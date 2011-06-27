I spent my formative years in Papua New Guinea, where, if you wanted to get someplace, you drove a Cruiser. Not much has changed. I visit Hoduras, Ivory Coast and the "middle east" where the prominant vehicle is a Toyota truck. The 4 wheel drive on a Cruiser can't be compared to much else for the money (don't insult me by even mentioning a "Jeep"). My 1992 has been a phenomenal performer off-road (or on- road when it's got a foot of snow on it). You buy this thing for its renowned history, dependipility and off- road performance (or to look like you know what you doing when you buy an SUV).

Read more