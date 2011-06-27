  1. Home
2001 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Go-anywhere ability, powerful V8, versatile interior, luxurious cabin.
  • Quality and capability don't come cheap.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An SUV that does everything well. But before you buy, make sure you have a need for all of the Land Cruiser's abilities.

Vehicle overview

There's no such thing as too much of a good thing, right? If this is your personal mantra, Toyota has a vehicle for you: the 2001 Land Cruiser. It's big. It's powerful. It's comfortable. It's got brand cache. It hauls people and cargo through rough terrain just as easily as it hauls them to the local gigaplex. Yes, the Land Cruiser doesn't skimp on anything. Perhaps that's why it costs more than $50,000. Coming in only one version with just two available factory options (the rest are dealer added), the Toyota Land Cruiser offers one of the best on-road performances of any truck in this segment. The Cruiser's long wheelbase contributes to a supple ride that is well damped at all four corners, and its steering is nicely balanced and weighted for such a heavy vehicle. The Land Cruiser is able to tackle the hardest terrain without breaking a sweat. What's more, this ability doesn't hamper the truck's level of control and ease of operation on the freeway and two-lane roads. Power comes from a 4.7-liter V8 that creates 230 horsepower and 320 foot-pounds of torque. Based on a Lexus engine and reworked for duty in this large truck, it offers the Land Cruiser an edge in power delivery, quietness and fuel economy. Acceleration satisfies and passing maneuvers are quite easy. ABS is standard, as is the Vehicle Skid Control and Active Trac system (it works by applying the brakes to spinning wheels and transferring torque to the wheels with the most traction), which enhance the Cruiser's prodigious abilities on and off the pavement. The Land Cruiser can seat seven people when equipped with the optional third-row seat. When not in use, this row can be split and folded toward the side of the vehicle, and when it's removed entirely, the Cruiser sports a maximum cargo capacity of 97.5 cubic feet. New for 2001 is a navigation system, which can play DVD movies when the vehicle is parked. Other amenities include an easy step-in height, heated and power-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, and the typical Toyota allotment of quality ergonomics and switchgear.

Unlike many luxury SUVs, this one comes with a locking center differential and a button on the dash that lowers the antenna to clear low-hanging branches. First and foremost, the Land Cruiser is designed to be driven off-road. The magic is in how composed it behaves on pavement, where most buyers travel. While not best in the class in terms of urban driving dynamics, it certainly beats most truck-based competitors when it comes time to run to the grocery store. Land Cruiser faces stiff competition from the 300-horsepower Lincoln Navigator, monstrous Ford Excursion, redesigned Cadillac and GMC luxo-utes from General Motors, and the BMW X5. Some may offer better value and more size for the dollar, others might perform brilliantly on the highway, but not one of them is able to beat this capable Toyota where true truck buyers think it matters -- in the bush.

2001 Highlights

A navigation system is optional (and plays DVD movies when the vehicle is not in motion). Standard equipment includes an electrochromic rearview mirror with compass and JBL audio with an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Each of the power windows now features one-touch up and down control. Three new colors replace Desert Bronze on the color chart, and the alloy wheels have a new chromelike finish.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(79%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable, but ergonomic problems
Thorbro,02/03/2010
I bought this after owning a 2002 Yukon. Although I would imagine the reliability of the Toyota is better, the need for premium fuel on top of dismal fuel economy is annoying. Contrary to what another reviewer wrote, there are very few places to put things on the console, so sunglasses and stuff just hang around the shifters. I am 6'3" and there is insufficient leg room for a vehicle this size. Also, the fold down rear seat does not disappear like in the Yukon, blocking 1 1/2 feet of space - can't sleep in back On the plus side, the traction control is amazing and saved us from a half- way spin-out in the snow last year.
Who could you ask for anything more?
toyolovr,09/30/2002
Awesome drive. Not quite my FJ-60, but they are two different animals... really. Would recommend it to all my afffluent friends, and sneer to my not- so-affluent ones as I drive by.
Quality, Performance and Value
Irwin43,11/05/2003
I've tried them all (new and used) and finally found a great deal on a loaded '01. I could have purchased a 03 Denali for the same price but there was no comparison. The quality is there everywhere you look and the performance was everything I was looking for. Finally a car purchase that I feel good about and a car that I can't hear depreciating in my garage! Test drive this if you are considering any Large SUV. Buy used and save the $$$.
great vehicle!!!
drcjj,12/04/2003
I now have about 54,000 miles on my 2001 landcruiser and I am very pleased with its overall performance. this is my 5th landcruiser and for each new car I have shopped the others out there and then returned to the Landcruiser for my purchase. This car climbs about anything, goes in the snow and mud like it doesn't exist and gets about 14 to 19 mpg to boot. Great family roadtrip car, reasonably quiet at 80mph on highways... nice stereo system too, great sound for a factory installed system, true audio quality, much better clarity and intelligability than those Bose systems hyped to be so hot in other cars.
See all 19 reviews of the 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

