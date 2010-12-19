Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- 254,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999
Orland Toyota - Tinley Park / Illinois
2004 Toyota Land Cruiser Base **LOCAL TRADE, **1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, **NAVIGATION, **LEATHER SEATS, **HEATED SEATS, **POWER MOONROOF, **A MUST SEE, **NON-SMOKER, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Interior is Like New!!, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, JBL 3-in-1 Premium w/Console Changer, Leather Power Heated Captain Seats, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J742066577
Stock: P75971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 245,755 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,400
Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Blair / Nebraska
Boasts 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Toyota Land Cruiser boasts a Gas V8 4.7L/286 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights-inc: seatbelt, low fuel level, door-ajar, tailgate, airbag, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent front/rear windshield wipers.*This Toyota Land Cruiser Comes Equipped with These Options *Underbody spare tire carrier, Traction control (TRAC), Side door impact beams, Rear window defogger, Rear seat heat ducts, Rear seat audio system w/wireless headphone capability, Pwr windows-inc: pwr rear quarter windows, Pwr tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/one-touch operation, sunshade, pinch protection, Pwr front/rear ventilated disc brakes w/hydraulic brake booster.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Land Cruiser come see us at Woodhouse Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Blair, 2171 U.S. 30, Blair, NE 68008. Just minutes away!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J942066094
Stock: T193607C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 179,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
IronMan Lift !! Serviced & Inspected
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J342066916
Stock: 6916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 244,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000
Tom Wood Subaru - Indianapolis / Indiana
This 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser is equipped with **Navigation** **3rd row seat** **Bluetooth** **Cassette** **CD Changer** **Rear Seat Entertainment System** **Heated front seats** **Power moonroof** **Rear air conditioning** **Remote keyless entry** and more!!!!!! Tom Wood Subaru Promise: OUR ENTIRE TEAM IS COMMITTED TO HELPING YOU BUY A CAR THE WAY WE WOULD WANT TO BUY A CAR! At our dealership we believe in 'MARKET VALUE PRICING.' We use real time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide 'ALL BUYERS' our 'BEST PRICE' possible. We do not mark them up to mark them down! The car you want the way you want! Proudly selling and servicing all makes of used cars, used trucks and used suv's like Ford, Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, VW, Subaru, Lexus, Volvo, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Mini, Porsche, Range Rover and Jaguar in : Indianapolis, Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, Fishers, Anderson, Lawrence, Broad Ripple, Avon, Plainfield, Crawfordsville, Mooresville, Camby, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Center Grove, Greenwood, Greenfield, Southport, Beech Grove, Bloomington, Richmond, New Castle, Lawrence, Evansville, Merrilville, Ft Wayne.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J752074907
Stock: S18426A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 173,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,242
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2003 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 4WD - 173,883 MILES - SONORA GOLD EX TERIOR / IVORY INTERIOR - ONE OWNER SINCE NEW - ALWAYS SERVICED AT TOYOTA DEALERSHIP - CLEAN CARFAX EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, Headed leather seats, Tilt/slide sunroof, Automatic headlights, Digital Dual-zone climate control, Premium sound system, 18 aluminum wheels, 4.7L DOHC V8, Four Wheel Drive, 5 Speed Automatic. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J732030354
Stock: 13952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 319,579 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Florence Toyota - Florence / South Carolina
**LEATHER SEATS**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **TILT & TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **TOUCH SCREEN AUDIO**, **PLUS MUCH MUCH MORE!!, **HEATED SEATS**, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Leather Shift Knob, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Tilt steering wheel. At Florence Toyota come see how we are your JUST BETTER dealership. We offer the following benefits: Lifetime Power Train (Some exclusions apply), 1st Year Maintenance, $500 Additional Trade In Appraisal, 72 Hour Vehicle Exchange Program, Yearly Vehicle Appraisal & Safety Inspection, VIP Loyalty Program, Routine Express Service, Courtesy Service Shuttle, Express Buying Service. Also, as an added benefit we will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours!! Call today (866)830-0793or visit us at www.florencetoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J032040059
Stock: PF264A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 190,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,990$2,039 Below Market
Lexus of Highland Park - Highland Park / Illinois
Lexus Complete Haggle Free Pricing- No Haggling, No Pressure!...Period! Our one price, one point of contact delivers competitive upfront pricing in an easy, transparent way to help you make the best well informed decision on your next vehicle purchase.2006 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Thunder Cloud Metallic 4WD 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy Wheel Locks, Automatic temperature control, Convenience Package, Hood Protector, Molded Simulated Wood Dash by Acculaser, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof Rack & Running Boards Package, Roof Rack Rail & Cross Bar, Side/Rear Running Boards, Spare Tire Lock, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Towing Receiver Hitch w/Ball Mount, V.I.P. Glass Breakage Sensor (GBS).Clean CARFAX.Lexus of Highland Park is a truly family-owned and operated business. We are value-oriented, customer focused, and ready to serve your car buying needs. Call today for an appointment and let us show you how we work!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J662081249
Stock: P5970A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 280,915 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$12,690$871 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Emv Navigation System Rear Seat Entertainment System W/Wireless Headphones 4-Wheel Height Control Convenience Pkg Curtain & Side Airbags Roof Rack & Running Boards Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Preferred Accessory Pkg Rear Spoiler Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J962081620
Stock: 62081620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 177,696 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,995
Max Auto Sales - Lafayette / Louisiana
Toyota's BEST SUV! Very clean. No wrecks. Ready to roll!----------------------------------------This Toyota Land Cruiser has a powerful Gas V8 4.7L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Transmission oil cooler. 22 Carfax Service Records.*Drive Your Toyota Land Cruiser 4DR 4WD V8 AT in Luxury with These Packages*Traction control (TRAC), Skid plates-inc: front suspension, fuel tank, transfer case, Side door impact beams, Rear window defogger, Rear seat audio system, Power windows-inc: (1) touch open/close, Power rear quarter windows, Power tilt/slide moonroof w/(1) touch open/close function, sunshade, jam protection, Power tilt & telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls, Power front & rear ventilated disc brakes, Power door locks, P275/60R18 mud & snow BSW tires, Overhead console-inc: HomeLink universal transceiver, maplights, sunglass storage, Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/auto on/off feature, Multi-imformation display w/digital clock, Leather-wrapped shift lever.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Max Auto Sales graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 22 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Max Auto Sales located at 4895 Johnson St, Lafayette, LA 70503 to make this car yours today!----------------------------------------Why buy a used car from Max Auto Sales in Lafayette?Where else are you going to find a great used car at a price this low, with a 6 month / 6,000 mile warranty, that's been checked out by ASE certified mechanics, and then detailed inside and out?Why wouldn't you want to buy your next used car from the longest running highest rated BBB accredited used car dealer in Lafayette, and at a monthly note you can afford?Consider the benefits:--We put our used cars through an inspection process to make sure the car is in great shape, the engine runs smooth, and it drives great.--We inspect all our used cars, fix them right when needed, and touch up the paint to make them look great.--We clean, scrub, and shampoo the inside to make it as nice and clean as possible.--We may even put new tires, new brakes, windshields, or anything we think necessary to make the car safe.--We drive all of our used cars before we sell them. We drive them home, we drive them around town. We drive them to catch anything we may have missed in our complete used car inspection.--We want our cars to be the best used cars in Lafayette Louisiana, and it shows!-- If you are searching for "used cars near me" in New Iberia, Broussard, Breaux Bridge, Abbeville, Opelousas, or Rayne, it's worth the drive to Lafayette.If you are looking for your next used car Max Auto Sales is the place to come!Call us at 337-989-0078Visit us at 4895 Johnston Street in Lafayette. Across from Doug Ashy Building MaterialsHours: we are open 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday. Max Auto Sales is closed on Saturday's and Sunday's.Great used cars, trucks, and SUV's; At Max Auto Sales, it's all we do!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J962088874
Stock: 4R10317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2019
- 307,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,900
Hardee Auto Sales - Conway / South Carolina
Boasts 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Toyota Land Cruiser boasts a Gas V8 4.7L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. LEATHER SEATS (STD), Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent front windshield wipers.* This Toyota Land Cruiser Features the Following Options *Transmission oil cooler, Traction control (TRAC), Skid plates-inc: front suspension, fuel tank, transfer case, Side door impact beams, Rear window defogger, Rear seat audio system, Pwr windows-inc: (1) touch open/close, pwr rear quarter windows, Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/(1) touch open/close function, sunshade, jam protection, Pwr tilt & telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls, Pwr front & rear ventilated disc brakes.* Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 8 Service Records.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J462089091
Stock: 200847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 168,102 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$17,320
Gettel Toyota of Lakewood - Bradenton / Florida
Boasts 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Toyota Land Cruiser boasts a Gas V8 4.7L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Transmission oil cooler.*This Toyota Land Cruiser Comes Equipped with These Options *Traction control (TRAC), Skid plates-inc: front suspension, fuel tank, transfer case, Side door impact beams, Rear window defogger, Rear seat audio system, Pwr windows-inc: (1) touch open/close, pwr rear quarter windows, Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/(1) touch open/close function, sunshade, jam protection, Pwr tilt & telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls, Pwr front & rear ventilated disc brakes, Pwr door locks.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Gettel Toyota of Lakewood located at 5959 East State Rd 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 can get you a reliable Land Cruiser today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J162101424
Stock: LP3209A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 299,150 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
Friendly Chevrolet - Fridley / Minnesota
White 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC **STORY OF THE VEHICLE**, Clean Autocheck, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, Oak Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, JBL 3-in-1 Premium w/Changer, Power moonroof, Traction control. Friendly Chevrolet is the Friendly that made Fridley FAMOUS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J322022590
Stock: 13012P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 164,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
DCH Gardena Honda - Gardena / California
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.*** DCH VALUE VEHICLE!!! *** 35-POINT INSPECTION!!! ***Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Price does not include tax,lic, or doc feeS.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J222018630
Stock: GHP8916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 238,374 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,472
Haley Toyota of Richmond - Midlothian / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J362083847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 226,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,990
SoCal Auto Group - Reseda / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J062099651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 341,250 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia
STOCK#LMC768 WHO CHECK OUT MOST POPULAR SUV 4WD MODEL OF LAND CRUISER EVER MADE BY TOYOTA, WELL KEPT CLEAN AND NICE IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE, CLEAN GREY EXTERIOR, EXTRA CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR, VERY SMOOTH AND QUITE ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH, WITH TOWING PACKAGE, FRESH VA STATE INSPECTION AND EMISSION. GOOD TIRE & ALLOY WHEELS, NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY WORTH TO OWN LOUDOUN MOTOR cars located in Chantilly VA is the sister concern company of LOUDOUN used cars located in Leesburg VA.We are one of the renowned pre-owned used cars business, operating both in Chantilly VA and Leesburg VA serving nationwide especially the adjacent areas of tri states (DC/MD/VA) and WV with the quite satisfaction of hundreds of customers. With the each passing day we rapidly adding countless happy customers to our business circle having rating close to 5 (FIVE) stars. Prior to offer for sale, our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by the competent experts and if needed brought into compliance as well. Our prime focus in this essential area of life is to facilitate the customers with quality vehicles within competitive prices. We are continuously striving to provide full technical support to customers as per their requirement, help them to choose the appropriate VEHICLE which is best fit in their budget. We are committed to provide our customers pressure free environment with honest opinion. Third party Warranties are also offered if required by customers. We are glad to serve you anytime 11.00 A.M to 6.00 P.M Mon. To Fri. Sunday 12 PM To 05 PM LISTED PRICE FOR VEHICLE DOESN'T INCLUDE TITLE/TAX/REGISTRATION/LICENSE, $399 PROCESSING FEE & FINANCE CHARGES. FINANCING AVAILABLE, TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. TRADE-INS WELCOME, ALWAYS OFFER FAIR BOOK VALUE DISCLAIMER: Any warranty that is provided by a third party is provided solely by such third party, and not by us or any other of our affiliates. LOCATION:- This vehicle is available at 25280 PLEASANT VALLEY RD.UNIT 174 CHANTILLY, VA 20152 For Quick info pl call 571-349-3100 APPLY FOR AN AUTO LOAN DEALER INFO LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Unit 174 Chantilly, VA 20152 (571) 349-3100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J512008852
Stock: LMC768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$27,995$479 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***FACTORY REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, 8 PASSENGER................................2008 TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 4WD SUV, SONORA GOLD METALLIC WITH A SAND BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL, OVERHEAD DVD, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, JBL SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, KEYLESS GO, 3RD ROW SEATING, PARKTRONIC, FOGLIGHTS, ROOFRACK, RUNNING BOARDS, REAR SPOILER, ALLOY WHEELS WITH MICHELIN TIRES, LOOKS & RUNS GREAT, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 35 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J185002304
Stock: MAX18666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 140,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,900
Hoselton Chevrolet - East Rochester / New York
CLEAN HISTORY & NO ACCIDENTS, ALLOYS, DUAL POWER SEATS, MOON ROOF, LEATHER, TOW PKG, 4WD, THIRD ROW SEATING, Oak w/Leather Power Heated Captain Seats. Included with our Pre-Owned Promise you will received: * 12 Months or 12k mile Wearable Item Coverage * 6 Months or 6k mile Major Item Coverage * Love or Leave it Promise with 3 Day Refunds or 30 Day Exchanges * 12 Months of Roadside Assistance and much more!! Click her for complete details http://www.hoselton.com/about-us/hoselton-preowned-promise/ Please call us @ (585) 662-2670 with any questions and to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HT05J7Y0100270
Stock: PL8679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
