Brian Wong

Brian Wong

Senior Reviews Editor

See Edmunds' testing procedures that power our industry-leading car reviews.

2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport First Drive Review

Aug 19, 2022 6:45 PM GMT+0000

Car News

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport feels like an overqualified touring car much of the time, until you hit the throttle with vigor and its 1,600 horsepower reminds you that it can go well over 200 mph with incredible ease.

By Brian Wong

Honda HR-V Ekes Out a Win Over Toyota Corolla Cross

Aug 18, 2022 4:00 PM GMT+0000

Car News

The Honda HR-V edges out the Toyota Corolla Cross in this battle of small SUVs thanks to an edge in interior quality and passenger room, though both leave much to be desired when it comes to performance.

By Brian Wong

2023 Dodge Durango Gets the SRT Hellcat Treatment Once Again

Aug 16, 2022 12:50 AM GMT+0000

Car News

Dodge just can't help itself when it comes to horsepower. The 2023 Durango brings back the SRT Hellcat trim to the three-row SUV, jamming a 710-hp supercharged V8 under the hood for maximum performance.

By Brian Wong

Dodge Drops the Top on the 2022 and 2023 Challenger

Aug 15, 2022 11:00 PM GMT+0000

Car News

The Dodge Challenger is getting the convertible treatment, as Dodge is partnering with Drop Top Customs to offer the muscle car sans roof. However, the price for open air motoring is steep: almost $26,000 on top of the Challenger's price.

By Brian Wong

2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Review

Aug 8, 2022 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Car Reviews

Edmunds' full expert review of the 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door, including exclusive insights from our vehicle testing team and rankings against rival models.

By Brian Wong

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Review

Aug 8, 2022 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Car Reviews

Edmunds' full expert review of the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric, including exclusive insights from our vehicle testing team and rankings against rival models.

By Brian Wong

2023 Audi RS 7 Review

Aug 4, 2022 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Car Reviews

Edmunds' full expert review of the 2023 Audi RS 7, including exclusive insights from our vehicle testing team and rankings against rival models.

By Brian Wong

Edmunds U-Drags: VW Golf R Shames Its Fancy Audi S4 Cousin

Aug 4, 2022 4:00 PM GMT+0000

Car News

On our uniquely designed U-Drags race course, the Golf R took the win over the S4 despite having less power and two fewer cylinders. Read about how it all went down and watch our full video from the track.

By Brian Wong

Porsche Taycan: What's New for 2023

Jul 26, 2022 12:00 AM GMT+0000

Car News

Porsche is introducing improvements for the 2023 Taycan, including more range and an upgraded infotainment system. Even better: many of the changes are retroactive to previous models, too.

By Brian Wong

