Consumer Rating
(19)
2005 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Go-anywhere capability, smooth ride quality, strong and smooth V8, versatile interior with luxurious appointments.
  • Quality and capability don't come cheap
  • Toyota's Sequoia is bigger yet less expensive.
List Price Estimate
$10,593 - $17,130
Used Land Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

An SUV that does everything well. But before you buy, make sure you have a need for all of the Land Cruiser's abilities.

2005 Highlights

All Land Cruisers now ride on a set of 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(74%)
4(26%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fundamentally the Best
IJP,06/03/2010
We purchased it in the summer of 2005 and have taken it on cross country trip, over endless NYC potholes and off road. It is smooth, refined, has great visibility and extremely comfortable front row seating. The engine, the shifting and all other mechanical features appear flawless.
Smooth Ride, and Build Like a Tank
S. Robert Hitchcock,06/07/2009
We bought our LC in the winter of 2005 and had Toyota not made the new ones look like overgrown Highlanders we would have bought a new one. This is the single best vehicle I have ever owned. I have driven it as a commuter, on long road trips, and even camped in it and it has exceeded expectations in every scenario. I also love the interior appointments, and the stateliness of the exterior styling, and think of it as everything the Range Rover should be without the constant trips to the shop. With more than 5 years of ownership the only times it has been in the shop have been to repair body damaged caused by my wife's impatience, and routine maintenance.
MY Landcruiser
Toymom,11/12/2004
This auto is well built and sturdy, stands up to the elements. It is high enough off the ground to have a good clearance for 4 wheel driving, a necessity for gold prospecting and camping in remote places. Yet it isn't too high that I can't get in easily. I like the hand holds to assist getting in, the height off the road so I can see traffic well ahead of me and the protection it affords me in the event of an auto accident (My last Landcruiser was totalled and I walked away without so much as a scratch). The vehicle is also roomy for hauling cross country track teams, chess teams, martial arts teams, campimg gear, and symphony instruments around.
Super nice, a world standard
Dolphstar,03/16/2007
I was bitten by the Land Cruiser bug after being taking on a sand dune ride in Dubai, UAE. It was amazing. Quiet and smooth on the freeway and unstoppable offroad. Since then I have seen them in action in Oman, Pakistan, and Ethiopia where they are used by the United Nations. My own LC leads an easy life compared to those vehicles. I am now spoiled by the ride, handling, stability and quality of it. I've had it 1.5 years and enjoy it just much as now as the first day I got it. So far oil changes and tire rotations are the only service it has required. I happen to like the truckish body style. It is what it is and not a wannabe sport car, SUV, station wagon, crossover mishmash.
See all 19 reviews of the 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

More about the 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

