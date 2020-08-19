Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me

578 listings
  • 2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI

    113,814 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,991

  • 2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI in Silver
    used

    2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI

    224,732 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

  • 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL
    used

    2005 Volkswagen Golf GL

    199,585 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

  • 2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS

    142,103 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,350

  • 2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS

    95,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

  • 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL in Silver
    used

    2005 Volkswagen Golf GL

    197,509 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

  • 2006 Volkswagen Golf GL in Silver
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Golf GL

    148,853 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

  • 2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS in Silver
    used

    2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

  • 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV

    77,650 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,840

  • 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV in Gray
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV

    103,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,788

    $728 Below Market
  • 1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg
    used

    1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg

    129,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,555

  • 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L

    101,790 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,250

  • 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L

    77,775 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,499

  • 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV

    120,423 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,650

  • 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV

    193,782 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,749

  • 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L

    74,120 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,642

  • 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV

    146,449 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,997

  • 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L

    148,625 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf

Overall Consumer Rating
4.756 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Golf Lover
rsoreo,12/10/2003
I just bought a 2004 4dr VW Golf! his is my 3rg Golf and 4 VW in my driving history.I love it, After shopping other makes ie: Toyota, Honda, I found that for the money VW gives you the most bang in Standard features for the buck. From the heated side mirrors to the folding back seats that give you comparable room to the Subaru Baja this vehicle signs. Precise handling, cruise control and a quiet cabin that touts an 8 speaker Monsoon CD/cassete player makes you feel as if you spent much more on this ride than the under 19,0000 asking price.
