAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews: * Powerful engines; comfortable and quiet ride; top-quality interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C55G0N83559
Stock: P4900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 30,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,010$1,996 Below Market
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
xDrive50i M Sports M Wheels Executive Cold Weather Lighting Package Drivers Assistance Plus Navigation Sunroof 1 Owner Check out this gently-used 2016 BMW X6 we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This BMW X6 xDrive50i is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. For those who are ready to drive something more than just a car, this BMW X6 xDrive50i will appeal to their idea of luxury and refinement. When the BMW X6 xDrive50i was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW X6. A rare find these days. More information about the 2016 BMW X6: The BMW X6 is a luxurious SAV, which is BMW-speak for Sport Activity Vehicle. In other words, the X6 is more about driving enjoyment and luxury than pure off-road prowess and the ability to haul a huge load of cargo. Starting at around $60,000, the X6 is priced like the luxury vehicle it is. But in exchange, it offers huge amounts of fun, decent practicality and unique, sporty styling. This model sets itself apart with Attractive, coupe-like styling and decent ground clearance, luxurious interior, powerful engines No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU6C54G0R99996
Stock: 11360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,717 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,950$747 Below Market
Stream Auto Outlet - Valley Stream / New York
2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i White AWD 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged * NYS INSPECTION INCLUDED *, * FULL INTERIOR / EXTERIOR DETAIL *, * BACK UP CAMERA *, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM *, * BLUETOOTH *, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF*, * LEATHER SEATS *, * LIMITED NYS LEMON LAW WARRANTY INCLUDED *, *FRESH OIL CHANGE *, * 150 MULTI POINT INSPECTION *, Black Leather, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Plus, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, Parking Assistant, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Speed Limit Information, Surround View. HERE AT STREAM AUTO OUTLET WE HAVE NOW MADE IT MORE CONVENIENT TO START YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE! CLICK THE START YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE LINK AND BEGIN THE SIMPLE PROCESS. PERSONALIZE THE PAYMENTS THAT FIT YOUR BUDGET, ADD YOUR TRADE-IN INFORMATION, APPLY FOR YOUR AUTO LOAN, SCHEDULE A PICKUP OR DELIVERY DATE. (HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE*). EVERY VEHICLE HAS BEEN PRICED BELOW COST IN ORDER TO TURN INVENTORY QUICKLY AND PASS ON THE SAVINGS TO YOU! EACH VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AND FREE CARFAX REPORT! WITH THESE SAVINGS THESE VEHICLES WONT LAST. CALL TO GET YOUR GREAT DEAL TODAY! (516)490-5459. When it comes to offering an array of lending sources for used car buyers of varying credit levels, it's tough to top Stream Auto Outlet and our dedicated finance department. As an used car dealer for the people, we proudly specialize in sub-prime lending, so no matter your credit rating, we invite you to apply for auto loans today! No matter if you're looking to put your good credit to use or seeking bad credit financing for your next used car, you can rely on our auto loan professionals to tailor a financing package to your situation. Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C55G0N81651
Stock: 520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 33,652 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,999$1,449 Below Market
Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida
To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety and heath of our customer and community we are now applying a state-of-the-art Vehicle Disinfection and Long Term Microbial Control System with Surface Protectant engineered specifically for automotive use. 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Service Records Available, Free Carfax, Great Economy, NEW BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE WIRELESS, POWER SEATS, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, X6 xDrive35i, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Glacier Silver Metallic, Black Leather.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* Powerful engines; comfortable and quiet ride; top-quality interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C56G0N82095
Stock: 14577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 30,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,030
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C56G0F92942
Stock: 10417166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 20,596 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$37,649$227 Below Market
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW X6 4dr xDrive35i features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Cognac Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C58G0N80137
Stock: 46034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 43,449 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,492$1,224 Below Market
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$68,595.00 ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION/GPS, AWD/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER MOONROOF/SUNROOF, TURBOCHARGED, Black w/Dakota Leather, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Brake assist, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Plus, Electronic Stability Control, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Assistant, Poplar Wood Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Speed Limit Information, Surround View. In striving for the ultimate in customer satisfaction, our pre-owned customers can take advantage of the "GRAVITY AUTOS ROSWELL DIFFERENCE" and with each vehicle sold under 80k miles, you receive at no additional cost, Best Price Guarantee*, Award Winning Customer Service, and one of the largest luxury pre-owned selections of over 800 vehicles in the southeast." Shipping is available whether domestic or international, wholesalers welcome and we have an extensive line of financial institutions for your lending and insurance needs. Call 678-349-2900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C5XG0N83184
Stock: N83184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 56,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,800$2,802 Below Market
AMG Auto - Somerville / New Jersey
M-SPORT PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! SURROUND VIEW CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! HEAD-UP!!! HARMON/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM!!! DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS!!! DRIVER ASSISTANCE!!! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE!!! LIGHTING PACKAGE!!! HEATED FRONT SEATS, REAR SEATS & HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!! CARFAX CERTIFIED ONE OWNER!!! MSRP OVER $76K AND MORE!!!Scores 24 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This BMW X6 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 9" Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 594), Valet Function.*This BMW X6 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P255/50R19 Run-Flat AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio.*Stop By Today *A short visit to AMG Auto - Somerville located at 1020 Route 22, Somerville, NJ 08876 can get you a dependable X6 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C51G0N80545
Stock: N80545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 60,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,995
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Our 2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i in Alpine White fuses ample space with a sleek design and dynamic power. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter TwinPower 6 Cylinder that offers 300hp while paired to an 8 Speed Sport Automatic transmission with Sport and Manual modes, steering wheel paddle shifters, and launch control. This Rear Wheel Drive sprints you to 60mph in 6 seconds while also enjoying near 24mpg and responsive handling and is accentuated by Y spoke light-alloy wheels, LED fog lights, chrome exhaust tips, and xenon adaptive headlights. Inside our sDrive35i, there is ample space for 5 with heated, power-adjustable Dakota leather seats, rich wood accents, a sunroof, and a split-folding rear seat. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel staying connected via the iDrive electronics touchpad, full-color navigation, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and integrated smartphone apps. Enjoy brilliant drive dynamics and crank up your favorite song on the HiFi sound system with available HD radio, CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, 20GB of personal music storage, and an iPod/USB audio interface. Your safety is the top priority with innovative systems such as BMW Assist emergency communications, stability/traction control, hill descent control, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and more! Offering brilliant driving dynamics, awesome utility, and a ride at the leading edge of comfort, our X6 sDrive35i is an ideal choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C53G0F93174
Stock: 19135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 47,194 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$34,900$801 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW X6 4dr xDrive35i features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Dark Olive Metallic with a Canberra Beige/Black Boston Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Boston Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C52G0N78416
Stock: BMW-G0N78416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 38,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,900
Audi El Paso - El Paso / Texas
Audi El Paso is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i only has 38,507mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Take home this 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW X6. More information about the 2016 BMW X6: The BMW X6 is a luxurious SAV, which is BMW-speak for Sport Activity Vehicle. In other words, the X6 is more about driving enjoyment and luxury than pure off-road prowess and the ability to haul a huge load of cargo. Starting at around $60,000, the X6 is priced like the luxury vehicle it is. But in exchange, it offers huge amounts of fun, decent practicality and unique, sporty styling. Interesting features of this model are Attractive, coupe-like styling and decent ground clearance, luxurious interior, powerful engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C57G0N80761
Stock: G0N80761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 32,587 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,500$838 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
2016 BMW X6 S-DRIVE BLACK/BLACK, **M-SPORT PACKAGE**PREMIUM PACKAGE**LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE**, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, REARVIEW CAMERA. COMFORT ACCESS AND 19'INCH M WHEELS. CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, FACTORY WARRANTY, FOR BEST DEALS PLEASE CALL 626-572-8888 OR VISIT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C50G0F93293
Stock: 23466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 41,532 miles
$40,490$1,873 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Only 41,424 Miles! Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This BMW X6 delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE -inc: Dynamic Performance Control active roll stabilization Dynamic Handling Pkg, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE -inc: Ceramic Controls Rear Manual Side Window Shades Soft-Close Automatic Doors Leather Dashboard Head-Up Display, ADAPTIVE M & REAR AXLE AIR SUSPENSION, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Retractable Headlight Washers, M SPORT -inc: M foot rest and M door sills Shadowline Exterior Trim Wheels: 19 x 9 M Light Alloy (Style 623M) Double spoke Anthracite Headliner M Steering Wheel M Sport Package Without Lines Designation Outside Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim Aerodynamic Kit Standard Suspension, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS -inc: Active Blind Spot Detection Speed Limit Information Surround View Active Driving Assistant lane departure warning frontal collision warning pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, CD Player, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Leather Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Navigation System, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU6C54G0R34291
Stock: 127661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 20,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,998
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C52G0N81543
Stock: 18979457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
