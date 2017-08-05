Used 2016 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me

World Toyota - Atlanta / Georgia

2016 BMW X6 X-LINE AWD .. LOADED WITH EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE AND X LINE PACKAGE AND MORE.. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CAR FAX Buyback Guarantee. CAR FAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This BMW X6 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Take home this 2016 BMW X6 AWD 4dr xDrive50i and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW X6. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW X6 AWD 4dr xDrive50i. The best part about navigation systems like the one that comes in this car? You don't have to try to fold them up and stuff them back into the glove box. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. Fast and exciting, this BMW X6 AWD 4dr xDrive50i is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by BMW. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further. This BMW X6 AWD 4dr xDrive50i has high-end wheels to enhance your ride and the overall appearance of this vehicle. More information about the 2016 BMW X6: The BMW X6 is a luxurious SAV, which is BMW-speak for Sport Activity Vehicle. In other words, the X6 is more about driving enjoyment and luxury than pure off-road prowess and the ability to haul a huge load of cargo. Starting at around $60,000, the X6 is priced like the luxury vehicle it is. But in exchange, it offers huge amounts of fun, decent practicality and unique, sporty styling. Interesting features of this model are Attractive, coupe-like styling and decent ground clearance, luxurious interior, powerful engines

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

