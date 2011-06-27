  1. Home
1992 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Power windows, locks and outside mirrors are standard this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
See all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

the best
cte,11/25/2002
I spent my formative years in Papua New Guinea, where, if you wanted to get someplace, you drove a Cruiser. Not much has changed. I visit Hoduras, Ivory Coast and the "middle east" where the prominant vehicle is a Toyota truck. The 4 wheel drive on a Cruiser can't be compared to much else for the money (don't insult me by even mentioning a "Jeep"). My 1992 has been a phenomenal performer off-road (or on- road when it's got a foot of snow on it). You buy this thing for its renowned history, dependipility and off- road performance (or to look like you know what you doing when you buy an SUV).
I've had it 18 years with no negatives
koiman,04/30/2010
This is the standard in the 4wd go anywhere class against which all other pretenders should be measured. The last year that it was 100% Toyota Land Cruiser the FJ80 still turns heads. (When I drove it into a Porsche dealership in 1992 they came out to check it out--they had not hit the east coast yet. I have towed with it and used it as a school bus. It is like a member of the family and thinking of selling it pains me. Regular maintenance, adjust power windows, timing belt--that's it for cost of maintaining.
Awesome Truck
Great SUV!!!,03/17/2008
Never had my own truck before. What an awesome first purchase. Loves the dirt and snow! This truck will go anywhere. Hauls my kids, their friends and our dogs. Being the ** owner I didn't know what the truck had been through but it's never had any problems. I'm at 217,000 miles and still going strong. Can't go wrong with this truck. It's awesome! Not too crazy about the new design style. Wish they could've stayed with this design and put all the new bells and whistle accessories. Great truck. Smooth ride and no worries.
Can’t get enough
Chris,12/30/2017
4dr SUV 4WD
The 92 land cruiser has given me 263k miles of nothing but oil changes and fan belt replacements.it may not be the fastest vehicle you ever on but it will make more trips around the sun without costing you nothing but gas. My interior is as good as it was in 92 and the body has not a dent.seating feels like your in a bubble and you can ride for 5 hours with no fatigue on the back side at all. It cruises the interstate like it’s on air and the cabin noise is so low it compares to today’s high end vehicles....
See all 5 reviews of the 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 1992 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,491.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,966.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,955.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,845.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

