  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • One of the most off-road-capable SUVs around
  • Surprisingly comfortable ride and capable handling for a big SUV
  • Commanding view of the road ahead
  • Second- and third-row seats lack space and versatility
  • Poor fuel economy
  • A Toyota badge at a price that matches luxury marques
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$64,308 - $72,592
Used Land Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Land Cruiser does Edmunds recommend?

The 2018 Land Cruiser comes fully loaded apart from a rear-seat entertainment system. It's likely something you can skip if you use tablets and other devices to keep your family entertained.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

The 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser is a vehicle intended to go literally anywhere. Any terrain, any climate, any country — it can handle it. Warning stickers inside are even printed in English, Japanese, Russian and Arabic, driving the point across that it can be used by any adventurous driver.

Its immense capabilities stem from a stout body-on-frame chassis, full-time four-wheel drive, Toyota's bag of off-road tech tricks and a strong V8 engine. All of this is further backed up by a legendary and hard-earned reputation for reliability based on decades of service in every corner of the world.

So whether you're traversing a glacier in Iceland or oven-baked sand in Death Valley, the Land Cruiser will get the job done. It also does this while cosseting you in a leather-lined, fully loaded cabin that makes this Toyota a fully fledged luxury vehicle.

However, if the only terrain you intend to cross is the local interstate and perhaps a Costco parking lot, the Land Cruiser doesn't make any sense. It gets only 15 mpg in combined city and highway driving, which is terrible even by full-size SUV standards. It's big, heavy and has slow steering, reducing its maneuverability and compromising its on-road handling relative to a large crossover.

Then there's the cabin — the second row is mounted a bit too low for comfort and its otherwise hilarious degree of recline is reduced to almost nil when the third-row seats are folded up against the cargo area walls. And, yes, that means the third row doesn't fold into the floor. It, therefore, still takes up cargo space when not in place, and when it is, it's not as if many humans will be able to comfortably fit back there or easily reach it. "Compromised" would be the word to sum it up best.

But, for a select few, the 2018 Land Cruiser is an absolutely perfect tool for their adventurous lifestyles.

2018 Toyota Land Cruiser models

The 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser is an eight-passenger luxury SUV offered in one fully loaded trim level. Every Land Cruiser also comes with a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. It is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system.

Other off-roading components include a locking center differential, Toyota's Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS, a decoupling stabilizer bar), Crawl Control (a low-speed off-road cruise control), Multi-Terrain Select (off-road vehicle settings), hill start assist, skid plates and tow hooks.

Standard exterior equipment includes 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, automatic high beams, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, a windshield wiper de-icer, roof rails, running boards, and an integrated towing hitch receiver and wiring harness.

Inside, you get a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions, 40/20/40-split second-row seats (folds, reclines and slides), 50/50-split third-row seats, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, and a cooler box under the front center armrest.

Tech features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a surround-view parking camera system, wireless smartphone charging, a USB port, a 9-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth, a navigation system, voice controls, Toyota's Entune smartphone app suite, and a 14-speaker JBL sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.

The only factory option is a rear-seat entertainment system that includes two display screens mounted to the front seatbacks.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser (5.7L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).

Driving

8.5
The Land Cruiser is near the top of the class in most performance categories. Power is ample, and braking power is excellent. This SUV is also highly capable off-road, as you'd expect. It's also surprisingly nice to drive around town.

Acceleration

8.0
There's plenty of power from the big V8. It propels the Land Cruiser from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 7.4 seconds. Gas pedal inputs are easy to judge, which helps the driver maintain a smooth ride off-road.

Braking

7.5
The brakes are powerful, though you have to push the pedal down quite a bit before you get much slowdown. Toyota tuned it this way to help smooth out braking when off-roading or towing, but it does require extra anticipation during normal driving.

Steering

8.5
Remarkably precise steering compared to other SUVs of this size. It's generally easy to feel what the front tires are doing, and there's a handy tire direction display that helps in low-speed off-roading situations.

Handling

9.0
Body roll is minimal even on tight mountain roads thanks to the Land Cruiser's Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS). As big traditional SUVs go, this one feels surprisingly stable and agreeable on asphalt.

Drivability

8.0
Overall, the Land Cruiser is an easy SUV to drive. Initial throttle response is touchy, which can make it hard to execute smooth takeoffs. The transmission also wants to upshift into top gear as soon as possible to save fuel, which can be a little annoying.

Off-road

10.0
As big SUVs go, this is one of the best off-road. It has full-time 4WD with a lockable center differential, a KDSS stabilizer-bar disconnect system for extreme articulation, hill descent control, crawl control and active Multi-Terrain Select that finds traction even with the stock all-season tires.

Comfort

8.5
All-day seat comfort and a quiet ride are two of the Land Cruiser's strongest points. Considering its capabilities off-road, this Toyota is surprisingly comfortable on the road. The cabin is subject to jostling by strong crosswinds, though, and bigger bumps can be unsettling.

Seat comfort

8.5
Front seat comfort is excellent. The driver's seat is supportive and highly adjustable. Passenger seats are nearly as accommodating, though the second row is a bit low. The third row is too small for comfort.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Land Cruiser rolls smoothly over most road imperfections. There is some bounce over larger dips, but nothing dramatic or more than expected. Driving over sharp-edged bumps can shake the cabin, but this is the exception, not the rule. In general, there's little to complain about.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Some V8 rumble can be heard during acceleration, but we enjoy the sound. At cruising speeds, engine noise is nearly imperceptible. The cabin is well-isolated from wind noise and road noise.

Climate control

8.0
Four-zone climate control is standard, and the air conditioning is powerful. The front seats are cooled and heated; the rear seats are heated. You can control the rear zones from up front, but it is not easy to customize the rear fan speed or temperature from the front. Use the rear controls.

Interior

7.5
The large door openings and chunky grab handles help people climb in and out, and they'll find lots of space once they're inside. The controls are easy to understand, but the centrally located touchscreen may require a reach.

Ease of use

6.5
The most oft-used levers, switches and knobs are well-placed and clearly labeled. The center stack is nicely laid out, too, but the cabin is so wide that the touchscreen and many nearby centrally located controls require a long arm or a good stretch to reach.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The usual SUV difficulties apply. You'll climb up and in, but there are grab handles and running boards to help with this. The doors open wide, and the openings are big.

Driving position

8.0
The Land Cruiser has a tall, commanding driving position, and the highly adjustable seat and tilt wheel should help most settle in nicely. But long-legged drivers may wish for more seat travel and steering-wheel telescopic range.

Roominess

8.0
Generous head-, legroom and elbow room in the first two rows of the cabin. Middle-row occupants may have it best with a sliding and reclining split bench and a flat floor that lets them sprawl however they want. The third row is less roomy, especially in the legroom department.

Visibility

7.5
The large windshield and side windows give excellent outward views all around. But the Land Cruiser's front corners are far off and can be difficult for shorter drivers to judge. Thankfully, a surround-view camera is standard. The rear window is partially blocked when the third row seat is deployed.

Quality

9.0
Interior materials consist of quality leather, soft-touch surfaces and aesthetically pleasing graining throughout. No squeaks, rattles or odd panel gaps. This is an exceedingly well-built automobile.

Utility

7.0
The nonremovable, side-folding third row is a big hindrance to capacity, but this is still a decent-size cargo area. It has good towing features and a strong tow rating. The split liftgate is handy for tailgating and loading, but it can make accessing deep cargo difficult. A fair trade-off.

Small-item storage

6.5
The door pockets are deep but narrow. Larger insulated bottles will be a tough fit. The front-seat cupholders are shallow; avoid top-heavy insulated mugs. The standard cold box under the front center armrest is deep with a shallow tray integrated into the lid. The glovebox is deep and has a shelf.

Cargo space

7.0
Cargo capacity is 16.1 cubic feet with all seats in use. The third row splits 50/50 and hugs the sides; the middle row splits 60/40 and tumbles forward, resulting in a flat, narrow load floor. The small lower tailgate can be used as a cargo fence or a bench, but it can lengthen the reach inside.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Anchor points are easy to find, but they're deep underneath leather flaps. Outboard seats have easily accessed top tethers, but the middle-seat tether point is at the bottom of the seat back. A seating position with an installed seat will disable tumble-forward access to the third row on that side.

Towing

9.0
The maximum towing capacity is 8,200 pounds, near the top of its class. Tongue weight limit is 850 pounds. The integrated tow hitch mates to four- or seven-pin connectors. Electronic trailer sway control comes standard. The large side mirrors help greatly.

Technology

7.0
Phone integration isn't as smooth as it could be, but the audio system is strong and the optional rear seat entertainment system is impressive. The advanced driver safety aids are useful.

Audio & navigation

7.0
The 14-speaker JBL system sounds crisp, with a bias toward the treble range. The touchscreen interface is basically the same as the upgrade unit found in other Toyotas, but with a larger display. The colors do not wash out in direct light, but the graphics are not as crisp as in newer systems.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Phones can connect via Bluetooth or USB, but full integration requires the installation and use of Toyota's Entune app. There is one USB port, one audio jack and a Qi wireless charger in a small cubby. The wireless charging pad isn't big enough for large-format phones.

Driver aids

8.5
Standard gear includes all-speed adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, blind-spot detection, parking sensors and a 360-degree camera system. Off-road driver aids include multiterrain, four-wheel active traction control and crawl control.

Voice control

7.0
Toyota's standard voice recognition system is acceptable as long as you're using the right commands in the correct sequence. Siri Eyes Free is a compromise that lets you interface with Siri without the graphic elements of Apple CarPlay.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(87%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(13%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This is it
G J Tricarico,06/22/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
This is my 4th LandCruiser, so I'm going to be biased here. I only buy LandCruiser now because I believe it is the best SUV on the road today. That is based on owning several different makes and models of SUV's from $50,000 to $120,000. LandCruiser is by far the most reliable vehicle on the road, period. However, we can go beyond reliable mechanically to reliable as in getting you to wherever your destination. Regardless the circumstance, weather, road conditions, flooding, mud, snow, ice......LandCruiser will get you there, and not just barely, this is as close to a M1A2 US Army Tank as you can get, and it comes in a luxury version, minus the artillery and armorment. If you want a vehicle that will go 500,000 and still be serviceable....LandCruiser... Since the latest iteration, 1998 where they introduced the V8, little has changed. A couple of body and trim changes but the base vehicle is the same, ..engine...transmission, 1 change...transfer case, 1 change...rear end...frame....VSC.. instruments, 2 changes..interior, basically no change. This is a quiet, solid, sturdy vehicle. Some bonuses, it's resale is great, unlike Land Rover where you can't give the dam thing away used, and the LandCruiser seldom will need to go in for service. If you are somewhere where service isn't available, the LandCruiser will continue to proceed, even if it is limping a little. In the past 25 years none of my LandCruisers has failed to proceed. I'm sure owners of other SUV's will strongly disagree, after all they did buy something different, however, if you are considering purchasing a new SUV, first go and test drive 4 to 5 other makes 4 to 6 years old. New, almost all vehicles are nice, but time and miles tell a different story. My friends with a variety of other makes, from Land Rover, Cadillac, Jeep, BMW and Mercedes go and buy a new one after a couple of years because their vehicles show "used" in such a short time. When they get in my LandCruiser they say "oh you got a new one too", no, this is the same one I bought 2 years ago, "but it sounds and rides like it's new"......ya, LandCruiser....Oh, and if you get one, change the air intake to a free system, improves mileage and horsepower significantly. addendum: Still gong like the day I bought it. A year later, 18000 miles, not even broke in yet. This is my 4th Cruiser, and they just keep getting better.
8 years strong
DBeard,08/17/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
we bought an LC after seeing all the problems and costs associated with other SUV’s. We also considered that we might “never sell” and drive it until it stops running. While we regularly service the car, literally thats all we do. Gas milage not great, but we burn maybe 1000 gallons/yr, so more efficent but same sized SUVs might save 2-300 gallons, at best. One major repair soaks up any of that savings. The ride is comfortable and powerful, the trim sturdy. We like things simple and reliable, and the LC fits that to a T. Everyone complains about the rear seats folding up, but we like the ease of use and we still hauled two kids to sleep away camp, trucks/duffels and all. We have almost 150k miles and except for some minor wear, it feels and looks “lightly driven”. We might keep it and see if we can get 500k miles out of her, but the new ones certainly look good!
Lemon Law
Peter,10/15/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
I was on the fence between the Land-Cruiser and a Mercedes GL450. I've owned four Land-Cruiser's prior and was a bit nervous about the Mercedes reliability. As it turns out, the Land-Cruiser was a disaster! The day I drove it home, I could tell there was an alignment issue. Constant corrections needed. I took it to my local shop and they said the rear axle was off almost a full degree (It was basically twisted forward on the left and back on the right). Took to Toyota and they confirmed issue. They had it for 3 days and ended up using a "come-a-long" strap to try and force the rear axle into alignment. This crazy repair was even at Toyota Corporate's recommendation! Needless to say, it just created more problems having the axle forced into an unnatural position. My service department agreed the attempted repair should be "undone" due to the pressure being placed now on bushings, control arms, etc. After I got vehicle back, it now had even worse alignment readings due to the excessive force that was placed on rear suspension. I filled a complaint with Toyota. After a few weeks, they told me, "No further repairs are needed". My dealer was no help at all- Carson Toyota is the worst. I was furious and w/no support from Toyota or my dealer. I hated driving the vehicle because it was all over the road. I also knew the truck would also wear tires quickly. I hired an attorney and he won my case! I was awarded all my monies back. However, nobody should go through what I did for such an obvious build defect which was detected so early. Apparently, this rear axle issue is a common known problem with the Land-Cruiser and Tundras. In fact, my attorney was thinking about spearheading a national recall on this matter. BUYER BEWARE: get it on an alignment rack BEFORE you put your money down one of these!
LANDCRUISER A CLASS OF ITS OWN
Patrick Brockett,12/03/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
Always owned Range Rovers prior to 2013 .I test drove every high end SUV on the market .It came down to Mercedes ,Lexus or Land Cruiser .Surprisingly The Land Cruiser won as I never dreamed of owning a Toyota .The Lexus version did not add enough value and the finish and quality of the Landcruiser is way better than Mercedes .I use it for long distance trips for which it perfect .Quiet ,spacious ,comfortable and a dream to drive .In 60,000 miles and 6 years not the smallest issue has arisen unlike my experiences with Range Rover and Mercedes .I can see using this car for another 5 years at least .
See all 8 reviews of the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Land Cruiser models:

Pre-Collision System
Automatically detects cars and pedestrians ahead, warns you about them, and brakes automatically if necessary.
Lane Departure Alert
Warns when you've begun drifting out of your lane through visual and audible alerts.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Automatically matches the speed of vehicles ahead when cruise control is activated. Generically called adaptive cruise control.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 2018 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,636.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,050.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,565.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,655.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles