2003 Volkswagen Golf Review
Pros & Cons
- Long list of standard features, high-quality cabin materials, utility of hatchback design, fuel-efficient TDI engine, fun to drive.
- More expensive than its peers, mediocre performance of base four-cylinder, some controls difficult to use.
List Price Estimate
$974 - $2,176
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though pricier than the average economy car, the Golf offers far more amenities, and in TDI form, it's both frugal and fun. Put it on your test drive list.
2003 Highlights
The most affordable Volkswagen gets a few equipment changes for 2003. Probably the biggest of these is the availability of stability control (VW's ESP) on all trim levels. In other news, base GL models now include a CD player, cruise control and power windows and mirrors. GLS models now come with a sunroof and alloy wheels, while seat heaters and the premium Monsoon sound system will be optional across the line. Finally, VW has increased the padding on the side curtain airbag system; the base 2.0-liter four-cylinder now meets ULEV standards; and the standard stereo head unit will get backlighting for the buttons.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Remorseful Buyer,07/20/2010
I bought this car brand new in 2002. At first, everything was great. Good gas mileage. Sporty little car. Great for zipping around town and did well on road trips. However, it started having all sorts of problems after about 18-24 months, beginning with the "small" and annoying (head lights constantly burning out, display lights inexplicably going off and coming on, airbags needed replacement without ever having been used or the car being in an accident). Then, around 65,000 miles, the check engine light was constantly on. Then, the transmission blew and it needed a new timing belt, air sensor, alternator & more. It has cost me thousands to repair and has become a money pit.
Jovan,04/11/2016
GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car at auction in 2009 with 130000 miles on.I paid 2500 dollars (for ,then,6 years old ) Never had any problems with it ,super reliable. Now it has 235000 miles and it still drives good. I used synthetic oil. The fuel pump had to be replaced last year. Other than that only regular maintenance expenses (tires, brakes etc) still has the original clutch .Amazing
flyingpatricio,04/27/2011
I've had my 2003 Golf GLS for 3 years now. I bought it used with 10,200 miles on it. I've put 65,000 miles on it. I like how competent it feels no matter the conditions. It's heavy enough to feel safe on the freeway and light enough to get great mileage. I'm a paint contractor and I haul all my gear in it daily. It holds my Little Giant ladder with just the passenger front seat put down. I've even put 2'x8' wood planks in it and was able to shut the hatch. I call it my "clown car". When we go camping it holds all of our gear with ease...camp kitchen, coolers, coleman stove, sterilite tub, etc. My wife's 2010 Honda Insight can hold about half as much...really! In short...I love this car!
newflyer22,10/02/2002
Okay, I'll be truthful. I've only had the car a few days so I will change the ratings accordingly, but I got it for $300 over invoice and I thought that was a great deal on a car that gets 50mpg on the highway, has a solid interior feeling like a more expensive car, even if a few things need attention, a solid, sporty ride, and the power of the turbodiesel. It amazes me every time I get behind the wheel. I can go up steep mountain grades in 5th gear and it still wants to go faster.
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
