Consumer Rating
(5)
1993 Volkswagen Golf Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Volkswagen Golf for Sale
List Price Estimate
$731 - $1,727
Used Golf for Sale
None for sale nearby.
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

All new Golf debuts, but a strike at the assembly plant in Mexico restricts sales to Southern California and parts of New England.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen Golf.

5(20%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(40%)
1(0%)
3.4
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great little car
richard,06/25/2005
This is an excellent car. I deliver pizza, so I put tons of miles on it and it never shows. I did have a problem with the stock alarm, but that was fixed without any real expenses (loose bolt in the door). Its fun to drive and has great handling and brakes. The acceleration can seem a little wimpy, but you get used to it (Im used to my brothers 1997 GTI). I highly recommend this car, its reliable, cheap on gas, and fun to drive, great for sustained 80 mph+ speeds as well.
Volks
Poweredbyvolks,06/26/2002
If you want a good car, buy this one. But take the manual transmission cuz the automatic one does't make the job. Or you could buy a 92 because of it fiability.
Buy Something Else
Mr. Upset,01/17/2007
I purchased this car from a friend in December of '06 as a temp car while I hooked-up my Civic. It was the biggest mistake ever. The car ran fine for the first couple of weeks. Then it began to overheat due to the water pump giving out. The alarm never worked unless you used the key. Then then sunroof broke and began to leak. The rear view mirrors are a little hard to adjust. Now the car is beginning to backfire. The stock handling stinks. My stock Civic DX can run rings around this car. This Golf will make a great project car if anybody is willing to shovel the cash into it but beware, the car may be old but the parts are still expensive.
I hate this car
volks,11/13/2002
After about 5 months of owning this vehicle it seems like everything was falling off of it. I was never rough on it yet somehow all of the exterior door gaurds managed to fall off (Amazing snap on technology). The alarm is terrible. Got robbed of my stereo right outside my house because the alarm never went off even after two windows were broken. The Emergency brake sticks in the winter which left me stuck in my driveway a few times, which didnt really matter because I wouldnt get a mile in the snow in this thing. Also, Winsheild wipers blow a fuse EVERY time it snows. The list really never ends, this car is terrible.
See all 5 reviews of the 1993 Volkswagen Golf
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Volkswagen Golf

