1992 Toyota Land Cruiser Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,144 - $2,012
Used Land Cruiser for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Power windows, locks and outside mirrors are standard this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cte,11/25/2002
I spent my formative years in Papua New Guinea, where, if you wanted to get someplace, you drove a Cruiser. Not much has changed. I visit Hoduras, Ivory Coast and the "middle east" where the prominant vehicle is a Toyota truck. The 4 wheel drive on a Cruiser can't be compared to much else for the money (don't insult me by even mentioning a "Jeep"). My 1992 has been a phenomenal performer off-road (or on- road when it's got a foot of snow on it). You buy this thing for its renowned history, dependipility and off- road performance (or to look like you know what you doing when you buy an SUV).
koiman,04/30/2010
This is the standard in the 4wd go anywhere class against which all other pretenders should be measured. The last year that it was 100% Toyota Land Cruiser the FJ80 still turns heads. (When I drove it into a Porsche dealership in 1992 they came out to check it out--they had not hit the east coast yet. I have towed with it and used it as a school bus. It is like a member of the family and thinking of selling it pains me. Regular maintenance, adjust power windows, timing belt--that's it for cost of maintaining.
Great SUV!!!,03/17/2008
Never had my own truck before. What an awesome first purchase. Loves the dirt and snow! This truck will go anywhere. Hauls my kids, their friends and our dogs. Being the ** owner I didn't know what the truck had been through but it's never had any problems. I'm at 217,000 miles and still going strong. Can't go wrong with this truck. It's awesome! Not too crazy about the new design style. Wish they could've stayed with this design and put all the new bells and whistle accessories. Great truck. Smooth ride and no worries.
Chris,12/30/2017
4dr SUV 4WD
The 92 land cruiser has given me 263k miles of nothing but oil changes and fan belt replacements.it may not be the fastest vehicle you ever on but it will make more trips around the sun without costing you nothing but gas. My interior is as good as it was in 92 and the body has not a dent.seating feels like your in a bubble and you can ride for 5 hours with no fatigue on the back side at all. It cruises the interstate like it’s on air and the cabin noise is so low it compares to today’s high end vehicles....
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs
MPG
10 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Land Cruiser
Related Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019