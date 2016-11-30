Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale Near Me

662 listings
Golf GTI Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 662 listings
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    17,283 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,598

    $2,451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    45,536 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $3,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport

    23,171 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,950

    $2,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    27,920 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,130

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE

    45,852 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,083

    $3,253 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE

    53,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,480

    $3,538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    34,317 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,250

    $2,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE

    18,878 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,714

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    11,954 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,000

    $2,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    69,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,697

    $1,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn in Silver
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn

    10,442 miles

    $23,891

    $2,731 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE

    45,107 miles

    $20,950

    $2,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    42,284 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,586

    $1,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport

    31,976 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,312

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    43,009 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,950

    $1,488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport

    62,128 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,700

    $1,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport

    41,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,300

    $1,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Silver
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    37,903 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,999

    $2,051 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf GTI searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 662 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf GTI

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf GTI
Overall Consumer Rating
4.740 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 1
    (5%)
New GTI Sport is perhaps the perfect GTI
Mr. GTI,11/30/2016
Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I have owned a number of GTIs, but have to say this is probably the best one ever. The sport is a stand alone model that includes the performance pack, Nogaro alloys (Only on Sport model), bi-xenon/LED lighting, keyless entry/ignition, over the base S model. Plus, Apple play is a great feature negating the need for navigation. For me, and I am sure other enthusiasts agree that this is the perfect model - why? The new MQB platform GTI is a an incredibly well-developed car that drives and handles superbly. The Sport has all the essentials needed without the superfluous toys added in the SE and Autobahn models - this is the enthusiasts GTI. The addition of the Performance packs adds some extra horsepower, but the real bonus of the package is the mechanical limited slip differential which takes cornering on a front-drive car to a new level, and the stopping power of the R brake package. The beauty of the GTI has always been the fact that it is such a versatile and well-behaved car when you want it to be, but when you want to push it to it limits it is in an even happier mode. I love the fact that this car is so capable in so many areas - it may well be the perfect car! 18 months on the car has been 100% trouble free - highway gas mileage is around 35-37 mpg which is phenomenal!
Report abuse
