Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack for Sale Near Me

Fred Haas Toyota Country - Houston / Texas

Silk Blue Metallic 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S 4Motion AWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp ***CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY***, ***ONE OWNER***, ***FACTORY WARRANTY***, ***WELL MAINTAINED***, ***Leather***, ***Sunroof***, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Recent Arrival! What are you waiting for? Call or come by today! ***For a no-hassle experience contact the Fred Haas Toyota Country Pre-Owned Sales Department to honor this special internet price 281-738-1513*** Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We are dedicated to giving our customers the best internet buying experience possible. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Need to trade up? GREAT, schedule your test drive appointment today & have your car quickly evaluated while youâ re cruising the freeway! We also offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service departments in the automotive industry! We are located on the south bound feeder road of S.H. 249 between Spring-Cypress & Jones Road. Just 10 minutes north of the beltway or 5 minutes north of 1960! Now only one exit south of Highway 99, the new Grand Parkway!! **Advertised sales price does not include reconditioning fees or additional dealer added options. See dealer for in-stock inventory and actual selling price. All prices are plus taxes, title and license fees with approved credit. MSRP does not include dealer installed options. Dealer doc fee of $150 not included in the price. Price may be different outside of each advertised period and do no necessarily reflect the cash price at any other time. Inventory is subject to prior sale. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Please see dealer in person or contact us via phone or email to verify all information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWH17AU5HM532800

Stock: HM532800T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020