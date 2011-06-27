1990 Toyota Land Cruiser Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$941 - $1,655
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
falconbrother,01/12/2004
I owned the land cruizer for a few years. I found it to be a love hate relationship. I loved it in the snow and anytime I needed four wheel drive. I hated it when it needed repairs. The parts for my land cruizer were rarely in stock and always unbelievably expensive. I was glad when it was sold.
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
