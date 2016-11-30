Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale Near Me
- 17,283 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,598$2,451 Below Market
Hgreg.com Broward - West Park / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.Odometer is 25029 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews:* Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration and good fuel economy; sporty handling makes it fun to drive around turns; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior materials that look and feel great. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AU1HM076484
Stock: 704437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- 45,536 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$3,502 Below Market
Crain Kia of Sherwood - Sherwood / Arkansas
Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI 100 Year Or 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty Included, New Tires, New Brakes, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: Composition Media w/6.5" Touchscreen, Remote keyless entry, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Austin Alloy. 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic Certified. Reviews: * Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration and good fuel economy; sporty handling makes it fun to drive around turns; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior materials that look and feel great. Source: Edmunds Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! 24/32 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: â 100 YEAR/100,000 MILE WARRANTY â 100 hours love it or leave it exchange policy with no questions asked â our exclusive 100% low-price guarantee THE CRAIN COMMITMENT: IT'S ALL ABOUT OUR CUSTOMERS We are a family-owned dealership and we've been part of the community for a long time, just like you. Our family is on-site every day, and we take pride in our products and the work we do. We know that we wouldn't be successful without putting the customer first. That's why we have developed the Crain Commitment, which offers the following benefits that no other dealer can match: Our 100 year/100,000 mile warranty on every new and used vehicle we sell Our 100 hour love-it-or-leave-it exchange policy Our 100% low-price guarantee: simply stated, we will beat any price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU6HM000920
Stock: AK3438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 23,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,950$2,303 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1408967 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW447AU6HM026916
Stock: c195784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 27,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,130
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AUXHM006014
Stock: 10424182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 45,852 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,083$3,253 Below Market
Sun Motor Cars Preowned - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
New Pa State inspection and emissionsFresh oil change and vehicle serviceSun Motor Cars 114 point Pre-Owned Inspection.Dealer service record upon requestFor more information, please contact LeAnna Cherewka at lcherewka@sunmotorcars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW447AU2HM058312
Stock: AE370M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 53,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,480$3,538 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI 4dr 2.0T 4-Door S DSG features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Other Cloth interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 8 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Radio: Composition Media with 6.5 Touchscreen, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW447AU8HM029963
Stock: 029963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 34,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,250$2,619 Below Market
GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey
ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY TO SEE THIS 2017 VOLKSWAGEN GTI 4DR * IT IS IMMACULATE AND HAS HEATED SEATS * POWER HEATED MIRRORS * POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * BACK UP CAMERA * BLUETOOTH * FACTORY TOUCH SCREEN AM/FM/CD * SD CARD READER * IPOD CONNECTOR * AUX INPUT JACK * STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * COOLED GLOVE BOX * TILT WHEEL * CRUISE CONTROL * TRACTION CONTROL * FRONT SIDE AND REAR AIRBAGS * REAR DEFROST * REAR WIPER * KEYLESS ENTRY ALARM * XENON HEADLIGHTS * 18 ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEWER TIRES!! 34317 MILES * MUST SEE!! 26 YEARS IN BUSINESS WE PRIDE OURSELVES ON NO HIDDEN FEE'S AND A NO PRESSURE ENVIRONMENT! WE NOW OFFER AS LOW AS 3.99% FINANCING!! .. ALL CARS COME WITH A FREE CARFAX .. WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES .. PLEASE CALL 856-753-4515 .. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE AND DRIVE .. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 30 MIN FROM PHILLY 45 MIN FROM DE AND 90 MIN FROM NYC * ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY .. ALSO VIEW OUR INVENTORY ONLINE AT WWW.GNSMOTORS.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU1HM062290
Stock: 62290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,714
Round Rock Toyota - Round Rock / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Composition Media with 6.5 Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Austin Alloy.Odometer is 14197 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Every one of our hand picked pre-owned inventory goes through a rigorous inspection process! Proudly serving, Austin, Georgetown,Pflugerville, Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto, Taylor, Lakeway, Lago Vista and many more! Please call 855-996-3152. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Radio: Composition Media with 6.5 Touchscreen, Bi-Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Compass, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW447AU4HM072602
Stock: TU072602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 11,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,000$2,341 Below Market
Car City Wholesale - Shawnee / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU9HM020076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,697$1,639 Below Market
Audi Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. *ALL PreOwned Vehicles Undergo a 120 Point Safety Inspection and are Professionally Detailed*, Non Smoker Vehicle!.Audi Fort Washington is proud to offer this terrific 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI. Night Blue Metallic S FWDSince 1924, our dedicated sales and service staff have made our customer's auto ownership experience truly exceptional. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, view current offers, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Audi Fort Washington 428 Pennsylvania Ave Fort Washington, PA 19034.2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S Clean CARFAX. 24/32 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 2995 miles below market average!Reviews:* Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration and good fuel economy; sporty handling makes it fun to drive around turns; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior materials that look and feel great. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU1HM033419
Stock: HM033419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 10,442 miles
$23,891$2,731 Below Market
McKenna Volkswagen Cerritos - Cerritos / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW447AU1HM000644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,107 miles
$20,950$2,084 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1611059 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW447AU6HM070172
Stock: c1179657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S42,284 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,586$1,616 Below Market
Mossy Volkswagen - Escondido / California
6 SPEED!!!~~6 SPEED!!!~~VW CERTIFIED!!!!~~LOW MILES!!!. This Very Nice Night Blue Metallic GTI Is Equipped With 2.0L TSI Turbo Engine, 6 Speed Manual Trans, Sport Suspension, XDS Cross Differential System, Driving Mode Selection, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, 18in Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, ABS, Stability Control AND MORE. 6 SPEEDS ARE HARD TO FIND!. Welcome to Mossy Volkswagen Escondido- the fastest growing San Diego area Volkswagen dealer to serve you and the largest state-of-the-art Volkswagen facility in San Diego County! Come check out our huge selection of new Volkswagen, Certified Pre-Owned VW, and pre-owned cars in Escondido today! "2019 JD Power Award of Excellance" Recent Arrival! 24/34 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle has received a minimum 75 point inspection and thorough reconditioning process making it one of the highest quality pre-owned vehicles on the market! It comes with a 30 day or 1000 mile limited warranty and a complete 3rd party inspection report for your buying confidence! Priced to sell this vehicle won't last long, so don't delay call us today! (760) 745-7551 http://www.mossyvolkswagen.net/Reviews: * Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration and good fuel economy; sporty handling makes it fun to drive around turns; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior materials that look and feel great. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AU4HM014464
Stock: 69716
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 31,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,312
Henna Chevrolet - Austin / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! GRAY 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L TSI 24/34 City/Highway MPG 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Composition Media w/6.5' Touchscreen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18' Nogaro Alloy. Ask us about our low, low finance rates! LIMITED TIME ONLY!!! Call today to verify availability before someone else claims your next vehicle! 512.832.1888. Reviews: * Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration and good fuel economy; sporty handling makes it fun to drive around turns; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior materials that look and feel great. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW547AUXHM057509
Stock: HM057509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 43,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,950$1,488 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1515150 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AU7HM058409
Stock: c183681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 62,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,700$1,616 Below Market
Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California
One Owner Carfax, 8 Speakers, Compass, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Radio: Composition Media w/6.5" Touchscreen, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" Nogaro Alloy.2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SportVery well maintained - Has undergone our rigorous inspection and we ensure it has met our high standard of quality and safety -We take pride in our cars by having the best inventory at the best prices - All the services are up to date and tires and brakes are at or above standard requirement - Optional Extended service contracts are available and we encourage you to come see and drive this vehicle at our dealership located in downtown Oakland!Reviews: * Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration and good fuel economy; sporty handling makes it fun to drive around turns; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior materials that look and feel great. Source: EdmundsCARFAX One-Owner.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW447AU0HM008783
Stock: V5619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 41,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,300$1,350 Below Market
Morrie's Inver Grove Mazda - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport in Blue w/Plaid/Black InteriorClean CARFAX, no accidents, no damage, new tires, power/heated seats, brake assist, heated door mirrors, CD player, 8-Speaker system and more!For additional information, to check availability or schedule an appointment, contact us at 651.217.8800Come visit us at Morrie's Inver Grove Mazda @ 10 Mendota Rd E in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW547AU9HM011105
Stock: NN14015A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 37,903 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999$2,051 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T S is offered in stunning Reflex Silver Metallic. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 210hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed DSG Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive hatchback offers brisk acceleration, responsive handling, nearly 32mpg on the highway, and attractive styling accented by a red grille highlight and five-spoke alloy wheels.Our Golf GTI S provides plenty of space for five occupants in comfort along with amenities such as heated front seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, and air conditioning are on hand for your comfort. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system includes Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM/HD/available satellite radio, CD, an SD card reader, and a superb sound system to keep you and your passengers entertained.Volkswagen includes a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, and traction/stability control to help offer you peace of mind as you enjoy the brilliant driving dynamics. Our Golf GTI provides impressive performance and inspiring design you must experience for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU8HM072962
Stock: 116136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
