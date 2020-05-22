Used 2017 Lexus RC F for Sale Near Me

37 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RC F Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 37 listings
  • 2017 Lexus RC F in Red
    used

    2017 Lexus RC F

    39,186 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,300

    $2,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC F in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC F

    21,737 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC F in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC F

    33,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $65,900

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC F in Red
    used

    2017 Lexus RC F

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,995

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC F in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC F

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,777

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC F in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus RC F

    4,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,880

    $5,948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC F in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus RC F

    55,207 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,900

    $2,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RC F in Yellow
    used

    2018 Lexus RC F

    9,895 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $63,589

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC F in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RC F

    58,412 miles

    $39,991

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC F in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus RC F

    39,247 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,888

    $2,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC F in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus RC F

    65,922 miles

    $37,985

    $3,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC F in White
    used

    2015 Lexus RC F

    140,023 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,444

    $1,581 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC F in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus RC F

    52,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,398

    $1,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC F in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus RC F

    13,424 miles

    $47,998

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC F in Orange
    used

    2015 Lexus RC F

    25,014 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $46,000

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC F in White
    used

    2015 Lexus RC F

    33,456 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,900

    $293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC F in White
    used

    2015 Lexus RC F

    25,317 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $42,990

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC F in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus RC F

    33,390 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RC F searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 37 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RC F
  4. Used 2017 Lexus RC F

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RC F

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RC F
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
RC F ... quietly a great car
Krats143,05/22/2020
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Best car I have owned. Not a look a me street machine by any means but this car is a blast to drive slow or fast... no one notices you either which is even better at some speeds
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
RC F
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus RC F info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.