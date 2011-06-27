  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
2006 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Go-anywhere capability, smooth ride quality, strong and smooth V8, versatile interior with luxurious appointments.
  • Quality and capability don't come cheap.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser is a luxury SUV that does everything well. But before you buy, make sure you have a need for all of its abilities.

Vehicle overview

There's no such thing as too much of a good thing, right? If this is your personal mantra, Toyota has an SUV for you: the Land Cruiser. It's big. It's powerful. It's comfortable. It's got brand cachet. It hauls people and cargo through rough terrain just as easily as it hauls them to the local movie theater. The Toyota Land Cruiser doesn't skimp on anything. Perhaps that's why it costs well over $50,000. For almost half a century, Toyota has been selling Land Cruiser SUVs in America. The first ones arrived Stateside in 1958. From 1961 to 1965, the "FJ" was Toyota's best-selling model. These early versions still have a loyal following both here and worldwide due to their rugged personality and outstanding durability and reliability. The current fifth-generation model was introduced in 1997. It is a far cry from the original. Luxury features are plentiful. It comes in only one version with minimal available factory options (the rest are dealer-added).

The Toyota Land Cruiser offers some of the best on-road performance of any truck in this segment. Its long wheelbase contributes to a supple ride that is well damped at all four corners, and its steering is nicely balanced and weighted for such a heavy vehicle. This Toyota SUV is able to tackle the hardest terrain without breaking a sweat. What's more, this ability doesn't hamper the truck's level of control and ease of operation on the freeway and two-lane roads. The Land Cruiser faces stiff competition from several luxury SUVs. Some may offer better value and more size for the dollar, and others might perform brilliantly on the highway, but only the Land Rover and the VW can take on this capable Toyota where true truck buyers think it matters -- in the brush. Easily able to hold its own in this setting, the 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser is also backed by something its competitors can't simply engineer into their vehicles -- Toyota's legendary reputation for quality and dependability.

2006 Toyota Land Cruiser models

The full-size, eight-passenger Toyota Land Cruiser comes only one way -- loaded up. Highlights include leather seating, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a JBL audio system with an in-dash CD changer, a moonroof and separate automatic climate control systems for front and rear passengers. On the options list, you'll find major items like a DVD-based navigation system with rearview backup camera, a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system, and a new suspension system that can automatically adjust both ride height and shock damping for improved performance both on- and off-road. You'll also find satellite radio, a tow hitch, a roof rack and running boards on the options list.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, Toyota has fitted the Land Cruiser's V8 with variable valve-timing technology, and the result is a welcome increase of 40 horsepower (to 275) over last year's model. Other changes this year include a standard tire-pressure monitor system, a newly optional automatic height-control and suspension and minor exterior styling revisions, which include a new grille, headlamps and taillamps.

Performance & mpg

Power comes from a 4.7-liter V8 that generates 275 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. While certainly not the most powerful engine in this class, the Land Cruiser's smooth acceleration satisfies, and passing maneuvers are rarely a problem. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is four-wheel drive with low-range gearing for off-roading. Should you want to tow, the Land Cruiser, properly equipped, can lug up to 6,500 pounds.

Safety

The Toyota Land Cruiser comes standard with Toyota's Star Safety System, which includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and traction control (TRAC), an antilock brake system (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and BrakeAssist. On the options list, you'll find an airbag package with regular side airbags for front occupants, along with side curtain airbags and a rollover sensor that offers chest and head protection for first- and second-row outboard passengers.

Driving

Unlike many other luxury SUVs, the 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser comes with a locking center differential and a button on the dash that lowers the antenna to clear low-hanging branches. First and foremost, the Land Cruiser is designed to be driven off-road, an attribute made even stronger by this year's optional adjustable suspension system. The magic is in how composed it behaves on pavement, where most buyers travel. While not best in the class in terms of urban driving dynamics, it certainly beats most truck-based competitors when it comes time to run to the grocery store.

Interior

Thanks to the multitude of features and comfortable seating in the first and second rows, this is a very enjoyable SUV to spend time in. Total passenger capacity is eight. When not in use, the third row can be split in half, folded to either side of the cargo bay and stored in an upright position; when it's removed entirely, the Toyota SUV sports a maximum cargo capacity of 97.5 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Truly the best 4x4xFar
zad329,02/10/2013
My family has owned six (6!) Land Cruisers over the years, but I was the black sheep who strayed and purchased a Range Rover. The Rover was gorgeous, and a very able 4x4, but the thing was incredibly unreliable. When repairs were needed (which was often) the bills were frequently more than $1000-$2000. Long story short, I wised up, sold the Rover and bought an '06 Land Cruiser. There's a reason the UN owns 12,000 Land Cruisers: you can't kill 'em. This vehicle is, by far, the most reliable & able SUV in the world. I am the prodigal son who returned, and the LC is where I'm going to stay. After all, my Mom's '99 LC just hit 300,000 miles; she's shooting for 1,000,000. Stay tuned.
2006 LC
LC,12/21/2007
Every time I get in a drive this truck, I love being in it. This truck is smooth! Acceleration. Braking. Turning. Quiet. More than I hoped for. The 275 hp engine responds well at any speed. 7.83 zero to 60. Very comfortable. Decent gas mileage. 17 to 19 MPG. Best when driven 55 to 60. At 65 to 75 it gets 17. I'm 6'2+" 210. I can drive this for hours and not get sore. Just drove it through 15" of snow in our pastures in the beautiful Western Mountains of Maine, easy as a drive around the farm in summer. Impressive. I choose the '06 because of the 275 horse engine. Better acceleration than the 235 hp for earlier years.
Solid value
Carl,09/28/2008
This SUV feels like it will run forever. Many people would like to see Toyota spruce the LC exterior up but you should look to purchase the lexus470 if that's more important to you. We love the rugged exterior and simple elegant, durable interior. Beautiful ride. Tight turning radius. Mileage is 15.5 overall so far for blend of city/hwy. The rear compartment could be bigger and the window controls on the driver's side requires your left wrist be double-jointed, but otherwise very pleased.
As good as it gets?
Pete,06/30/2006
Well worth the price of admission. Compliments from everyone who sees and rides in it. This is my 4th Cruiser and they still are the best actually still made in Japan SUV out there. I've owned 41 vehicles in 22 years and this is the finest overall one yet for its intended purpose.
See all 24 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

More about the 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser Base is priced between $23,995 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 137316 and137316 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Land Cruisers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,995 and mileage as low as 137316 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 2006 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,270.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,526.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,039.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,828.

