2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport First Drive Review
Aug 19, 2022 6:45 PM GMT+0000
The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport feels like an overqualified touring car much of the time, until you hit the throttle with vigor and its 1,600 horsepower reminds you that it can go well over 200 mph with incredible ease.
By Brian Wong
Honda HR-V Ekes Out a Win Over Toyota Corolla Cross
Aug 18, 2022 4:00 PM GMT+0000
The Honda HR-V edges out the Toyota Corolla Cross in this battle of small SUVs thanks to an edge in interior quality and passenger room, though both leave much to be desired when it comes to performance.
By Brian Wong
2023 Dodge Durango Gets the SRT Hellcat Treatment Once Again
Aug 16, 2022 12:50 AM GMT+0000
Dodge just can't help itself when it comes to horsepower. The 2023 Durango brings back the SRT Hellcat trim to the three-row SUV, jamming a 710-hp supercharged V8 under the hood for maximum performance.
By Brian Wong
Dodge Drops the Top on the 2022 and 2023 Challenger
Aug 15, 2022 11:00 PM GMT+0000
The Dodge Challenger is getting the convertible treatment, as Dodge is partnering with Drop Top Customs to offer the muscle car sans roof. However, the price for open air motoring is steep: almost $26,000 on top of the Challenger's price.
By Brian Wong
2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Review
Aug 8, 2022 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds' full expert review of the 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door, including exclusive insights from our vehicle testing team and rankings against rival models.
By Brian Wong
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Review
Aug 8, 2022 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds' full expert review of the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric, including exclusive insights from our vehicle testing team and rankings against rival models.
By Brian Wong
2023 Audi RS 7 Review
Aug 4, 2022 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds' full expert review of the 2023 Audi RS 7, including exclusive insights from our vehicle testing team and rankings against rival models.
By Brian Wong
Edmunds U-Drags: VW Golf R Shames Its Fancy Audi S4 Cousin
Aug 4, 2022 4:00 PM GMT+0000
On our uniquely designed U-Drags race course, the Golf R took the win over the S4 despite having less power and two fewer cylinders. Read about how it all went down and watch our full video from the track.
By Brian Wong
Porsche Taycan: What's New for 2023
Jul 26, 2022 12:00 AM GMT+0000
Porsche is introducing improvements for the 2023 Taycan, including more range and an upgraded infotainment system. Even better: many of the changes are retroactive to previous models, too.
By Brian Wong