  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2002 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Go-anywhere ability, powerful V8, versatile interior, luxurious cabin.
  • Quality and capability don't come cheap, Toyota's Sequoia is bigger yet less expensive.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$6,076 - $10,509
Used Land Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An SUV that does everything well. But before you buy, make sure you have a need for all of the Land Cruiser's abilities.

Vehicle overview

There's no such thing as too much of a good thing, right? If this is your personal mantra, Toyota has a vehicle for you: the 2002 Land Cruiser. It's big. It's powerful. It's comfortable. It's got brand cache. It hauls people and cargo through rough terrain just as easily as it hauls them to the local gigaplex. The Land Cruiser doesn't skimp on anything. Perhaps that's why it costs more than $50,000. Coming in only one version with just two available factory options (the rest are dealer-added), the Toyota Land Cruiser offers one of the best on-road performances of any truck in this segment. The Cruiser's long wheelbase contributes to a supple ride that is well damped at all four corners, and its steering is nicely balanced and weighted for such a heavy vehicle. The Land Cruiser is able to tackle the hardest terrain without breaking a sweat. What's more, this ability doesn't hamper the truck's level of control and ease of operation on the freeway and two-lane roads. Power comes from a 4.7-liter V8 that creates 230 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. Based on a Lexus engine and reworked for duty in this large truck, it offers the Land Cruiser an edge in power delivery, quietness and fuel economy. Acceleration satisfies, and passing maneuvers are quite easy. ABS is standard, as is the Vehicle Skid Control and Active Trac system (it works by applying the brakes to spinning wheels and transferring torque to the wheels with the most traction), which enhance the Cruiser's prodigious abilities on and off the pavement. The Land Cruiser can seat seven people when equipped with the optional third-row seat. When not in use, this row can be split and folded toward the side of the vehicle, and when it's removed entirely, the Cruiser sports a maximum cargo capacity of 97.5 cubic feet. Features are plentiful, and the only major option is a Navigation System package that also includes a premium audio system with a six-disc CD changer. Other amenities include an easy step-in height, heated and power-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control and the typical Toyota allotment of quality ergonomics and switchgear.

Unlike many luxury SUVs, this one comes with a locking center differential and a button on the dash that lowers the antenna to clear low-hanging branches. First and foremost, the Land Cruiser is designed to be driven off-road. The magic is in how composed it behaves on pavement, where most buyers travel. While not best in the class in terms of urban driving dynamics, it certainly beats most truck-based competitors when it comes time to run to the grocery store. Land Cruiser faces stiff competition from the Lincoln Navigator, redesigned Cadillac and GMC luxo-utes from General Motors, and the BMW X5. Some may offer better value and more size for the dollar, others might perform brilliantly on the highway, but not one of them is able to beat this capable Toyota where true truck buyers think it matters -- in the bush.

2002 Highlights

Toyota's flagship SUV receives no changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(96%)
4(4%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Favorite of all time
Ron,11/04/2008
Best car ever owned. At 62 have owned numerous cars since 1969. This car had 14000 miles when I bought it but it has never failed me in any way. Also, Toyota has gone beyond the warranty period to repaint one minor some rust area. All I have done is change the oil, perform the maintenances and buy one set of tires. You will not be disappointed.
A Very Resectable SUV
Austin Ervin,10/08/2005
I've driven every SUVs you can name... and the Land Cruiser and its brother, the LX470, are by far the best overall. Though the LX470 cost thousands more than the Land Cruiser, it still out-sells the Toyota. My last car was a Land Rover Discovery and it was a swell looking car and all, but, it broke down on me and so I went out and purchased a Land Cruiser, and I have absolutely no regrets. Purchase one and find out for yourself if you don't believe me.
Land Cruiser - Second to None
Winfield,03/15/2003
This is my seven Toyota I've owned in 17 years and second Land Cruiser. My first was a 1987 and still regret selling it. Cost is high, but in terms of what you get in return - well worth the investment. Great to be driving a LC again.
1 awesome SUV - the Original SUV
mnalla,06/17/2002
Ok I just bought a '02 LC this weekend and yes I am new to the LC but I have been researching it for some time and must admit this is the best damn SUV out there. It is not only the most comfortable and luxurious (barring the LX470) but it is the most proven and reliable SUV for off-roading on the planet! After having driven a Volvo wagon and a Passat I must admit the LC is so easy to drive and it drives like a big car. Visibility is awesome, the handling is good and the comfort features are incredible. My wife and son love it now if I can just convince my wife that she needs to drive to the Volvo instead!!!
See all 27 reviews of the 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 2002 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,356.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,444.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,123.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,422.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles