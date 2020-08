Used 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit for Sale Near Me

Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois

Check out this beautiful 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S. 3 owner VW! Only 40,000 Miles! This Rabbit is loaded with many options including premium alloy wheels, power sunroof, cd, am/fm radio, cruise control, and more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWBB71K39W129341

Certified Pre-Owned: No