Used 2017 Lexus RC F for Sale Near Me
- 39,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,300$2,293 Below Market
Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
** L/CERTIFIED** ** ONE OWNER** ** NO ACCIDENTS** ** MARK LEVINSON** THIS RCF IS LOADED W/ NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOON ROOF, FRONT HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, AND MUCH MORE!! NEW ARRIVAL!! L/Certified Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 161 Point Inspection * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle HistoryWe are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wi. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world's finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's & Napleton Advantage w/ Kahu *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC0H5006137
Stock: OL9777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 21,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$49,995
Tommie Vaughn Ford - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC6H5006126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lexus RC F33,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$65,900
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Performance Package Premium Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Wheels: 19" Hand Polished 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Premium Triple-Beam Led Headlamps Leather Package Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Leather Seats All Weather Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Caviar Circuit Red; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/CERTIFIED 2017 Lexus RC Fincludes: CIRCUIT RED, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats PERFORMANCE PACKAGE Locking/Limited Slip Differential Rear Spoiler CAVIAR NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Satellite Radio Premium Sound System WHEELS: 19 HAND POLISHED 20-SPOKE FORGED ALLOY Aluminum Wheels DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control PREMIUM TRIPLE-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS ALL WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel PREMIUM PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Rear Spoiler Intermittent Wipers Seat Memory Rear Parking Aid Heated Front Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Rain Sensing Wipers LEATHER PACKAGE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC9H5006475
Stock: H5006475
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,995
Ballas Buick GMC - Toledo / Ohio
This used 2017 Lexus RC F in Toledo, OHIO gives drivers premier quality at a fraction of its new cost. This car is only three years old! 1 OWNER SHOWROOD CONDTION 1950 MILES It comes loaded with ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 -inc: Carpet Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net (PPO) , DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL -inc: Pre-Collision System , PREMIUM TRIPLE-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS -inc: high L shaped headlamps , MOONROOF W/POWER TILT/SLIDE , SPECIAL COLOR - ULTRASONIC BLUE MICA 2.0 , FRONT ORANGE BRAKE CALIPERS , NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE -inc: Electro Multi Vision (EMV) display and voice command casual-language voice recognition system and Lexus Insider, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD Navigation, 10 speakers, Bluetooth 3.0 w/automatic phonebook download capabilities, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging and complimentary traffic and weather, MP3/WMA, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs and Siri Eyes Free, Lexus Enform, Lexus Enform App Suite w/free subscription (Bing, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports) and Lexus Enform Destinations (destination assist and edestination w/one-year trial subscription) , PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: water repellent side windows, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, Park Assist, clearance and back sonar, Driver Seat Memory, memory for three positions, Glove Box w/Key, CFRP carbon cloth, Speed Sensing Rear Spoiler, Heated Vented Driver Passenger Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, reverse auto tilt and LEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Dark Carbon Fiber Trim . It's a 8 cylinder Infrared car that is easy on the eyes and easy to drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC8H5006290
Stock: T62020A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,777
Vista Motors - Ontario / California
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Lexus RC F boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/303 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr & 19" x 10" Rr Forged Aluminum -inc: BBS wheels manufactured for Lexus, Wheels w/Painted Accents, Valet Function.*This Lexus RC F Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 8 Speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic -inc: paddle shift and manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P255/35R19 Front & P275/35R19 Rear -inc: Bridgestone Potenza and/or Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 (both built to RC F spec), Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Sport tuned suspension.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Lexus RC F come see us at Vista Motors Inc., 900 E. Holt Blvd, Ontario, CA 91761. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC5H5006487
Stock: 006487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 4,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,880$5,948 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Premium Package Navigation System Package Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Leather Package Sun/Moonroof Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC8G5004974
Stock: G5004974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 55,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,900$2,600 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2016 Lexus RC F Coupe,*Liquid Platinum Exterior over Circuit Red Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $74,294.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium **Package **(Originally $3,240),*Heated/Ventilated Front Seats with Driver Seat Memory, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim,Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intuitive Park Assist, Steering Column with Memory,Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors with Memory Reverse Tilt Down, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers,*Navigation/Mark Levinson Package (Originally $2,610),*835 Watt Sound System with 17-Speakers, DVD-Player, Remote Touchpad Controller,Navigation System with Voice Command, Rear-View Camera, 7-Inch Multimedia Display,*Leather-Trimmed Seats (Originally $800),**Power Sunroof (Originally $1,100),**Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps (Originally $1,160),**Door Edge Guards (Originally $115),**Orange Front Brake Calipers (Originally $300),**19-Inch Split-10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels (Originally $850),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Smart Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with 7-Inch Remote Touchscreen Color Monitor,Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Stop Technology,Intuitive Park Assist, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,Electroluminescent Gauges with Shift Indicator and Oil Temperature, G-Force Meter,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, DVD/CD-Player, USB Audio Plug,835 Watt Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System with Clari-Fi and 17-Speakers,Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Connectivity, Siri Eyes Free,Multi-Function F Spec Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio/Cruise Controls,Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column with Memory, Metal/Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Power Front F Spec Leather Sport Seats with Driver Seat Memory,Rear Leather Bucket Seats, F Embossed Headrests,Tinted Glass Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filter,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Polished Aluminum Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Analog Clock in Center Dashboard,Automatic Premium Triple Beam LED Headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights,Auto-Dimming Heated Power Exterior Mirrors with Memory Reverse Tilt Down, Puddle Lamp,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Sensing Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers,Speed Activated Rear Spoiler, Door Edge Guards, Rear Bumper Applique,5.0L 467-HP Direct and Port Injection 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic Transmission, Steering Wheel Mounted F Spec Shift Paddles,Brembo Sourced Ventilated Disc Brakes, Orange Front Brake Calipers,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,19-Inch Split-10-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC6G5005637
Stock: 13845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- used
2018 Lexus RC F9,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$63,589
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
THIS CAR IS HAVING SOME CUSTOM MODIFICATIONS DONE TO MAKE AN ALREADY SPECIAL CAR MORE UNIQUE! PHOTOS COMING SOON! NAVIGATION W/ MARK LEVINSON AUDIO, PREMIUM PKG, SUNROOF, SAFETY SYSTEM +, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING ASSIST, 19" ALLOY WHEELS. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 9,895!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE water repellent side windows, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, Park Assist, clearance and back sonar, Driver Seat Memory, memory for three positions, Glove Box w/Key, CFRP carbon cloth, Speed-Activated Rear Spoiler, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Passenger Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, reverse auto tilt, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO remote touch interface, 10.3" navigation screen, Enform dynamic navigation (three-year trial), dynamic voice recognition command variants, Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0 Subscription free, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports) and Lexus Enform Destination Assist w/directions and destinations delivered by a real person w/24-hour, en-route navigation assistance (complimentary for the first year of ownership), Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD w/Navigation, 10 speakers, 256-watts OUR PRODUCT MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.WE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC6J5006830
Stock: SA2870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 58,412 miles
$39,991
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Performance Package Premium Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Wheels: 19" Split 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Leather Package Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Nebula Gray Pearl Stratus Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Lexus RC F . Well-known by many, the RC F has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus RC F. More information about the 2016 Lexus RC F: The new Lexus RC operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Interesting features of this model are Wide array of powertrain options, available technology, performance availability in the RC F, and luxurious cabin *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC0G5004872
Stock: G5004872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 39,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,888$2,655 Below Market
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BCXF5003727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,922 miles
$37,985$3,716 Below Market
Banner Ford - Mandeville / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC7F5002728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,444$1,581 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 Lexus RC F IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BCXF5001198
Stock: F5001198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 52,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,398$1,132 Below Market
AutoNation Honda East Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Premium Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Wheels: 19" Split 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Black; Leather Seat Trim Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC7F5001482
Stock: F5001482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 13,424 miles
$47,998
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC1F5001834
Stock: 19361232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$46,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2015 Lexus RC F Coupe***Premium Package***Navigation/Mark Levinson Package***Lexus Enform***Lexus Insider***Voice Command***Remote Touchpad Controller***17- Speakers 835 Watt Audio System***Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert***Intuitive Park Assist***Rear Vision Camera w/Guide Lines***Carbon Fiber Interior Trim***Sport Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters***Remote Keyless Entry***Push Button Start***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats***Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory***Rear Seating***Illuminated Entry***Premium Triple Beam LED Headlamps***Rain Sensing Wipers***Rear Spoiler***Power Heated Mirrors***Security System***Torque Vectoring Rear Differential***19" Hand Polished Forge Alloy Wheels***5.0L DOHC Engine***8-Speed Auto Transmission w/Direct Shift***Molten Pearl Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Fully Loaded!!! Excellent Condition!!! RARE Molten Orange Pearl Paint!!! ONLY 25,000 Miles!!! Great Buy!!! Remaining Factory Warranty!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC6F5000503
Stock: P2881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 33,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,900$293 Below Market
Motorcars Louisiana - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC1F5004197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,317 milesDelivery Available*
$42,990
Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC1F5001350
Stock: 2000644612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 33,390 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,998
CarMax San Antonio - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC1F5003860
Stock: 19047359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
