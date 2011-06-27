2005 Toyota Land Cruiser Review
Pros & Cons
- Go-anywhere capability, smooth ride quality, strong and smooth V8, versatile interior with luxurious appointments.
- Quality and capability don't come cheap
- Toyota's Sequoia is bigger yet less expensive.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$10,593 - $17,130
Used Land Cruiser for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An SUV that does everything well. But before you buy, make sure you have a need for all of the Land Cruiser's abilities.
2005 Highlights
All Land Cruisers now ride on a set of 18-inch aluminum wheels.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser.
Most helpful consumer reviews
IJP,06/03/2010
We purchased it in the summer of 2005 and have taken it on cross country trip, over endless NYC potholes and off road. It is smooth, refined, has great visibility and extremely comfortable front row seating. The engine, the shifting and all other mechanical features appear flawless.
S. Robert Hitchcock,06/07/2009
We bought our LC in the winter of 2005 and had Toyota not made the new ones look like overgrown Highlanders we would have bought a new one. This is the single best vehicle I have ever owned. I have driven it as a commuter, on long road trips, and even camped in it and it has exceeded expectations in every scenario. I also love the interior appointments, and the stateliness of the exterior styling, and think of it as everything the Range Rover should be without the constant trips to the shop. With more than 5 years of ownership the only times it has been in the shop have been to repair body damaged caused by my wife's impatience, and routine maintenance.
Toymom,11/12/2004
This auto is well built and sturdy, stands up to the elements. It is high enough off the ground to have a good clearance for 4 wheel driving, a necessity for gold prospecting and camping in remote places. Yet it isn't too high that I can't get in easily. I like the hand holds to assist getting in, the height off the road so I can see traffic well ahead of me and the protection it affords me in the event of an auto accident (My last Landcruiser was totalled and I walked away without so much as a scratch). The vehicle is also roomy for hauling cross country track teams, chess teams, martial arts teams, campimg gear, and symphony instruments around.
Dolphstar,03/16/2007
I was bitten by the Land Cruiser bug after being taking on a sand dune ride in Dubai, UAE. It was amazing. Quiet and smooth on the freeway and unstoppable offroad. Since then I have seen them in action in Oman, Pakistan, and Ethiopia where they are used by the United Nations. My own LC leads an easy life compared to those vehicles. I am now spoiled by the ride, handling, stability and quality of it. I've had it 1.5 years and enjoy it just much as now as the first day I got it. So far oil changes and tire rotations are the only service it has required. I happen to like the truckish body style. It is what it is and not a wannabe sport car, SUV, station wagon, crossover mishmash.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Land Cruiser
Related Used 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019