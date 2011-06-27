1993 Volkswagen Golf Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$731 - $1,727
Used Golf for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
All new Golf debuts, but a strike at the assembly plant in Mexico restricts sales to Southern California and parts of New England.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen Golf.
Most helpful consumer reviews
richard,06/25/2005
This is an excellent car. I deliver pizza, so I put tons of miles on it and it never shows. I did have a problem with the stock alarm, but that was fixed without any real expenses (loose bolt in the door). Its fun to drive and has great handling and brakes. The acceleration can seem a little wimpy, but you get used to it (Im used to my brothers 1997 GTI). I highly recommend this car, its reliable, cheap on gas, and fun to drive, great for sustained 80 mph+ speeds as well.
Poweredbyvolks,06/26/2002
If you want a good car, buy this one. But take the manual transmission cuz the automatic one does't make the job. Or you could buy a 92 because of it fiability.
Mr. Upset,01/17/2007
I purchased this car from a friend in December of '06 as a temp car while I hooked-up my Civic. It was the biggest mistake ever. The car ran fine for the first couple of weeks. Then it began to overheat due to the water pump giving out. The alarm never worked unless you used the key. Then then sunroof broke and began to leak. The rear view mirrors are a little hard to adjust. Now the car is beginning to backfire. The stock handling stinks. My stock Civic DX can run rings around this car. This Golf will make a great project car if anybody is willing to shovel the cash into it but beware, the car may be old but the parts are still expensive.
volks,11/13/2002
After about 5 months of owning this vehicle it seems like everything was falling off of it. I was never rough on it yet somehow all of the exterior door gaurds managed to fall off (Amazing snap on technology). The alarm is terrible. Got robbed of my stereo right outside my house because the alarm never went off even after two windows were broken. The Emergency brake sticks in the winter which left me stuck in my driveway a few times, which didnt really matter because I wouldnt get a mile in the snow in this thing. Also, Winsheild wipers blow a fuse EVERY time it snows. The list really never ends, this car is terrible.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Volkswagen Golf features & specs
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Golf
Related Used 1993 Volkswagen Golf info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019