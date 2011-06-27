I purchased this car from a friend in December of '06 as a temp car while I hooked-up my Civic. It was the biggest mistake ever. The car ran fine for the first couple of weeks. Then it began to overheat due to the water pump giving out. The alarm never worked unless you used the key. Then then sunroof broke and began to leak. The rear view mirrors are a little hard to adjust. Now the car is beginning to backfire. The stock handling stinks. My stock Civic DX can run rings around this car. This Golf will make a great project car if anybody is willing to shovel the cash into it but beware, the car may be old but the parts are still expensive.

