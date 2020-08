Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale Near Me

Crain Kia of Sherwood - Sherwood / Arkansas

Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI 100 Year Or 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty Included, New Tires, New Brakes, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: Composition Media w/6.5" Touchscreen, Remote keyless entry, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Austin Alloy. 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic Certified. Reviews: * Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration and good fuel economy; sporty handling makes it fun to drive around turns; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior materials that look and feel great. Source: Edmunds Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! 24/32 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: â 100 YEAR/100,000 MILE WARRANTY â 100 hours love it or leave it exchange policy with no questions asked â our exclusive 100% low-price guarantee THE CRAIN COMMITMENT: IT'S ALL ABOUT OUR CUSTOMERS We are a family-owned dealership and we've been part of the community for a long time, just like you. Our family is on-site every day, and we take pride in our products and the work we do. We know that we wouldn't be successful without putting the customer first. That's why we have developed the Crain Commitment, which offers the following benefits that no other dealer can match: Our 100 year/100,000 mile warranty on every new and used vehicle we sell Our 100 hour love-it-or-leave-it exchange policy Our 100% low-price guarantee: simply stated, we will beat any price.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW4T7AU6HM000920

Stock: AK3438

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-11-2020