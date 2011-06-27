  1. Home
2006 Volkswagen Golf Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard features, high-quality cabin materials, utility of hatchback design, fuel-efficient diesel engine.
  • Base 2.0-liter engine's weak acceleration and so-so mileage, more expensive than its peers, too much body roll when cornering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its age, the 2006 Volkswagen Golf holds its own in terms of amenities and cabin ambience, but competitors surpass it in power and handling. Bear in mind that the redesigned 2006 Rabbit will arrive midyear.

Vehicle overview

We've always liked the Golf, a fun-to-drive, chunky-but-spunky hatchback that has been a best-seller in Europe for more than two decades. Here in the States, the fourth-generation Volkswagen Golf does battle against a range of compacts, many of them with less impressive credentials. Just what's so likable about this VW car? Well, each one has a lengthy list of standard features; a roomy, solidly constructed cabin furnished in high-quality materials; and though not as sporting as the GTI, offers traditional Germanic handling characteristics -- that is, a nice blend of ride comfort and agility around corners. Compared to newer hatchbacks like the Mazda3 and Mini Cooper, the Golf's reflexes now seem a bit soft and slow, but it's still more fun to drive than many other cars in its class.

Volkswagen's 115-horsepower, base four-cylinder engine is outclassed by just about every other competitor these days. The diesel-fueled engine is no speed demon, either, but it offers better off-the-line acceleration and much better fuel economy, a fact that makes it all the more attractive as fuel prices rise. Overall, we think that there are better choices than the Volkswagen Golf for a small car in the early part of 2006. If you're dead set on this VW car, though, our suggestion would be to wait until midyear for the next-generation car to arrive, at which point dealers will start offering steep discounts on the old model.

2006 Volkswagen Golf models

The Volkswagen Golf is a four-door hatchback offered in GL and GLS trim levels. Standard GL features include air conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, a CD player, headrests in all five seating positions, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat height adjustment and power windows, locks and mirrors. The GLS trim adds a sunroof, alloy wheels, upgraded upholstery, a premium Monsoon sound system and a front center armrest with storage. The only major option package is a GLS cold weather package that includes heated front seats and heated windshield washer nozzles.

2006 Highlights

The VW Golf continues on its current-generation platform for a partial-year run in 2006. The two-door model has been dropped, and the TDI is now available in GLS trim only. A completely redesigned Golf, renamed Rabbit, will debut in the summer of 2006.

Performance & mpg

The base engine is a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder that makes just 115 horsepower. A better choice is the 1.9-liter diesel four-cylinder (TDI) that's rated for 100 hp and 177 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are available with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic. Golfs equipped with the 2.0-liter four feel sluggish at highway speeds, and fuel economy is well below average for this class. In contrast, the TDI is a serious fuel miser (up to 44 mpg on the highway) and has adequate torque for passing and merging; it's ideal for commuters.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, side airbags (for front occupants) and head curtain airbags (front and rear) are standard on all Golfs. Stability control is optional. The VW Golf hatchback earned five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in the NHTSA's frontal-impact crash tests. Four stars were awarded for side-impact protection. The IIHS gave it a "Good" rating in frontal offset crash testing.

Driving

For the most part, the 2006 Volkswagen Golf provides a pleasant balance between highway comfort and responsive handling. More demanding drivers will likely find the ride a bit floaty with too much body roll when cornering.

Interior

The interior of the Volkswagen Golf is filled with high-quality materials and assembled with care; at night, you'll get to enjoy VW's signature blue-red cabin illumination. The front seats are roomy, and both are height-adjustable. The rear seat is definitely tight for three people, but the nicely contoured bench can certainly accommodate two adults. With the 60/40-split rear seat in use, the hatch provides 18 cubic feet of capacity; fold the seat and you'll have 41.8 cubes at your disposal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Volkswagen Golf.

5(74%)
4(10%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.5
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Workhorse with a High Quality Finish
Terris,11/17/2005
Although our 2003 Golf GL may not be very sporty, we found it to be the only small car that could adjust perfectly to us both (I am over 6 feet tall and my wife is just over 5 feet). We have driven across the country twice and made several other long trips, including camping. The stereo is outstanding! Maintenance is simple and cheap (only every 10,000 miles). The interior quality is better than cars twice the price. It may not be a sports car but its driving manners are perfect, even in the snow (without snow tires in our case). The safety features are incredible. We find its advantages simply crush its disadvantages. The Golf is a real giant of a little car.
My Golf
Larry,12/26/2005
I have a 2005.5 Volkswagen Golf GLS 6 speed auto. This car is fast, fun to drive, and very comfortable. I realy like it. I feel it was a bargan given the equipment it came with. The cold weather package is a must in the north. My other car is a turbo diesel pickup so I am probaly not a good judge of the handling, but the Golf car is a real treat to drive and and seams to be put together very well.
Don't understand the Hybrid Hoopla
smarkway,04/19/2006
Since I purchased my diesel Golf, I have driven 10,000 miles and my miliage has improved from 40/48 to 42/48. I get 600 miles to the tank of fuel on the highway. The only problem to date is a plugged water line for the rear wiper/washer. The cruise contol is ackward to use.
Can't keep it on the road. Money Pit
jimmyd16,03/29/2014
I bought this car used in 2010 from a vw dealer and I have been disappointed since. I save a lot on fuel but I make up for that with the thousands of dollars I've sunk into it for repairs. I'm probably up to over $10,000 in repairs and that is from thoroughly shopping around and getting the best deal. Dealership sold me a "bumper to bumper" warranty which was voided the moment we took it for an oil change at a non VW dealership.
See all 19 reviews of the 2006 Volkswagen Golf
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Volkswagen Golf features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2006 Volkswagen Golf Overview

The Used 2006 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback, Golf Diesel. Available styles include GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M), and GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

