Vehicle overview

The 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser comes standard with everything this year. Previous options like rear-seat entertainment, navigation, heated and cooled seats -- you name it, it's got it. Of course, this $78,000, eight-passenger SUV with go-anywhere four-wheel-drive capability might not seem to be the kind of simple, user-friendly Toyota to which you're accustomed, but actually it's the kind of vehicle that every Toyota aspires to be. It goes everywhere, does everything, yet never shows off. The Land Cruiser is like an Omega Seamaster wristwatch in a discount-store Timex case.

Since the introduction of the FJ40 in 1960, the Land Cruiser has assumed the kind of cult status that parallels other 4x4 legends from Jeep and Land Rover. Like those icons, the Land Cruiser has always gone places normal vehicles can't tackle and, not surprisingly, the Toyota is also heralded as the most reliable in this exclusive group.

Obviously, the Land Cruiser's high-end features are relatively new. Big game hunters cruising through Botswana in 1978 probably weren't watching The Spy Who Loved Me from a reclining rear seat. But just as Land Rover has moved upmarket over the years, so too, has the Land Cruiser. The 2013 Land Cruiser features items that automatically set the truck up for specific kinds of terrain, alter the stiffness of the stabilizer bars (more body control for pavement, less for off-road) and take control of the accelerator and brakes during slow, hair-raising off-road maneuvers.

To rational car shoppers, the 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser offers limited appeal. Many less expensive crossovers work better for daily use, such as the Buick Enclave or Infiniti JX35. If you need towing power, there's Toyota's own Sequoia, or the Land Cruiser's twin, the Lexus LX 570, which isn't that much more expensive now. And if it's an apples-to-apples competitor you want, the Land Rover LR4 offers excellent off-roading capability and a more luxurious, spacious cabin. It's also cheaper (though far less reliable).

But you don't need to be rational to appreciate the Land Cruiser's considerable ability. Whether on a Toyota dealer lot or out on the road, the Land Cruiser is a legend. And that alone is enough to guarantee its appeal.