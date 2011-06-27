Vehicle overview

We've always liked the Golf, a fun-to-drive, chunky-but-spunky hatchback that has been a best-seller in Europe for more than two decades. Here in the States, the fourth-generation Volkswagen Golf does battle against a range of compacts, many of them with less impressive credentials. Just what's so likable about this VW car? Well, each one has a lengthy list of standard features; a roomy, solidly constructed cabin furnished in high-quality materials; and though not as sporting as the GTI, offers traditional Germanic handling characteristics -- that is, a nice blend of ride comfort and agility around corners. Compared to newer hatchbacks like the Mazda3 and Mini Cooper, the Golf's reflexes now seem a bit soft and slow, but it's still more fun to drive than many other cars in its class.

Volkswagen's 115-horsepower, base four-cylinder engine is outclassed by just about every other competitor these days. The diesel-fueled engine is no speed demon, either, but it offers better off-the-line acceleration and much better fuel economy, a fact that makes it all the more attractive as fuel prices rise. Overall, we think that there are better choices than the Volkswagen Golf for a small car in the early part of 2006. If you're dead set on this VW car, though, our suggestion would be to wait until midyear for the next-generation car to arrive, at which point dealers will start offering steep discounts on the old model.