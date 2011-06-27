Vehicle overview

There's no such thing as too much of a good thing, right? If this is your personal mantra, Toyota has an SUV for you: the Land Cruiser. It's big. It's powerful. It's comfortable. It's got brand cachet. It hauls people and cargo through rough terrain just as easily as it hauls them to the local movie theater. The Toyota Land Cruiser doesn't skimp on anything. Perhaps that's why it costs well over $50,000. For almost half a century, Toyota has been selling Land Cruiser SUVs in America. The first ones arrived Stateside in 1958. From 1961 to 1965, the "FJ" was Toyota's best-selling model. These early versions still have a loyal following both here and worldwide due to their rugged personality and outstanding durability and reliability. The current fifth-generation model was introduced in 1997. It is a far cry from the original. Luxury features are plentiful. It comes in only one version with minimal available factory options (the rest are dealer-added).

The Toyota Land Cruiser offers some of the best on-road performance of any truck in this segment. Its long wheelbase contributes to a supple ride that is well damped at all four corners, and its steering is nicely balanced and weighted for such a heavy vehicle. This Toyota SUV is able to tackle the hardest terrain without breaking a sweat. What's more, this ability doesn't hamper the truck's level of control and ease of operation on the freeway and two-lane roads. The Land Cruiser faces stiff competition from several luxury SUVs. Some may offer better value and more size for the dollar, and others might perform brilliantly on the highway, but only the Land Rover and the VW can take on this capable Toyota where true truck buyers think it matters -- in the brush. Easily able to hold its own in this setting, the 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser is also backed by something its competitors can't simply engineer into their vehicles -- Toyota's legendary reputation for quality and dependability.