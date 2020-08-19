Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 199,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Capitol Auto Sales - San Jose / California
-Affordable!-Great Commuter!-Well Maintained!-One Owner!-Clean CarFax Report!-Priced To Sell!-Low Maintenance!This is a 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL Hatchback with a 5 Speed Manual Transmission that comes in with 199k on the miles.It is very clean inside and out; mechanically sound and without any issues.It comes in with options like Power Door Locks Power Windows Cruise Control Keyless Entry and much more.This is a an affordable car that you can own today for a great price.If you are looking for a commuter then this is a good choice.These cars are reliable fuel efficient and easy to maintain.It is a One Owner car and it has a Clean CarFax Report.It has been maintained very well by the previous owner.You can send us a text at 408-375-1204 and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Come visit us locally at 3111 Monterey Hwy San Jose CA and let Capitol Auto Sales be your next and last stop for a vehicle! Customers are welcome to come in and test drive our vehicles at any time. Rates as low as 1.49 percent on approved credit and on selected vehicles only. We finance bad/good credit no license first time buyers and much more. Financing Available. We Accept Trade-Ins..We Accept Visa Mastercard and Discover. For more pictures and information about this vehicle please visit cas408.com or capitol408.com! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees finance charges dealer document preparation fees processing fees and emission testing and compliance charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWFL61JX54007359
Stock: 100492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 197,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
> WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! *** THIS CAR NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY, ON-SITE PURCHASE ONLY! Royal Moore Auto center is not able to offer financing on these pre-Wholesale vehicles. > Due to the COVID 19 Virus, the normal auto auctions that we sell our vehicles deemed to not be 'front line' and 'retail' ready, are closed. Royal Moore Auto Center will now make these vehicles available to the public. These vehicles have NOT been inspected by the Royal Moore Auto Center because they do not meet our requirements and therefore may, and usually do, need repairs. The Customer will pay ALL costs for ANY repairs. The Customer understands that Royal Moore Auto Center is NOT obligated to make any repairs regardless of any oral statement about these vehicles. The Customer understands that the vehicle is being purchased ' AS IS' AND WITH NO WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES.2005 Volkswagen Golf 24/31 City/Highway MPG Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWFL61J754032655
Stock: 70520XB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 113,814 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,991
Capitol Kia - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS* (FWD, 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, 1.9L I4 SOHC Direct Injection) with only 113,814 miles (under 8k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * Golf GLS TDI * 4D Hatchback * Blue Anthracite * Driver vanity mirror * Illuminated entry * Premium AM/FM CD & Cassette * Remote keyless entry * Tachometer.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGR61J644043938
Stock: UK4200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 148,853 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
J Bertolet Volkswagen - Orwigsburg / Pennsylvania
This 2006 Volkswagen Golf GL includes a AM/FM radio and CD player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation and is a car that deserves some serious attention. This one's available at the low price of $4,900. Want a hatchback you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Flaunting a suave silver exterior and a gray interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Keep the tunes going with features like AM/FM radio and CD player. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive! Contact Information: J Bertolet Volkswagen, 555 Rt 61, Orwigsburg, PA, 17961, Phone: 5703660501, E-mail: johnbertolet@jbertolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen Golf GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWFL61J964008827
Stock: 10420B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 224,732 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Rare bird!! 2 Door coupe Golf with the 1.9L TDI diesel tied to a 5 speed manual transmission. Runs like a champ. Plenty of power, good clutch , and decent overall. Body good, interior clean and tires good. We have driven it daily and all the guys here love it! They don't want me to sell it!! Lol. It also has sunroof, power windows and locks and nice stereo. Come see for yourself!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (35 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWBP61J434072482
Stock: 072482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,103 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,350
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!23/29 City/Highway MPGGet Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGK61JX34011612
Stock: T33442A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 95,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2003 Volkswagen Golf 4dr 4dr Hatchback GLS Automatic features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGK61J434062149
Stock: EM-062149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2001 Volkswagen Golf 5 speed manual with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine. Cloth seats; sunroof. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGS21J314005222
Stock: 25699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,840
Subaru Antelope Valley - Lancaster / California
Golf 2.5L, 2D Hatchback, I5, 5-Speed Manual, AM/FM w/Single CD Player/MP3 Readable, Power Tilt & Sliding Sunroof, Telescoping steering wheel. Clean CARFAX. 2.5L FWD 5-Speed Manual I5 Candy WhiteOdometer is 29860 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAB7AJ8AW214389
Stock: AW214389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 103,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,788$728 Below Market
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS: 2010 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF HATCHBACK THIS IS A 2 OWNER WITH 12 SERVICE RECORDS ON THE CARFAX REPORT. 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE ITS GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAB7AJ9AW260233
Stock: 8920B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,790 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,250
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
For sale today we have a 2010 VW Golf 4Dr Hatch-Back with the 2.5L 5 cyl engine and automatic transmission FWD PW/PL A/C cloth interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWDA7AJ5AW219940
Stock: 25024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,775 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499
Hare Honda - Avon / Indiana
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L **Bluetooth Connectivity**, **Keyless Entry**, 8 Speakers, AM/FM w/Single CD Player/MP3 Readable, Me2 Cloth Seat Fabric, MP3 decoder, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. **Great Cars at Great Prices from Great People! HARE CARES***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBA7AJ1AW281505
Stock: AW281505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 120,423 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,650
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1700029 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWDB7AJ6AW095397
Stock: c1298746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 193,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,749
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED**, AIR CONDITIONING**, CRUISE CONTROL**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION**FWD https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/b4hjw
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAB7AJ7AW086372
Stock: S086372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 74,120 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,642
Penske Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
CARFAX 1-Owner. Golf trim. REDUCED FROM $8,981! Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Roomy, practical, solid, and fun to drive. -CarAndDriver.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com explains Roomy, practical, solid, and fun to drive.. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $8,981. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: You can expect this Honda dealership to continue providing the exceptional, award-winning level of service our community anticipates and deserves. Penske Promise - If you are not satisfied with your Penske purchase you can return it to Penske Honda within 3 business days from the date. The inventory shown is only a partial listing of what we have available. Please call 888-604-5285. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBA7AJXAW133062
Stock: W133062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 146,449 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,997
Toyota of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF MOONROOF, 6 AIRBAGS.CARFAX One-Owner. 23/30 City/Highway MPGWe are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Toyota Of Bedford is one of the largest Toyota Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Toyota Of Bedford is head and shoulders above all other Toyota dealers in our market! - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Me2 Cloth Seat Fabric, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 8 Speakers, Compass, 1-touch down 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Used Car Sales at 888-431-3280 or toyotawebleadsbedford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWDB7AJ3AW386245
Stock: 41464A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 148,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Gene Messer Volkswagen - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2010 Volkswagen Golf. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Volkswagen Golf treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. The Volkswagen Golf will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2010 Volkswagen Golf: Now in its sixth generation, the Volkswagen Golf is all-new for 2010. The popular hatchback packs a load of standard features in a pleasing cabin, and despite its small size, the Golf is able to swallow passengers with ease and, with the rear seats folded flat, lots of gear. The TDI offers an impressive EPA estimated 30 mpg in the city, 42 mpg on the highway, while the GTI--the original hot hatch--is propelled by its turbocharged four from 0 to 60 mph in less than seven seconds. This model sets itself apart with quality interior materials, pocket-rocket performance in the (GTI), excellent fuel efficiency (TDI), nimble handling, and Convenient hatchback design We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAA7AJ0AW291468
Stock: AW291468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 36,299 miles
$8,980
OConnor Auto Park - Augusta / Maine
Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Climb inside the 2010 Volkswagen Golf! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. With less than 40,000 miles on the odometer, this vehicle glistens in the crowded hatchback segment! Volkswagen infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front bucket seats, turn signal indicator mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 5 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAB7AJXAW261343
Stock: WH3747A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf
- 5(72%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(6%)
Related Volkswagen Golf info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus GS 350 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010
- Used Ford Focus ST 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015
- Used Nissan NV200 2017
- Used BMW i8 2014
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2013
- Used BMW 2 Series 2015
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Columbia SC
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Myrtle Beach SC
- Used Volkswagen Golf R Arlington VA
- Used Volkswagen Eos Decatur GA
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Greensboro NC
- Used Volkswagen Eos Irving TX
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Melbourne FL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Indianapolis IN
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Hollywood FL
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Manassas VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2016 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017 Manassas VA
- Used Volkswagen CC 2012 Arlington VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460